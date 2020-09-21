Clear

Baltimore educators are tracking down students to fight low virtual attendance

With millions of students starting the year online and attendance proving to be a challenge, schools are getting creative in making sure children get to class. CNN's Evan McMorris-Santoro reports.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Evan McMorris-Santoro and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Every week, community school site specialist Evan Murray calls Baltimore students at his school who are not logging on for classes.

"If someone is saying, 'Hey Mr. Murray, I can't get in touch with this student,' then I'm like, 'Just give me the number and I'll call them,'" he told CNN. "And I call people all the time and parents know, you know, I'll call you at 7 in the morning. I'll call you at 9:30 at night. Yeah, I don't have a problem that."

Attendance can be a challenge for public school as it is. And with millions of students learning online for at least part of the semester to protect against Covid-19 spread, that challenge has only grown. On the first week of school the daily average of students logging in without interruption was only 65%, said Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools.

It's hard to know if that number is accurate because the 79,187 students enrolled in Baltimore City Public Schools were able to virtually attend class without logging on, district spokesperson Andre Riley told CNN. But going forward, all students will be required to log on.

Murray said he is making a practice of tracking down students to make sure they sign on and don't fall behind.

"We are like MacGyver. We're gonna do whatever we have to do to try to get the student in class. We want to get these kids in class," he said.

Part of the problem is that the pandemic has increased inequities among students. Some students have been exposed to the technologies that they must now rely on, while others have not, Murray said. And unexpected shipping delays on at least 10,000 devices mean that not all students have access to their classes yet, Santelises told WYPR Baltimore Public Radio.

But technology isn't the only obstacle.

School systems across the country are providing free technology and tech support teams, but students are still missing the oversight they would get when they go to a physical campus.

"The oversight that students have now really are themselves. So the students that are more successful are the students who are diligent and making sure that they are going through the steps," Murray said.

The way to make remote learning successful, Murry said, is for everyone in a student's life to work together and answer the phone when he calls.

But even when students are in front of the screen, remote learning has faced other problems across the country.

The Houston Independent School District's website went down earlier this month as more than 200,000 students began virtual learning, for example. In Florida, the Miami-Dade school district was the victim of a series of cyberattacks.

Other districts had to delay the start of their year because of issues with overloaded traffic and viruses in the network.

"In this unprecedented school year, we must remain flexible and quickly adapt to changing conditions and circumstances," HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 131405

Reported Deaths: 2292
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19015337
Mobile13066289
Montgomery8674173
Madison758375
Tuscaloosa7240114
Lee571359
Shelby568450
Baldwin506149
Marshall383543
Etowah335547
Calhoun333839
Morgan319726
Houston270822
Elmore254947
DeKalb235519
St. Clair223435
Walker222680
Talladega206926
Limestone199519
Cullman184517
Dallas174826
Franklin174328
Russell17132
Autauga169024
Lauderdale164633
Colbert160626
Escambia156225
Blount155114
Jackson150611
Chilton148527
Dale133043
Covington130927
Coffee12778
Pike11559
Tallapoosa113683
Chambers113042
Clarke104917
Marion94228
Butler90938
Barbour8357
Winston70912
Marengo69919
Lowndes64827
Pickens63514
Bibb63210
Hale61528
Randolph60812
Bullock58714
Lawrence58520
Monroe5758
Geneva5724
Cherokee56516
Washington54613
Clay5427
Perry5376
Wilcox53111
Conecuh52311
Crenshaw52331
Macon47720
Henry4724
Fayette4219
Sumter41819
Lamar3462
Choctaw34512
Cleburne3236
Greene30015
Coosa1643
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 183514

Reported Deaths: 2218
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30062447
Davidson25972289
Hamilton910688
Rutherford898687
Knox892372
Williamson507736
Sumner468693
Wilson335841
Putnam306137
Montgomery295243
Out of TN294423
Unassigned28816
Bradley285016
Madison264156
Sevier251513
Blount243323
Maury223823
Washington216732
Robertson216233
Sullivan205131
Hamblen183625
Tipton173317
Trousdale16517
Hardeman152925
Gibson152319
Wayne14795
Bedford130516
Dyer126612
Dickson119312
Cumberland115217
Fayette113918
Carter112427
Henderson112419
Anderson112311
Weakley111719
Loudon11126
Greene110637
Coffee109712
Obion10889
Jefferson106614
McMinn106324
Macon101519
Warren10077
Monroe99516
Hardin96714
Lawrence95411
Lauderdale93715
Haywood91816
Franklin9067
Lake8732
Bledsoe8464
Roane8354
Carroll82917
McNairy80716
Cheatham78810
White7769
Rhea77211
Hawkins76616
Cocke7329
Marshall7135
Overton6784
Smith67310
Johnson6452
Henry6019
Chester5859
Lincoln5781
Giles56017
DeKalb54411
Hickman5304
Crockett50919
Marion4997
Decatur4706
Fentress4323
Claiborne4254
Campbell4163
Polk37711
Grainger3492
Union3341
Benton3329
Jackson3054
Morgan3043
Unicoi2771
Cannon2750
Grundy2465
Humphreys2273
Sequatchie2223
Meigs2203
Scott2002
Clay1875
Houston1850
Lewis1771
Stewart1732
Moore1531
Van Buren1530
Perry1430
Hancock1073
Pickett962

Most Popular Stories

Community Events