Apple reveals new iPads and Apple Watch

Apple has unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 6, along with its new lower priced Apple Watch, the SE.
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 2:10 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 2:10 PM
