Clear

Joe Biden showed America a different kind of leadership

Article Image

During a CNN town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to resign, saying the President hasn't been honest with the American people about the coronavirus.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 12:40 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Jess McIntosh

For a couple of hours Thursday night, America was treated with honesty and compassion by a man who wants to hold its highest office. That could be the entire review right there, how jarring and unusual it was to visualize a president who could clear the extremely low bar of telling the truth and caring about pain. We've had presidents like that before, of course, but after a particularly brutal news week it was starting to feel like that kind of leadership belongs to a different era.

Joe Biden is at his best in this format, easily connecting with audience questioners and frankly answering moderator Anderson Cooper's follow-ups during the CNN town hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden was prepared and he was angry. It was a tautly restrained outrage as he described the failings of President Donald Trump, and he seemed to hold back tears multiple times as he fielded questions from Americans experiencing overwhelming fear and loss amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

America is about to reach 200,000 deaths from Covid-19 and wildfires in the West are blocking out the sun. A former aide to Mike Pence has come forward to say the President only cared about winning reelection and thus failed to protect Americans from the coronavirus.

No one has ever run for president under these circumstances, and you could forgive Joe Biden if his only platform was a pledge to not deliberately endanger our lives.

But the platform Joe Biden is running on is incredibly daring: Trillions of dollars in economic stimulus, an amount that he and President Barack Obama knew would have been unthinkable after the 2008 financial crisis. He's proposed a massive re-focusing of our entire manufacturing economy on fighting the climate crisis, a public works project the scope of which we haven't seen since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt with all the humanity-affirming goal of John F. Kennedy's moon shot.

Biden's economic plan stops feeding our national resources disproportionately to corporations and the ultra-wealthy and focuses on systems that benefit all of us -- like education, caregiving and health care.

A patient advocate at a cancer center, Joseph Farley, who makes under $15 an hour, fought tears as he described the economic devastation "these Covid times" had brought him. Biden explained that his plan would mandate a $15 minimum wage federally, interrupting himself to promise Farley, "If I can get your address, let me get to you."

Throughout the night, Biden was deferential to the Americans asking him questions. He was detailed, he showed kindness, and he treated them with respect.

American families are facing loss and existential fear like never before. They are facing eviction from their homes during a pandemic. On the West Coast, they are unable to open their windows because of unhealthy air, and sleep with bags packed in case they have to run from fire in the night. They are losing their parents, and husbands, and wives, to a disease that makes sure they die alone. They are putting their children to bed hungry in staggering numbers. They are unsure whether the planet will exist as we know it in just a few decades.

The very first question came from a grieving woman, Shani Adams, who had lost a sister to Covid-19 after she contracted the virus at work. Immediately, Biden answered that his heart goes out to her and her sister's children. He acknowledged that there were "a lot of empty chairs" in America tonight. But he didn't just dignify her grief with his empathy, he dignified it with a plan to keep people from contracting the virus in the workplace.

Joe Vadala, a high school teacher who lives with Multiple Sclerosis and whose wife had lost her mother to Covid, said "I love teaching. But I don't want to die." He asked Biden if he'll mandate children to get a vaccine when schools reopen and a vaccine is available. Biden, after showing a heartfelt sympathy, deferred that he wouldn't issue a mandate until a vaccine is tested and approved to use on children. Furthermore, and in stark contrast to President Trump's stance on a vaccine, the Democratic presidential nominee was emphatic that "if Fauci says a vaccine is safe, I would take the vaccine. We should listen to the scientists, not to the President."

Biden showed he gets grief. He has been through personal pain on an unimaginable scale, and he can testify to being made "stronger in the broken places." On Thursday night, we saw a man who both seems to understand where we are broken and a man who has the strength of character to help us heal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 128097

Reported Deaths: 2264
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18531332
Mobile12931288
Montgomery8546170
Madison730373
Tuscaloosa6984109
Lee557059
Shelby544649
Baldwin500347
Marshall375942
Etowah324744
Calhoun316538
Morgan311825
Houston258621
Elmore246847
DeKalb229319
St. Clair217434
Walker217480
Talladega199125
Limestone190819
Cullman179717
Dallas172526
Franklin170328
Russell16852
Autauga161924
Lauderdale159031
Colbert156024
Escambia153824
Blount148713
Jackson144210
Chilton142824
Dale127442
Covington127227
Coffee12357
Pike11289
Tallapoosa112483
Chambers110742
Clarke104316
Marion90328
Butler90138
Barbour8097
Marengo69419
Winston68012
Lowndes64327
Pickens61514
Bibb6129
Hale60928
Bullock58314
Randolph58112
Lawrence57320
Monroe5708
Washington54213
Geneva5364
Perry5366
Wilcox52911
Cherokee52615
Conecuh51611
Crenshaw50731
Clay5057
Macon46619
Henry4474
Sumter41419
Fayette4088
Choctaw34212
Lamar3272
Cleburne3056
Greene29715
Coosa1573
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 177087

Reported Deaths: 2151
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29392440
Davidson25578284
Hamilton885985
Rutherford871885
Knox848468
Williamson494035
Sumner456892
Wilson324637
Montgomery287041
Putnam286336
Bradley276716
Out of TN274324
Unassigned27196
Madison249555
Sevier245913
Blount237621
Robertson212033
Maury211222
Washington205327
Sullivan198031
Hamblen179723
Tipton167717
Trousdale16447
Hardeman148625
Wayne14715
Gibson141719
Bedford126315
Dyer118513
Dickson114812
Cumberland110016
Fayette108816
Carter108026
Loudon10716
Henderson106519
Anderson106311
Weakley104717
Obion10279
Greene102632
Jefferson101913
Coffee100411
Macon99519
McMinn99424
Warren9848
Monroe96216
Hardin91014
Lauderdale90614
Lawrence89611
Haywood87516
Lake8642
Bledsoe8374
Franklin8117
Carroll78116
Roane7813
Cheatham77510
McNairy75316
Rhea75111
Hawkins72914
Cocke7199
White7188
Marshall6744
Overton6473
Smith64710
Johnson6182
Henry5768
Lincoln5511
Chester5448
Giles53917
DeKalb5369
Hickman4894
Crockett48119
Marion4697
Decatur4256
Claiborne4114
Campbell3993
Fentress3713
Polk37011
Grainger3291
Benton3239
Union2931
Jackson2913
Morgan2893
Unicoi2621
Cannon2540
Humphreys2133
Sequatchie2133
Meigs2083
Grundy1985
Scott1892
Clay1615
Houston1600
Lewis1601
Moore1391
Van Buren1360
Perry1340
Stewart1302
Hancock1052
Pickett922

Most Popular Stories

Community Events