Clear
BREAKING NEWS Florence police: Suspect barricaded at Marathon gas station; avoid the area Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

America's terrible year is taking another alarming turn

An exhausted crew of firefights extinguishing wildfires in Oregon took a break to sing their version of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson with Caitlin Hu, CNN

America's annus horribilis is taking another alarming turn.

California's lethal wildfires, yet another historic challenge, are being driven by the "undeniable, accelerating and punishing reality of climate change" to quote Joe Biden. But where the Democratic nominee warns of cascading nightmares, President Donald Trump sees success.

Covid-19? The virus has so far claimed 194,000 lives here, but Trump says America is "rounding the corner." The economy? It's bouncing back, Trump says, disregarding America's 30 million unemployed workers. And a historic reckoning on race? Asked whether he had ever reflected on the historic pain of Black Americans, Trump accused veteran reporter Bob Woodward of drinking "the Kool-Aid."

So how else would he respond to the flames ravaging America's West Coast? Trump flew Air Force One through the Golden State's smoke-polluted skies on Monday to be briefed on the fires. When a local official bluntly told him it was time to extract heads from the sand and accept that global warming is exacerbating blazes, Trump retreated into his own personal political bubble.

"It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," the climate-change-denier in chief replied.

"I wish science agreed with you," the official gamely countered.

"I don't think science knows, actually," Trump said.

Could this be the approach to problem-solving that Americans want? Biden is wagering that the country actually wants someone in the Oval Office to lead it out of a dark time and to use the government to solve big problems. Trump, offering cultural warfare and the memory of a once-purring economy, has made the opposite bet — that more Americans will jell emotionally with a rabble-rouser who horrifies elites for fun and doesn't care what science knows.

'Very explosive trees'

Also on Monday, the President re-upped his pet claim that while "forest nations" like Austria and Finland have "very explosive trees," they don't have the same wildfire problem because they properly "manage" their forests -- as if preventing future wildfires in California were simply a matter of making America rake again.

Trump often warns voters that the poor and the radical left are on the verge of invading suburbs -- but another threat is already rampaging through American neighborhoods. Above, a sky thick with smoke in Oakland, California. Below, the Bobcat Fire burning behind homes in Arcadia, California, forced residents to evacuate.

Ambassador to ... Iowa ?

A new Cold War is looming with China, but Trump thinks his ambassador to Beijing can do more good in Des Moines.

Former longtime Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is swapping the Middle Kingdom for the Midwest, as he heads home to campaign for the President in the Hawkeye State. "He's more useful to the President in Iowa than he is in China," a senior Republican official in the state told CNN's political team.

Branstad was sent to China in the first place because he had a warm relationship with President Xi Jinping. But Trump has turned on Xi to distract from his own failings on Covid-19, so the man who ran Iowa for a record 8,169 days is now likely to serve as a witness for the prosecution — as Trump accuses China of deliberately exporting the virus to harm the US economy.

The ambassador's sudden return reflects an unexpectedly tight race in a state Trump won by 9 percentage points in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 127523

Reported Deaths: 2257
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18381328
Unassigned13347134
Mobile12893287
Montgomery8509170
Madison723772
Tuscaloosa6842109
Lee554159
Shelby540049
Baldwin499247
Marshall374842
Etowah323144
Calhoun312738
Morgan310625
Houston254321
Elmore245147
DeKalb228619
Walker216480
St. Clair215234
Talladega198125
Limestone189319
Cullman178517
Dallas172626
Franklin169428
Russell16832
Autauga160124
Lauderdale157631
Colbert155824
Escambia153424
Blount147513
Jackson143510
Chilton141924
Covington126427
Dale126442
Coffee12317
Pike11249
Tallapoosa112184
Chambers110242
Clarke104216
Butler90138
Marion90028
Barbour8067
Marengo69419
Winston67112
Lowndes64027
Pickens61314
Bibb6119
Hale60028
Bullock58114
Randolph58112
Monroe5708
Lawrence56820
Washington53913
Perry5366
Wilcox53011
Geneva5264
Cherokee52115
Conecuh51611
Crenshaw50731
Clay4957
Macon46619
Henry4454
Sumter41419
Fayette4048
Choctaw34112
Lamar3232
Cleburne3006
Greene29515
Coosa1553
Out of AL440

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 175231

Reported Deaths: 2127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29100433
Davidson25440283
Hamilton892485
Rutherford866185
Knox835167
Williamson487935
Sumner454892
Wilson322337
Montgomery283341
Putnam276536
Bradley274716
Out of TN274325
Unassigned26847
Madison246754
Sevier244313
Blount235521
Robertson210732
Maury208221
Washington202526
Sullivan196331
Hamblen177522
Tipton165017
Trousdale16437
Wayne14774
Hardeman147225
Gibson138319
Bedford125015
Dyer116113
Dickson113812
Cumberland107115
Carter106726
Fayette106316
Henderson105818
Loudon10546
Anderson104211
Weakley103717
Greene101832
Jefferson101513
Obion10058
Macon98319
Coffee98010
Warren9708
McMinn96224
Monroe95516
Hardin89714
Lauderdale88714
Lawrence88411
Haywood86615
Lake8632
Bledsoe8324
Franklin7887
Carroll76616
Cheatham76510
Roane7614
Rhea7459
McNairy73515
Hawkins71814
Cocke7129
White7008
Marshall6584
Smith63410
Overton6123
Johnson6102
Henry5618
Chester5388
Lincoln5371
Giles53117
DeKalb5249
Crockett48719
Hickman4814
Marion4607
Decatur4166
Claiborne4084
Campbell3963
Polk36711
Fentress3543
Grainger3221
Benton3149
Jackson2853
Union2841
Morgan2822
Unicoi2581
Cannon2490
Humphreys2093
Meigs2073
Sequatchie2012
Grundy1904
Scott1832
Lewis1581
Houston1570
Clay1514
Moore1331
Perry1330
Van Buren1320
Stewart1262
Hancock1052
Pickett902

Most Popular Stories

Community Events