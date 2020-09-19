Clear

As the nation mourns an icon, Democrats and Republicans fight over Supreme Court vacancy

President Donald Trump addressed the GOP in his tweet about filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing.

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

Mourners of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gathered quietly at the Supreme Court Saturday, laying rows of flowers and writing chalk messages to honor the gender equality icon. But America was closely watching how the Republican machinations to replace her, already unfolding swiftly, will play out across the street at the Capitol and on the campaign trail.

Less than 24 hours after the death of the 87-year-old justice, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump were already engaged in a fierce pressure campaign to hold the Republican conference together and push a nominee through the Senate Judiciary Committee and full Senate process before the end of this year.

Trump said Saturday he will have a nominee "very soon" to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court and thinks he'll make his choice next week, adding that "most likely it would be a woman."

McConnell has been reaching out to moderate Republican senators to gauge their comfort level with that unusually fast timeline 45 days before Election Day, as Democrats pilloried his hypocrisy for blocking a vote on then-President Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, in 2016 under the guise that American voters should have a say in an election year.

Trump and GOP leaders are moving quickly on the vacancy, which presents an unexpected reprieve for Trump's flagging campaign, potentially allowing the President to shift the public's attention from his careless handling of a pandemic that has now killed nearly 200,000 Americans to his opportunity to solidify the court's conservative majority for generations to come.

The White House wants to announce Trump's pick for the high court before his first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on September 29, a Trump adviser close to the process told CNN earlier Saturday -- a move they hope will fire up Republican base voters with early voting already underway. However, Trump's allies have raised concern about naming a replacement before she has had a proper burial, two sources tell CNN.

Several vulnerable Republican senators who could benefit from that burst of energy on the right have already said they will support confirming Trump's nominee to the court this year, including Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Martha McSally of Arizona and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.

But Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who's facing the closest reelection of her career and whose vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 turned off many Democrats and moderates, said Saturday that the Senate should not vote on a nominee from Trump before the election, saying, "we must act fairly and consistently—no matter which political party is in power."

She said she wouldn't oppose the Judiciary Committee "beginning the process of reviewing his nominee's credentials," but that a Senate vote should wait "given the proximity of the presidential election."

As McConnell worked the phones this weekend, Trump made his own push to keep GOP senators in line with a tweet Saturday morning before he headed out for a campaign event in North Carolina: ".@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," he tweeted. "We have this obligation, without delay!"

The urgency for the GOP is underscored by the fact that Trump is trailing Biden in the polls, creating the real possibility that their party could lose control of the Supreme Court vacancy if Trump loses the White House and Senate Republicans lose their majority in November.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning that McConnell can only lose three GOP senators in order to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.

A fundraising boon for Democrats

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic groups and leaders are marshaling their forces and strategizing about the tools at their disposal to delay a vote on a replacement until after inauguration.

During a call with Senate Democrats on Saturday, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the party's chief priority in the short term is "to communicate the stakes of this Supreme Court fight to the American people," a source on the call told CNN's Manu Raju.

"Let me be clear: if Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year," Schumer said, alluding to institutional changes that Democrats could make, including doing away with the filibuster, if they win control of the Senate next year. "Nothing is off the table."

Ginsburg's death from complications related to metastatic pancreatic cancer also drew a flood of donations to progressive groups. A spokesperson for the Democratic umbrella fundraising platform ActBlue said that between 9 p.m. ET on Friday — shortly after the news broke that Ginsburg had died — and 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, it had processed more than $30 million donations to Democratic candidates and causes.

Noting the intransigence of Republican senators who refused to act on Obama's nomination in March of 2016, Democrats were quickly making hypocrisy a central campaign issue in the races of GOP senators who have reversed course after blocking Garland and stated they will confirm Trump's nominee before the end of the year.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican who is facing an unexpectedly strong challenge in his home state of South Carolina, was among the senators facing that charge, as well as Tillis and McConnell himself, who is being challenged in Kentucky by former Marine Corps fighter pilot Amy McGrath, a well-funded, if long-shot Democrat.

