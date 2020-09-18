Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Milwaukee students attending online class heard fatal shots and their teacher called 911

Article Image

A teacher called 911 after students heard gunshots during virtual school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. CNN affiliate WISN reports.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Mallika Kallingal

The gunshots that killed a Milwaukee woman in her home a week ago were heard by students in a virtual class whose teacher called 911.

Police found the victim in the kitchen slumped over the stove after the September 11 shooting. She had been shot with a .380 handgun and her brother has confessed to the crime, according to the criminal complaint.

A child was in the house attending online class when the shooting occurred, and when the teacher and other students heard the gunshots the teacher called 911, according to CNN affiliate WISN, which cited the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office incident report.

The victim's sister, who lives in the same house, told police that her brother had been "talking crazy" the day before and the victim had told him he would have to leave the house the next day. The sister says she was asleep in the house and awoke to the sound of five gunshots. When she went downstairs, the brother told her "I'm on way to the police to turn myself in," according to the complaint.

The suspect then walked to police headquarters and told the desk sergeant "his sister no longer existed," and that he had shot her using a .380 handgun, the criminal complaint said.

CNN is withholding the name of both the victim and the suspect to protect the identity of the minor.

Investigators say they found a gun of the make and model described by the suspect at the home. And the suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

The judge ordered the suspect to undergo a mental evaluation and a doctor's report will be reviewed by the court on October 5, according to WISN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 128818

Reported Deaths: 2284
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18648332
Mobile12949288
Montgomery8560170
Madison736573
Tuscaloosa7015112
Lee558259
Shelby550149
Baldwin502148
Marshall376342
Etowah326344
Calhoun321139
Morgan312925
Houston260621
Elmore247547
DeKalb230119
St. Clair218134
Walker217780
Talladega199925
Limestone191919
Cullman180017
Franklin172728
Dallas172526
Russell16912
Autauga162424
Lauderdale159231
Colbert157224
Escambia154324
Blount150413
Jackson146610
Chilton143325
Dale128042
Covington127027
Coffee12388
Pike11329
Tallapoosa112483
Chambers110642
Clarke104417
Marion91428
Butler90238
Barbour8097
Marengo69319
Winston68512
Lowndes64327
Pickens62214
Bibb6179
Hale60828
Bullock58514
Randolph58512
Lawrence57620
Monroe5708
Washington54513
Geneva5404
Perry5356
Wilcox52911
Cherokee52816
Clay5187
Conecuh51611
Crenshaw51531
Macon46619
Henry4524
Sumter41719
Fayette4128
Choctaw34212
Lamar3302
Cleburne3116
Greene29915
Coosa1573
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 178140

Reported Deaths: 2164
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29521440
Davidson25652284
Hamilton889985
Rutherford877986
Knox857768
Williamson495635
Sumner458593
Wilson325938
Putnam292536
Montgomery288741
Bradley277916
Out of TN273623
Unassigned27356
Madison251055
Sevier246713
Blount238721
Maury213622
Robertson212634
Washington206828
Sullivan199131
Hamblen179825
Tipton168417
Trousdale16457
Hardeman149125
Wayne14735
Gibson143019
Bedford126715
Dyer121013
Dickson115612
Cumberland111216
Fayette109216
Carter108427
Loudon10746
Weakley107418
Anderson107211
Henderson106819
Obion10409
Greene103734
Jefferson102213
Coffee101511
McMinn100724
Macon99719
Warren9907
Monroe97516
Hardin92214
Lawrence91111
Lauderdale91014
Haywood88016
Lake8652
Bledsoe8384
Franklin8197
Roane7893
Carroll78716
Cheatham77610
McNairy76216
Rhea75411
Hawkins73115
White7288
Cocke7209
Marshall6794
Overton6583
Smith65510
Johnson6202
Henry5759
Lincoln5561
Chester5548
Giles54117
DeKalb53710
Hickman4934
Crockett48419
Marion4767
Decatur4276
Claiborne4144
Campbell4083
Fentress3823
Polk36911
Grainger3312
Benton3259
Union3001
Jackson2943
Morgan2933
Unicoi2641
Cannon2570
Humphreys2153
Sequatchie2113
Meigs2083
Grundy2035
Scott1882
Clay1685
Houston1630
Lewis1601
Van Buren1450
Moore1411
Stewart1352
Perry1340
Hancock1052
Pickett922

Most Popular Stories

Community Events