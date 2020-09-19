Clear

Attention Mitch McConnell: Filling RBG's seat now could break American democracy

Article Image

CNN's Dana Bash explains what the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could mean for the future of the Supreme Court.

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Joshua A. Douglas

While a law student at the University of Kentucky, the institution where I teach, Senator Mitch McConnell surely learned about the importance of justice and democracy. In the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing on Friday evening, there is one action that McConnell can take that may very well save our democracy: announce that the Senate will not consider a Supreme Court nomination until after Inauguration Day 2021.

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in so many ways: for women's equality, voting rights, and so much more. Her passing leaves an amazing legacy.

But it also unfortunately occurred with only 46 days until Election Day, when the politics of the moment could not be more vitriolic. Within minutes of her passing, people were speculating as to whether Donald Trump would nominate a new justice and whether the Republican-controlled Senate would confirm someone before the next presidency.

Justice Ginsburg herself made her wishes known as her dying declaration: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Any other path, except for announcing a public pause to defuse the situation, would be extremely dangerous for democracy.

In February 2016, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell stated, "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

That was politics talking. McConnell did not want Democratic President Barack Obama to fill Scalia's seat. It worked, as McConnell refused to give a vote to Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, instead allowing President Trump to appoint Justice Neil Gorsuch to the seat.

But following the same mantra right now—letting the next president nominate a new justice—would not be political: it would be principled, honest, and democracy-preserving.

That is because the opposite path—a heated, partisan confirmation fight in the middle of a presidential election—would be almost unimaginable. Democrats, who are not really over McConnell's refusal to consider the nomination of Garland, would never accept a new justice as legitimate if forced through this quickly.

It is hard to trust McConnell to do the right thing. In May of last year, when asked about his position on filling a seat should a justice die, he said with a smile, "Oh, we'd fill it." Friday evening, McConnell doubled down on that promise, stating, "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

But filling the seat in the next 46 days—or, if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins in November, before January 20, 2021 during the lame-duck portion of Trump's term—would take American democracy to the breaking point. Both sides would dig in their heels. The nominee, whoever he or she is, will face mud-slinging and partisan attacks that would make the extremely vitriolic confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh look tame in comparison. At least half of Americans would never view a new justice under these circumstances as legitimate. Ever.

And imagine the horror should the presidential election result in a dispute, Bush v. Gore-style, that goes to the Supreme Court, with a brand-new justice, confirmed under these circumstances, casting the tiebreaking vote. It's hard to say that American democracy could recover.

The better course, the path to defuse this extreme political moment, is to announce a bipartisan plan to take a pause. To take some time to honor Justice Ginsburg's legacy. To allow everyone to take a deep breath and not enmesh the court, the only non-elected branch of our federal government, in further political battles while voting in the presidential election has already begun.

The year 2020 has already been difficult enough, with a global pandemic, protests about police brutality and racial injustice, raging fires in the West, massive hurricanes in the South, and a presidential election that has featured lies designed to undermine the legitimacy of our electoral process. Adding a Supreme Court confirmation battle will only add fuel to the fire.

McConnell, and his fellow Republicans, have the chance to show that they really care about American democracy. They can refuse to move forward on a nominee because they know that pushing a justice through in this environment would be toxic. They can reduce Americans' already-fraught nerves, on both sides, by pressing pause. They can show that they have principle, using the same rule they created for 2016 right now, putting the wellbeing of their country ahead of their own partisan interests.

Or they can push forward to grab power at all costs, knowing that doing so will damage democracy even further.

Senator McConnell: how do you truly wish to be remembered?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 128818

Reported Deaths: 2284
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18772333
Mobile12975289
Montgomery8598173
Madison742275
Tuscaloosa7081114
Lee560359
Shelby557250
Baldwin503348
Marshall378442
Etowah330645
Calhoun324939
Morgan314226
Houston264422
Elmore249747
DeKalb232619
St. Clair219835
Walker219180
Talladega203426
Limestone194219
Cullman180817
Franklin173428
Dallas173226
Russell16922
Autauga166424
Lauderdale161633
Colbert158126
Escambia155424
Blount152714
Jackson148511
Chilton146327
Covington130327
Dale130043
Coffee12488
Pike11359
Tallapoosa112983
Chambers111742
Clarke104617
Marion92128
Butler90638
Barbour8247
Marengo69619
Winston68712
Lowndes64527
Pickens62814
Bibb61910
Hale61028
Randolph59112
Bullock58514
Lawrence57820
Monroe5738
Geneva5564
Cherokee54816
Washington54513
Perry5366
Clay5317
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw51931
Conecuh51711
Macon46720
Henry4594
Sumter41719
Fayette4159
Choctaw34412
Lamar3372
Cleburne3166
Greene30015
Coosa1603
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 180497

Reported Deaths: 2196
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29702443
Davidson25798287
Hamilton898589
Rutherford886987
Knox872671
Williamson501936
Sumner462193
Wilson330839
Putnam296537
Montgomery291841
Out of TN287623
Bradley280016
Unassigned27806
Madison256856
Sevier249313
Blount241123
Maury217822
Robertson214134
Washington210732
Sullivan202631
Hamblen182425
Tipton170417
Trousdale16457
Hardeman151225
Wayne14785
Gibson146419
Bedford128716
Dyer124613
Dickson116612
Cumberland112616
Fayette111017
Carter110627
Anderson110311
Loudon10936
Weakley109118
Henderson108919
Greene107536
Obion10609
Coffee105712
Jefferson104614
McMinn102824
Macon100019
Warren9967
Monroe98716
Hardin94114
Lawrence93011
Lauderdale92314
Haywood89616
Lake8682
Franklin8627
Bledsoe8424
Roane8123
Carroll80616
Cheatham78110
McNairy77816
Rhea76311
White7528
Hawkins74216
Cocke7249
Marshall6974
Smith66310
Overton6623
Johnson6332
Henry5909
Chester5699
Lincoln5661
Giles54717
DeKalb54210
Hickman5074
Crockett49519
Marion4887
Decatur4526
Claiborne4194
Campbell4123
Fentress4063
Polk37111
Grainger3372
Benton3299
Union3211
Morgan2993
Jackson2984
Unicoi2701
Cannon2630
Humphreys2213
Grundy2195
Meigs2163
Sequatchie2162
Scott1942
Clay1765
Houston1710
Lewis1681
Stewart1462
Van Buren1460
Moore1451
Perry1380
Hancock1062
Pickett952

Most Popular Stories

Community Events