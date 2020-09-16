Clear

Trump has always refused to see the difference between truth and lies

After many comprehensive interviews with President Trump for his new book, "Rage," veteran journalist Bob Woodward tells CNN's Anderson Cooper the conclusion he came to about the President.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Gloria Borger, CNN Chief Political Analyst

In the world according to Donald Trump, the years bring little change.

Back in 1990, when he was an aspiring monarch in the Atlantic City gambling hierarchy, his Taj Mahal casino was a mess -- plagued by slot machines that didn't work. The casino control commission shut one-third of them down -- on opening night, no less. A complete disaster.

But Trump, ever the con man, had a tale in mind. When asked about it by Larry King, he just lied. "The slots were so hot," he said "They blew apart...they were virtually on fire."

And the constant lies continued, virtually on fire, for decades.

Within the Trump organization -- and, by extension, within his White House -- the political alchemists try to spin the lies into truths, or half-truths, or plausible truths. After Trump's misleading comments at an ABC town hall on "herd mentality" as a way to get rid of the virus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the President addressed it "very clearly."

And so it goes.

Except now. The proverbial slot machines are still on fire and there are some people trying to figure out why, and maybe extinguish the smoke that clouds the truth.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward, who has written about nine presidents, struggled to figure out Trump's particular psychosis. It was hard. In conversations we have so far heard, Trump was unable to reflect upon anything, admit any mistake or learn anything from experience. And finally, Woodward came to a stunning -- and apt -- conclusion, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night: "I don't know, to be honest, whether he's got it straight in his head what is real and what is unreal."

At a certain point, as Woodward implies, Trump believes his own lies. And he lives his own lies. He wanted to talk with Woodward to impress him because he believes in his own ability to schmooze and succeed. So he spoke with him 18 times. And he did not succeed.

Trump is lucky he didn't testify before special counsel Robert Mueller -- as he once said he wanted to (or was that a lie, too?). Schmoozing doesn't work well with lawyers. And his own lawyers knew it.

He also did not succeed at ABC's recent town hall, when actual citizens with personal questions asked him about, say, his plans for health care. He told a professor from Philadelphia with a serious preexisting condition to her face that he was fighting to protect her preexisting condition coverage. Except his administration is challenging preexisting conditions in court and he has promised a health care plan for months, and promised one again. Of course, nothing has materialized.

Trump loves to retweet obviously false and defamatory tweets about Joe Biden, because he can. His acolytes in the GOP and the White House will pretend they haven't seen or don't know about the tweets, but of course they do. And they know Trump lies because he knows no other way.

And when he's challenged by the guardrails of government -- the watchdog inspectors general, the courts, the press, the public -- he simply spins and obfuscates and blocks. So his lawyers wrote his answers to Mueller, his former White House counsel Don McGahn kept quiet and Trump minimized the coronavirus as simply the flu when he knew how dangerous it was. The inspectors general are dismissed, presidential conversations with foreign leaders are kept largely under wraps as are internal census documents. The generals who abhor his judgment and find him dangerous are "disgruntled" or captives of fake news. Oh, and if he loses the election, it was rigged.

It never ends.

Trump's Taj Mahal -- once advertised as the eighth wonder of the world -- was anything but. It wasn't the symbol of luxury and prestige Trump craved, and eventually cratered as Atlantic City suffered.

This time, the gamble is not about money but about lives. But in Trump's mind, there is no mistake he has made, nothing he could have done differently.

In his mind, the slots are still hot and on fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 127523

Reported Deaths: 2257
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18381328
Unassigned13347134
Mobile12893287
Montgomery8509170
Madison723772
Tuscaloosa6842109
Lee554159
Shelby540049
Baldwin499247
Marshall374842
Etowah323144
Calhoun312738
Morgan310625
Houston254321
Elmore245147
DeKalb228619
Walker216480
St. Clair215234
Talladega198125
Limestone189319
Cullman178517
Dallas172626
Franklin169428
Russell16832
Autauga160124
Lauderdale157631
Colbert155824
Escambia153424
Blount147513
Jackson143510
Chilton141924
Covington126427
Dale126442
Coffee12317
Pike11249
Tallapoosa112184
Chambers110242
Clarke104216
Butler90138
Marion90028
Barbour8067
Marengo69419
Winston67112
Lowndes64027
Pickens61314
Bibb6119
Hale60028
Bullock58114
Randolph58112
Monroe5708
Lawrence56820
Washington53913
Perry5366
Wilcox53011
Geneva5264
Cherokee52115
Conecuh51611
Crenshaw50731
Clay4957
Macon46619
Henry4454
Sumter41419
Fayette4048
Choctaw34112
Lamar3232
Cleburne3006
Greene29515
Coosa1553
Out of AL440

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 175231

Reported Deaths: 2127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29100433
Davidson25440283
Hamilton892485
Rutherford866185
Knox835167
Williamson487935
Sumner454892
Wilson322337
Montgomery283341
Putnam276536
Bradley274716
Out of TN274325
Unassigned26847
Madison246754
Sevier244313
Blount235521
Robertson210732
Maury208221
Washington202526
Sullivan196331
Hamblen177522
Tipton165017
Trousdale16437
Wayne14774
Hardeman147225
Gibson138319
Bedford125015
Dyer116113
Dickson113812
Cumberland107115
Carter106726
Fayette106316
Henderson105818
Loudon10546
Anderson104211
Weakley103717
Greene101832
Jefferson101513
Obion10058
Macon98319
Coffee98010
Warren9708
McMinn96224
Monroe95516
Hardin89714
Lauderdale88714
Lawrence88411
Haywood86615
Lake8632
Bledsoe8324
Franklin7887
Carroll76616
Cheatham76510
Roane7614
Rhea7459
McNairy73515
Hawkins71814
Cocke7129
White7008
Marshall6584
Smith63410
Overton6123
Johnson6102
Henry5618
Chester5388
Lincoln5371
Giles53117
DeKalb5249
Crockett48719
Hickman4814
Marion4607
Decatur4166
Claiborne4084
Campbell3963
Polk36711
Fentress3543
Grainger3221
Benton3149
Jackson2853
Union2841
Morgan2822
Unicoi2581
Cannon2490
Humphreys2093
Meigs2073
Sequatchie2012
Grundy1904
Scott1832
Lewis1581
Houston1570
Clay1514
Moore1331
Perry1330
Van Buren1320
Stewart1262
Hancock1052
Pickett902

Most Popular Stories

Community Events