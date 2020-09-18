Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for September 18: coronavirus, election 2020, USPS, Taiwan

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump answered questions on Covid-19 and policing at two separate town halls hosted by CNN and ABC News.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The West Coast wildfires are still so severe, Yosemite National Park has had to close due to hazardous air quality. Firefighters are hoping better weather for some areas will help them gain ground this weekend.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Global coronavirus cases have now topped 30 million, and the US, Brazil and India have had more than half of the world's infections put together. However, the World Health Organization is also concerned about Europe. The WHO has warned of an alarming surge of cases there, in some instances exceeding infection numbers from the pandemic's first peak in March. Officials say it's a sign of what's to come as colder weather arrives and people tire of safety measures. European governments are imposing strict local measures and weighing up further lockdowns in a bid to halt this growing second wave. In the US, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has delayed in-person public school openings for most students as schools across the country try to balance reopening procedures and coronavirus safety.

2. Election 2020

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee that Russia is trying to actively influence the US elections, chiefly through attempts to "denigrate" Democratic candidate Joe Biden. According to Wray, Russia is using social media, proxies, state media and online journals to sow "divisiveness and discord" and attack Biden's campaign. Biden held a town hall last night, where he cast the United States as unsafe under President Trump and claimed he could unite the country as "America's president" rather than a partisan one. Meanwhile, President Trump criticized what he called "the liberal indoctrination of America's youth" during a Constitution Day speech, and said he wants to create a "national commission to promote patriotic education."

3. USPS

A federal judge has blocked the US Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from changing a wide swath of USPS policies or protocols ahead of November's presidential election. Judge Stanley Bastian specifically said the changes would amount to "voter disenfranchisement." The decision mandates that all election mail, regardless of postage, must be treated as first-class mail -- a courtesy it has regularly extended for mail-in ballots and similar items. Additionally, the USPS must undo all of the changes it's made in the last few months, including restrictions on late and extra mail trips.

4. Spending bill 

Congress is still negotiating a spending bill to keep the government open after the end of the month, but talks are at least going in the right direction. House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer says Democrats will likely introduce a stop-gap bill today, with a probable vote Tuesday. One of the key disagreements between the two sides is how long the spending bill should last. Democrats want a continuing resolution to go to February, when there is a chance Democrats will have won the White House or the Senate. Republicans are looking for a shorter-term continuing resolution into mid-December. Meanwhile, our nation's top legislators are also still debating over how to get a much-anticipated new stimulus deal done.

5. Taiwan

The US is strengthening ties with Taiwan, much to the chagrin of mainland China which sees the island nation as part of its territory. The Trump administration is expected to approve another major weapons sale to Taiwan valued at $600 million. The sale will reportedly include shipments of MQ-9B Reaper drones and anti-ship missiles. Washington has long provided arms to the island, but those sales have increased under the Trump administration. A high-profile United States official is also in Taiwan for the weekend. The presence of Keith Krach, the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, marks the second major US visit in two months.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A new reality show promises to blast the winner into space for 10 days 

A dire punishment or a sweet release from one's earthly cares? You decide.

A historian watches Disney's new 'Mulan.' Here are her thoughts

Spoiler alert: She didn't like it.

An Alaska dentist who extracted a patient's tooth on a hoverboard sentenced to 12 years in jail

This is it, today's Mad Lib headline.

Spider-like venom found in Australian stinging trees -- and the pain can last for weeks

Really?! Even the trees in Australia are scary.

Hundreds pose nude wearing only masks for London art installation

If you click on this story, please know the first thing to greet you will be a bunch of bare bums. Which is perfectly fine! But just FYI.

HAPPENING LATER

Rosh Hashanah starts tonight 

And, needless to say, a pandemic is a strange time to be celebrating the Jewish New Year.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$845 billion

That's how much America's billionaires are worth right now. Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and the rest of the country's wealthiest have seen their fortunes skyrocket during the pandemic even as millions of normal Americans feel the financial crunch.

TODAY'S QUOTE

medicane (n): a rare hurricane-like storm that forms in the Mediterranean Sea

One such storm is expected to hit Western Greece today. Medicanes can form over cooler waters and usually move from west to east, whereas hurricanes move from east to west.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It's FriYAY!

You've made it to the weekend. Celebrate with this peacock spider dancing to YMCA. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 128097

Reported Deaths: 2264
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18648332
Mobile12949288
Montgomery8560170
Madison736573
Tuscaloosa7015112
Lee558259
Shelby550149
Baldwin502148
Marshall376342
Etowah326344
Calhoun321139
Morgan312925
Houston260621
Elmore247547
DeKalb230119
St. Clair218134
Walker217780
Talladega199925
Limestone191919
Cullman180017
Franklin172728
Dallas172526
Russell16912
Autauga162424
Lauderdale159231
Colbert157224
Escambia154324
Blount150413
Jackson146610
Chilton143325
Dale128042
Covington127027
Coffee12388
Pike11329
Tallapoosa112483
Chambers110642
Clarke104417
Marion91428
Butler90238
Barbour8097
Marengo69319
Winston68512
Lowndes64327
Pickens62214
Bibb6179
Hale60828
Bullock58514
Randolph58512
Lawrence57620
Monroe5708
Washington54513
Geneva5404
Perry5356
Wilcox52911
Cherokee52816
Clay5187
Conecuh51611
Crenshaw51531
Macon46619
Henry4524
Sumter41719
Fayette4128
Choctaw34212
Lamar3302
Cleburne3116
Greene29915
Coosa1573
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 178140

Reported Deaths: 2164
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29521440
Davidson25652284
Hamilton889985
Rutherford877986
Knox857768
Williamson495635
Sumner458593
Wilson325938
Putnam292536
Montgomery288741
Bradley277916
Out of TN273623
Unassigned27356
Madison251055
Sevier246713
Blount238721
Maury213622
Robertson212634
Washington206828
Sullivan199131
Hamblen179825
Tipton168417
Trousdale16457
Hardeman149125
Wayne14735
Gibson143019
Bedford126715
Dyer121013
Dickson115612
Cumberland111216
Fayette109216
Carter108427
Loudon10746
Weakley107418
Anderson107211
Henderson106819
Obion10409
Greene103734
Jefferson102213
Coffee101511
McMinn100724
Macon99719
Warren9907
Monroe97516
Hardin92214
Lawrence91111
Lauderdale91014
Haywood88016
Lake8652
Bledsoe8384
Franklin8197
Roane7893
Carroll78716
Cheatham77610
McNairy76216
Rhea75411
Hawkins73115
White7288
Cocke7209
Marshall6794
Overton6583
Smith65510
Johnson6202
Henry5759
Lincoln5561
Chester5548
Giles54117
DeKalb53710
Hickman4934
Crockett48419
Marion4767
Decatur4276
Claiborne4144
Campbell4083
Fentress3823
Polk36911
Grainger3312
Benton3259
Union3001
Jackson2943
Morgan2933
Unicoi2641
Cannon2570
Humphreys2153
Sequatchie2113
Meigs2083
Grundy2035
Scott1882
Clay1685
Houston1630
Lewis1601
Van Buren1450
Moore1411
Stewart1352
Perry1340
Hancock1052
Pickett922

Most Popular Stories

Community Events