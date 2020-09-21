Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama adds 754 new coronavirus cases; 131,405 cases confirmed since March Full Story

Trump wants the TikTok deal to pour $5 billion into 'real history' education. It's not that simple

President Donald Trump gave his blessing to a deal that would give Oracle and Walmart a combined 20% stake in a new company called TikTok Global, but questions around security remain. CNN's Selina Wang reports.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste and Jill Disis, CNN Business

President Donald Trump is adamant that a tentative deal involving short-form video app TikTok will include a $5 billion fund to "educate people" about the "real history of our country."

That appears to have taken TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance by surprise, and created even more confusion about how the finer points of an already complicated deal will work in practice.

Trump mentioned the fund at a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, as he signaled his approval of a deal between ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart.

The deal — which would temporarily avert a ban on TikTok in US app stores — would see Walmart and Oracle take a stake of up to 20% in a newly created US-based entity, TikTok Global. Beijing-based ByteDance says it will retain 80%.

As part of the deal, Trump said he asked the companies to "do me a favor" by putting "$5 billion into a fund for education, so we can educate people as to [the] real history of our country — the real history, not the fake history."

ByteDance unaware

This isn't the first time Trump has floated the idea that a TikTok deal should include some kind of monetary reward for the US government. He previously expressed a desire for the companies involved with the deal to give money to the US Treasury, but last week said he was surprised when he was told such an arrangement would be illegal.

Trump's latest remarks have done little to clarify how an education fund would work, creating even more confusion.

It's not just observers who are scratching their heads. ByteDance said Sunday that it was unaware that a multibillion dollar education fund would be tied to the TikTok deal.

"Some news media reported that TikTok will set up a $5 billion education fund in the United States," ByteDance said in a statement posted Sunday on Chinese social media. "We would like to clarify that it was also our first time hearing about the news."

The company added that it "has been committed to investing in the education field, and plans to work with partners and global shareholders to launch online classroom projects based on AI [artificial intelligence] and video technology for students around the world."

A slew of other statements released by ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart over the past couple of days could shed some light on what Trump might have in mind.

While Walmart and Oracle did not mention anything about an education fund in a statement released over the weekend, like ByteDance, they mentioned an "AI-driven" initiative for students. And they did say that the new TikTok Global entity "will pay more than 5 billion in new tax dollars to the US Treasury."

In a statement Monday, ByteDance described the "so-called tax payment" as "an estimation of the corporate income tax and other operating taxes that TikTok will need to pay for its business development in the next few years."

Trump's education agenda

There is another possible explanation for Trump's remarks: The president appears to be trying to get some extra mileage out of the proposed TikTok deal by tying it together with his attacks on what he has called "the liberal indoctrination of America's youth." For weeks, he has been waging battles on interpretations of history that he claims are un-American, including The New York Times' 1619 Project.

In a Constitution Day speech last week, Trump called the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project "toxic propaganda." The project reframes American history around the year when the first slave ship arrived on the country's shores.

Trump also tweeted earlier this month that the Department of Education was looking into reports that California schools would teach the project in schools, adding that "If so, they will not be funded!" (It's not really clear how widespread this phenomenon is. Some schools have said they will adopt the 1619 Project into their lessons, but how many isn't known.)

— Brian Fung and Sherisse Pham contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 131405

Reported Deaths: 2292
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19015337
Mobile13066289
Montgomery8674173
Madison758375
Tuscaloosa7240114
Lee571359
Shelby568450
Baldwin506149
Marshall383543
Etowah335547
Calhoun333839
Morgan319726
Houston270822
Elmore254947
DeKalb235519
St. Clair223435
Walker222680
Talladega206926
Limestone199519
Cullman184517
Dallas174826
Franklin174328
Russell17132
Autauga169024
Lauderdale164633
Colbert160626
Escambia156225
Blount155114
Jackson150611
Chilton148527
Dale133043
Covington130927
Coffee12778
Pike11559
Tallapoosa113683
Chambers113042
Clarke104917
Marion94228
Butler90938
Barbour8357
Winston70912
Marengo69919
Lowndes64827
Pickens63514
Bibb63210
Hale61528
Randolph60812
Bullock58714
Lawrence58520
Monroe5758
Geneva5724
Cherokee56516
Washington54613
Clay5427
Perry5376
Wilcox53111
Conecuh52311
Crenshaw52331
Macon47720
Henry4724
Fayette4219
Sumter41819
Lamar3462
Choctaw34512
Cleburne3236
Greene30015
Coosa1643
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 183514

Reported Deaths: 2218
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30062447
Davidson25972289
Hamilton910688
Rutherford898687
Knox892372
Williamson507736
Sumner468693
Wilson335841
Putnam306137
Montgomery295243
Out of TN294423
Unassigned28816
Bradley285016
Madison264156
Sevier251513
Blount243323
Maury223823
Washington216732
Robertson216233
Sullivan205131
Hamblen183625
Tipton173317
Trousdale16517
Hardeman152925
Gibson152319
Wayne14795
Bedford130516
Dyer126612
Dickson119312
Cumberland115217
Fayette113918
Carter112427
Henderson112419
Anderson112311
Weakley111719
Loudon11126
Greene110637
Coffee109712
Obion10889
Jefferson106614
McMinn106324
Macon101519
Warren10077
Monroe99516
Hardin96714
Lawrence95411
Lauderdale93715
Haywood91816
Franklin9067
Lake8732
Bledsoe8464
Roane8354
Carroll82917
McNairy80716
Cheatham78810
White7769
Rhea77211
Hawkins76616
Cocke7329
Marshall7135
Overton6784
Smith67310
Johnson6452
Henry6019
Chester5859
Lincoln5781
Giles56017
DeKalb54411
Hickman5304
Crockett50919
Marion4997
Decatur4706
Fentress4323
Claiborne4254
Campbell4163
Polk37711
Grainger3492
Union3341
Benton3329
Jackson3054
Morgan3043
Unicoi2771
Cannon2750
Grundy2465
Humphreys2273
Sequatchie2223
Meigs2203
Scott2002
Clay1875
Houston1850
Lewis1771
Stewart1732
Moore1531
Van Buren1530
Perry1430
Hancock1073
Pickett962

Most Popular Stories

Community Events