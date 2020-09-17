Clear

Report noisy karaoke singers to help fight coronavirus, Philippine governor urges public

The Philippines has confirmed its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to the country's Health Secretary Francisco Duque. The patient, a 38-year-old female from China, arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan via transit in Hong Kong, Duque says.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 3:10 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth, CNN

A provincial governor in the Philippines has set his sights on a set of people who he says are hurting the fight against the pandemic: karaoke singers.

In a Facebook post in the early hours of Tuesday morning, local time, the governor of Cavite province, Jonvic Remulla, urged the public to report noisy karaoke singers to authorities to help fight against coronavirus.

In the post, which began by quoting lyrics from "My Way" by the late American crooner Frank Sinatra and The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star," Remulla told his constituents that getting a good night's sleep was one of the best ways to strengthen the immune system.

"Curfew isn't just made to reduce nonsense night strolls. It is also meant to strengthen the body through a good and sound sleep," he said.

But one of the most frequent complaints from constituents had been the "tireless abuse" from people singing karaoke, he said.

"This is the favorite hobby of those who have nothing to do from last night until dawn," Remulla said.

"If you're drunk, over the amount of drinking and most of all your excursion is against the time, you can be charged and taken to the precinct on the spot," he wrote. "If you don't want to sleep early, please let yourself sleep! Learn to respect the neighbors who have to wake up at 4 a.m. (like me)."

National pastime

Karaoke is a favored national pastime in the Philippines. Karaoke bars are dotted across the archipelago and it's common for people to have their own karaoke system at home, making the activity a staple fixture of social events.

In recent years, several people have been murdered in the country after singing karaoke classic "My Way," in crimes dubbed the "My Way Killings" by local media, according to a 2010 New York Times report.

The Philippines has reported more coronavirus cases than any other Southeast Asian country, with more than 272,000 confirmed infections, including at least 4,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Cavite, a northern province on the main Philippine island of Luzon, is home to 3.6 million people. The province has reported at least 8,860 Covid-19 cases and 197 deaths, according to Remulla's post.

Last month, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced that lockdown restrictions would be relaxed in Metro Manila, Cavite and the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

Under the new rules, more businesses will be allowed to reopen, restaurants will be able to offer dine-in services and religious gatherings will be permitted at 30% capacity in the five areas, as long as health protocols are strictly followed, according to the report.

Despite that, the Philippines has reported thousands of new cases each day for much of September, government data shows.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 127523

Reported Deaths: 2257
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18381328
Unassigned13347134
Mobile12893287
Montgomery8509170
Madison723772
Tuscaloosa6842109
Lee554159
Shelby540049
Baldwin499247
Marshall374842
Etowah323144
Calhoun312738
Morgan310625
Houston254321
Elmore245147
DeKalb228619
Walker216480
St. Clair215234
Talladega198125
Limestone189319
Cullman178517
Dallas172626
Franklin169428
Russell16832
Autauga160124
Lauderdale157631
Colbert155824
Escambia153424
Blount147513
Jackson143510
Chilton141924
Covington126427
Dale126442
Coffee12317
Pike11249
Tallapoosa112184
Chambers110242
Clarke104216
Butler90138
Marion90028
Barbour8067
Marengo69419
Winston67112
Lowndes64027
Pickens61314
Bibb6119
Hale60028
Bullock58114
Randolph58112
Monroe5708
Lawrence56820
Washington53913
Perry5366
Wilcox53011
Geneva5264
Cherokee52115
Conecuh51611
Crenshaw50731
Clay4957
Macon46619
Henry4454
Sumter41419
Fayette4048
Choctaw34112
Lamar3232
Cleburne3006
Greene29515
Coosa1553
Out of AL440

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 175231

Reported Deaths: 2127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29100433
Davidson25440283
Hamilton892485
Rutherford866185
Knox835167
Williamson487935
Sumner454892
Wilson322337
Montgomery283341
Putnam276536
Bradley274716
Out of TN274325
Unassigned26847
Madison246754
Sevier244313
Blount235521
Robertson210732
Maury208221
Washington202526
Sullivan196331
Hamblen177522
Tipton165017
Trousdale16437
Wayne14774
Hardeman147225
Gibson138319
Bedford125015
Dyer116113
Dickson113812
Cumberland107115
Carter106726
Fayette106316
Henderson105818
Loudon10546
Anderson104211
Weakley103717
Greene101832
Jefferson101513
Obion10058
Macon98319
Coffee98010
Warren9708
McMinn96224
Monroe95516
Hardin89714
Lauderdale88714
Lawrence88411
Haywood86615
Lake8632
Bledsoe8324
Franklin7887
Carroll76616
Cheatham76510
Roane7614
Rhea7459
McNairy73515
Hawkins71814
Cocke7129
White7008
Marshall6584
Smith63410
Overton6123
Johnson6102
Henry5618
Chester5388
Lincoln5371
Giles53117
DeKalb5249
Crockett48719
Hickman4814
Marion4607
Decatur4166
Claiborne4084
Campbell3963
Polk36711
Fentress3543
Grainger3221
Benton3149
Jackson2853
Union2841
Morgan2822
Unicoi2581
Cannon2490
Humphreys2093
Meigs2073
Sequatchie2012
Grundy1904
Scott1832
Lewis1581
Houston1570
Clay1514
Moore1331
Perry1330
Van Buren1320
Stewart1262
Hancock1052
Pickett902

Most Popular Stories

Community Events