Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Attention Mitch McConnell: Filling RBG's seat now could break American democracy

Article Image

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, the court announced. She was 87.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Joshua A. Douglas

While a law student at the University of Kentucky, the institution where I teach, Senator Mitch McConnell surely learned about the importance of justice and democracy. In the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing on Friday evening, there is one action that McConnell can take that may very well save our democracy: announce that the Senate will not consider a Supreme Court nomination until after Inauguration Day 2021.

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in so many ways: for women's equality, voting rights, and so much more. Her passing leaves an amazing legacy.

But it also unfortunately occurred with only 46 days until Election Day, when the politics of the moment could not be more vitriolic. Within minutes of her passing, people were speculating as to whether Donald Trump would nominate a new justice and whether the Republican-controlled Senate would confirm someone before the next presidency.

Justice Ginsburg herself made her wishes known as her dying declaration: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Any other path, except for announcing a public pause to defuse the situation, would be extremely dangerous for democracy.

In February 2016, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, McConnell stated, "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

That was politics talking. McConnell did not want Democratic President Barack Obama to fill Scalia's seat. It worked, as McConnell refused to give a vote to Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, instead allowing President Trump to appoint Justice Neil Gorsuch to the seat.

But following the same mantra right now—letting the next president nominate a new justice—would not be political: it would be principled, honest, and democracy-preserving.

That is because the opposite path—a heated, partisan confirmation fight in the middle of a presidential election—would be almost unimaginable. Democrats, who are not really over McConnell's refusal to consider the nomination of Garland, would never accept a new justice as legitimate if forced through this quickly.

It is hard to trust McConnell to do the right thing. In May of last year, when asked about his position on filling a seat should a justice die, he said with a smile, "Oh, we'd fill it." Friday evening, McConnell doubled down on that promise, stating, "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

But filling the seat in the next 46 days—or, if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins in November, before January 20, 2021 during the lame-duck portion of Trump's term—would take American democracy to the breaking point. Both sides would dig in their heels. The nominee, whoever he or she is, will face mud-slinging and partisan attacks that would make the extremely vitriolic confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh look tame in comparison. At least half of Americans would never view a new justice under these circumstances as legitimate. Ever.

And imagine the horror should the presidential election result in a dispute, Bush v. Gore-style, that goes to the Supreme Court, with a brand-new justice, confirmed under these circumstances, casting the tiebreaking vote. It's hard to say that American democracy could recover.

The better course, the path to defuse this extreme political moment, is to announce a bipartisan plan to take a pause. To take some time to honor Justice Ginsburg's legacy. To allow everyone to take a deep breath and not enmesh the court, the only non-elected branch of our federal government, in further political battles while voting in the presidential election has already begun.

The year 2020 has already been difficult enough, with a global pandemic, protests about police brutality and racial injustice, raging fires in the West, massive hurricanes in the South, and a presidential election that has featured lies designed to undermine the legitimacy of our electoral process. Adding a Supreme Court confirmation battle will only add fuel to the fire.

McConnell, and his fellow Republicans, have the chance to show that they really care about American democracy. They can refuse to move forward on a nominee because they know that pushing a justice through in this environment would be toxic. They can reduce Americans' already-fraught nerves, on both sides, by pressing pause. They can show that they have principle, using the same rule they created for 2016 right now, putting the wellbeing of their country ahead of their own partisan interests.

Or they can push forward to grab power at all costs, knowing that doing so will damage democracy even further.

Senator McConnell: how do you truly wish to be remembered?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 128818

Reported Deaths: 2284
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18648332
Mobile12949288
Montgomery8560170
Madison736573
Tuscaloosa7015112
Lee558259
Shelby550149
Baldwin502148
Marshall376342
Etowah326344
Calhoun321139
Morgan312925
Houston260621
Elmore247547
DeKalb230119
St. Clair218134
Walker217780
Talladega199925
Limestone191919
Cullman180017
Franklin172728
Dallas172526
Russell16912
Autauga162424
Lauderdale159231
Colbert157224
Escambia154324
Blount150413
Jackson146610
Chilton143325
Dale128042
Covington127027
Coffee12388
Pike11329
Tallapoosa112483
Chambers110642
Clarke104417
Marion91428
Butler90238
Barbour8097
Marengo69319
Winston68512
Lowndes64327
Pickens62214
Bibb6179
Hale60828
Bullock58514
Randolph58512
Lawrence57620
Monroe5708
Washington54513
Geneva5404
Perry5356
Wilcox52911
Cherokee52816
Clay5187
Conecuh51611
Crenshaw51531
Macon46619
Henry4524
Sumter41719
Fayette4128
Choctaw34212
Lamar3302
Cleburne3116
Greene29915
Coosa1573
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 178140

Reported Deaths: 2164
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29521440
Davidson25652284
Hamilton889985
Rutherford877986
Knox857768
Williamson495635
Sumner458593
Wilson325938
Putnam292536
Montgomery288741
Bradley277916
Out of TN273623
Unassigned27356
Madison251055
Sevier246713
Blount238721
Maury213622
Robertson212634
Washington206828
Sullivan199131
Hamblen179825
Tipton168417
Trousdale16457
Hardeman149125
Wayne14735
Gibson143019
Bedford126715
Dyer121013
Dickson115612
Cumberland111216
Fayette109216
Carter108427
Loudon10746
Weakley107418
Anderson107211
Henderson106819
Obion10409
Greene103734
Jefferson102213
Coffee101511
McMinn100724
Macon99719
Warren9907
Monroe97516
Hardin92214
Lawrence91111
Lauderdale91014
Haywood88016
Lake8652
Bledsoe8384
Franklin8197
Roane7893
Carroll78716
Cheatham77610
McNairy76216
Rhea75411
Hawkins73115
White7288
Cocke7209
Marshall6794
Overton6583
Smith65510
Johnson6202
Henry5759
Lincoln5561
Chester5548
Giles54117
DeKalb53710
Hickman4934
Crockett48419
Marion4767
Decatur4276
Claiborne4144
Campbell4083
Fentress3823
Polk36911
Grainger3312
Benton3259
Union3001
Jackson2943
Morgan2933
Unicoi2641
Cannon2570
Humphreys2153
Sequatchie2113
Meigs2083
Grundy2035
Scott1882
Clay1685
Houston1630
Lewis1601
Van Buren1450
Moore1411
Stewart1352
Perry1340
Hancock1052
Pickett922

Most Popular Stories

Community Events