Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crowded parties and coronavirus concerns keep high schoolers from returning to the classroom

As some classrooms reopen in Florida, coronavirus cases have increased among school age children. CNN's Rosa Flores reports Florida Governor Ron Desantis hasn't released Covid-19 data on schools since the return to in-person classes.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 5:00 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Overcrowded parties have forced several high schools to go back to online learning in hopes of staving off Covid-19 outbreaks.

Two of those schools are in Massachusetts, which is reporting fewer cases than last week, and New York, which has maintained an infection rate less than 1% for 38 days. Although the states' numbers are promising, experts have warned that people attending large gatherings are a serious threat to managing the spread of the virus that has infected more than 6.5 million and killed 194,536 people in the US. Student parties have already sent colleges and universities scrambling to manage outbreaks, and now high school administrators are working to avoid the same.

A crowded student party "that involved alcohol and complete lack of safety precautions" pushed Lincoln-Sudbury High School outside of Boston to go back to remote learning the first two weeks of school, a letter from the superintendent said. And Pelham High School in Westchester, New York, has also extended online learning after two nights in a row of students partying in the woods, the school district announced.

But students' social lives are not the only cause for concern. The president of the United Federation of Teachers said Monday that New York City is "not making the grade" when it comes to enacting the safety measures needed to reopen schools for in-person learning.

Michael Mulgrew cited insufficient staffing and a two to three day delay in testing results as major roadblocks.

"If you asked me if we are ready to open today, I would say we are not," he said.

Schools plan ahead for safe reopenings

As several schools make last minute changes to their plans in response to parties, others are implementing systems ahead of time to respond to changes in the virus.

Kentucky officials outlined a color-coded system Monday to help individual districts determine every week if they should continue with in-person learning based on coronavirus levels in their area.

"If you're in the red, it means there's widespread community spread of COVID-19, and if you're in the red it's not responsible -- it is not responsible -- to be doing every day in-person learning," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

And though students in the Los Angeles Unified School District are still learning remotely, a "report card" will show the number of cases in each school as part of the district's testing and tracing endeavor, superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

To address childcare concerns, about 3,000 children of essential workers will be able to return to school in groups of six after being tested for the virus, Beutner said.

States cracking down on large gatherings

Some states are doing their part to curb the spread and limit the number of fall and winter infections by cracking down on large gatherings.

Officials from New York City Parks and New York University are patrolling Washington Square Park and encouraging personal protective equipment use after two back to back weekends of parties with NYU students.

After the first weekend gathering, Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized the city's police and the university officials for not taking firmer action to stop the parties.

In the face of possible fall and winter resurgence, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office is appealing a federal court ruling that keeps the state from banning certain types of large gatherings. The state has instituted measures against indoor gatherings of more than 25 people and outdoor events with more than 250 people to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The action is used by many governors across the US, said Wolf's press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger, and continues to "save lives in the absence of federal action."

Connecticut has also had ordinances in place to prohibit large gatherings and require face masks in the time of coronavirus, but now law enforcement will have the authority to impose fines to enforce them, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.

People not wearing masks can be fined $100. Organizers of large gatherings can be fined $500, with those attending fined $250, Lamont said.

Infection rates rising for children and young adults

With young populations raising concerns as a potential vehicle for the virus' spread, they also are increasingly becoming infected at a higher rate.

In Pennsylvania, the infection rate among 19 to 24-year-olds has increased by an average of 19% since April, the state's Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during a press conference Monday.

One of the biggest differences that could explain the jump is the increased congregating that comes with returning to school, Levine said. She asked that students continue washing hands, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and distancing.

"We are all interconnected. We are all interdependent," Levine said. "We all have a collective responsibility to try and prevent the spread."

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, nearly 550,00 children have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. Over the past two weeks, there was a 15% increase in child cases, the group said in a weekly report, though it appears the severe illness from the virus is still rare.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124097

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson17484310
Unassigned13160134
Mobile12559281
Montgomery8188166
Madison688065
Tuscaloosa561896
Baldwin480043
Shelby468040
Lee362249
Marshall355441
Morgan297224
Etowah289943
Calhoun279031
Elmore222344
DeKalb215916
Walker203976
Houston201615
St. Clair183432
Limestone180718
Franklin166228
Russell15782
Lauderdale153030
Cullman152815
Colbert151523
Dallas147525
Autauga144723
Talladega137122
Jackson13668
Escambia130223
Chilton125114
Blount112813
Dale109442
Coffee10475
Tallapoosa95883
Clarke93614
Pike8837
Butler86737
Chambers86440
Covington84525
Marion78727
Marengo66218
Barbour6267
Winston62612
Lowndes60625
Bibb5816
Pickens56912
Bullock55813
Hale55627
Lawrence53412
Washington50913
Randolph50611
Perry4895
Wilcox48011
Monroe4458
Conecuh44411
Clay4437
Geneva4243
Crenshaw42130
Macon42117
Cherokee40711
Sumter40519
Henry3623
Fayette3577
Choctaw33112
Lamar2952
Cleburne2856
Greene28214
Coosa1173
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 174274

Reported Deaths: 2097
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28963428
Davidson25345281
Hamilton886085
Rutherford862984
Knox827667
Williamson485135
Sumner453291
Wilson321037
Montgomery282640
Out of TN277624
Putnam274136
Bradley274016
Unassigned26987
Sevier244013
Madison239054
Blount234421
Robertson209132
Maury207220
Washington200725
Sullivan195631
Hamblen177122
Tipton164217
Trousdale16417
Wayne14774
Hardeman147025
Gibson137919
Bedford124114
Dyer115212
Dickson113112
Cumberland107012
Carter106526
Fayette106314
Henderson105218
Loudon10496
Anderson103510
Weakley103015
Jefferson101313
Greene101030
Obion9998
Macon98419
Warren9658
Coffee9599
Monroe95517
McMinn95424
Hardin89414
Lauderdale88514
Lawrence87611
Haywood86315
Lake8632
Bledsoe8314
Franklin7817
Carroll76215
Cheatham76110
Roane7604
Rhea7328
McNairy72915
Hawkins71614
Cocke7129
White6948
Marshall6574
Smith63010
Overton6073
Johnson5612
Henry5608
Giles52817
Lincoln5281
Chester5238
DeKalb5239
Hickman4754
Crockett46919
Marion4527
Decatur4125
Claiborne4064
Campbell3943
Polk36611
Fentress3483
Grainger3191
Benton3109
Jackson2842
Morgan2822
Union2811
Unicoi2561
Cannon2490
Humphreys2083
Meigs2043
Sequatchie2032
Grundy1854
Scott1832
Lewis1581
Clay1464
Houston1440
Perry1330
Van Buren1310
Moore1291
Stewart1242
Hancock1042
Pickett891

Most Popular Stories

Community Events