'An incredibly energizing issue for conservatives'

But the unexpected vacancy is also generating intense excitement among right-leaning voters, who see Trump's opportunity to appoint a third justice to the bench as a long-awaited chance to cement the court's conservative tilt with a 6-to-3 majority.

Carrie Severino, who heads the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, said the "budget is whatever it takes" during an appearance on CNN Saturday, calling the vacancy an "incredibly energizing issue for conservatives."

"You saw that in 2016. Having a vacancy staring you in the face and Donald Trump with his list of nominees really, I think, changed the election," she said. "People are no less excited about the Supreme Court in 2020."

That excitement could help Trump's chances for reelection as well as many down-ballot GOP candidates around the country. Some Republican voters who disapproved of Trump's handling of the pandemic may feel a sense of duty to turn out and support the President now that that the long-term balance of the court is at stake.

The President's decision to release a lengthy list of potential conservative nominees earlier this month -- before there was any vacancy -- had already accelerated the selection process to replace Ginsburg, who was appointed to the court by former President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Many of the potential candidates on Trump's list would inflame the political debate in the presidential race and more than a half-dozen Senate races that will determine which party controls that chamber in November.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 128818

Reported Deaths: 2284
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18772333
Mobile12975289
Montgomery8598173
Madison742275
Tuscaloosa7081114
Lee560359
Shelby557250
Baldwin503348
Marshall378442
Etowah330645
Calhoun324939
Morgan314226
Houston264422
Elmore249747
DeKalb232619
St. Clair219835
Walker219180
Talladega203426
Limestone194219
Cullman180817
Franklin173428
Dallas173226
Russell16922
Autauga166424
Lauderdale161633
Colbert158126
Escambia155424
Blount152714
Jackson148511
Chilton146327
Covington130327
Dale130043
Coffee12488
Pike11359
Tallapoosa112983
Chambers111742
Clarke104617
Marion92128
Butler90638
Barbour8247
Marengo69619
Winston68712
Lowndes64527
Pickens62814
Bibb61910
Hale61028
Randolph59112
Bullock58514
Lawrence57820
Monroe5738
Geneva5564
Cherokee54816
Washington54513
Perry5366
Clay5317
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw51931
Conecuh51711
Macon46720
Henry4594
Sumter41719
Fayette4159
Choctaw34412
Lamar3372
Cleburne3166
Greene30015
Coosa1603
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 180497

Reported Deaths: 2196
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29702443
Davidson25798287
Hamilton898589
Rutherford886987
Knox872671
Williamson501936
Sumner462193
Wilson330839
Putnam296537
Montgomery291841
Out of TN287623
Bradley280016
Unassigned27806
Madison256856
Sevier249313
Blount241123
Maury217822
Robertson214134
Washington210732
Sullivan202631
Hamblen182425
Tipton170417
Trousdale16457
Hardeman151225
Wayne14785
Gibson146419
Bedford128716
Dyer124613
Dickson116612
Cumberland112616
Fayette111017
Carter110627
Anderson110311
Loudon10936
Weakley109118
Henderson108919
Greene107536
Obion10609
Coffee105712
Jefferson104614
McMinn102824
Macon100019
Warren9967
Monroe98716
Hardin94114
Lawrence93011
Lauderdale92314
Haywood89616
Lake8682
Franklin8627
Bledsoe8424
Roane8123
Carroll80616
Cheatham78110
McNairy77816
Rhea76311
White7528
Hawkins74216
Cocke7249
Marshall6974
Smith66310
Overton6623
Johnson6332
Henry5909
Chester5699
Lincoln5661
Giles54717
DeKalb54210
Hickman5074
Crockett49519
Marion4887
Decatur4526
Claiborne4194
Campbell4123
Fentress4063
Polk37111
Grainger3372
Benton3299
Union3211
Morgan2993
Jackson2984
Unicoi2701
Cannon2630
Humphreys2213
Grundy2195
Meigs2163
Sequatchie2162
Scott1942
Clay1765
Houston1710
Lewis1681
Stewart1462
Van Buren1460
Moore1451
Perry1380
Hancock1062
Pickett952

Most Popular Stories

Community Events