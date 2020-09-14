Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

America's devastating divorce from science

Article Image

President Trump visited California and met with officials about the massive wildfires afflicting the state, and cast doubt on the science behind the climate crisis.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:30 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Naomi Oreskes

What do you say about a 75-year-old dream that has died? In 1945, Vannevar Bush, the MIT dean who mobilized American science during World War II, laid out the blueprint for what would become the social contract between science and American society for the next half century.

America would support science -- particularly through a new agency, called the National Science Foundation (NSF) but also through existing or expanded federal agencies such as NASA, the Weather Service, and the US Geological Survey -- and in return science would support America, through technical innovation that would better our material conditions and information that would enable us to face life's challenges and solve them.

Government was key to Bush's vision: the NSF would be a federal agency and it would be the federal government, through Congressional appropriations, that would support basic scientific research, trusting that the investment of taxpayer dollars would be readily repaid.

For several decades, that dream seemed to be fulfilled. Congress generously supported science, and both Republican and Democratic presidents signed the relevant appropriations bills. Those presidents also appointed highly qualified people to run science-oriented agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

And science, by and large, delivered on Bush's promise. Scientists developed safe and effective vaccinations against deadly childhood diseases, advanced the development of computer science and artificial intelligence, created a theoretical framework for understanding why earthquakes happen where they do, and learned to make remarkably accurate weather forecasts. Not all of this was done on the federal dime, but an awful lot of it was.

But then many things changed, one of which was climate change. Already in the 1960s scientists were predicting that burning fossil fuels would change our climate in dangerous ways, and by 1988 they were telling us that the climate was, indeed, changing. But, starting in the 1990s, rather than accepting these facts and finding ways to act on them consistent with our values and principles, conservative political and business leaders began to discount and deny them.

As the evidence got stronger, denial did not yield to acceptance, begrudging or otherwise. Instead, the denial got increasingly aggressive and belligerent.

Today, denial has become deadly. The Western United States are reeling in the face of unprecedented economic and ecological damage from wildfires and the choking smoke those fires have left in their wakes. As fires continue to rage, one Oregon official has advised people to brace themselves for a "mass fatality incident." Meanwhile, yet another monster hurricane is bearing down on the Gulf Coast -- while four other tropical storms are churning -- an almost unprecedented event.

The damage and destruction of "extreme weather events" -- fueled by man-made climate change -- is no longer a prediction, theory or hypothesis. It's our regular reality. We are losing both lives and livelihoods.

And in the midst of this hydra of climate-fueled catastrophe, what is our President, Donald Trump, doing? Hiring a notorious climate science denier, David Legates, to help run NOAA -- the federal agency most responsible for providing us with good climate information. The Washington Post reported this week that Legates formerly served as Delaware's climatologist but was "forced out" because of his "controversial views" on the issue.

But while the proposed appointment has been duly reported in the press -- and scientists have duly protested -- it sadly isn't news. This administration has repeatedly placed people who have questioned or rejected science in positions of authority throughout the federal service. Vice President Pence rejects evolutionary theory and suggested that smoking doesn't kill, and the President himself, as is well known, has claimed that climate change is a hoax.

Another day, another outrage.

Under these circumstances, it is tempting to respond by defending science and scientists, and by calling for more funding for research, more STEM education, and more scientists in the pipeline through greater efforts at inclusion. But the reality of the past two decades is that that approach doesn't work. As scientific conclusions become more indisputable, the machinations of those who are threatened by it become more outrageous.

It is evident that our scientific social contract is broken. Too many of our political leaders no longer seem to believe that science serves our national purpose. They see scientific evidence not as something to work with, but something to be worked around.

The writer and Iraqi war veteran Roy Scranton has written that the way he managed the dark reality of warfare was to embrace his own death. Each day, he would wake up and tell himself that he needn't fear, because he was already dead. "The only thing that mattered was that I did my best to make sure everyone else came back alive."

Scranton's experience mirrors that of John Kerry in Vietnam, where he reminded himself that "every day was extra." When Scranton returned home, however, he was shocked to find federal troops in New Orleans, and then in New York and New Jersey, as military units were called in to deal with the chaos of climate change. He concluded that, as in Iraq, he needed to embrace the reality that the world as he knew it was already dead. Only then could he begin to look ahead and plan for a different future.

When we register our outrage at the latest governmental assault on science, we continue our own version of denial. We cling to Vannevar Bush's dream of a social contract where scientists generate knowledge and understanding, and our leaders and fellow citizens appreciate that knowledge and apply that understanding.

The unfortunate reality is that our elected government is increasingly populated with many men and women who do not merely ignore scientific facts, they appear to despise them and the people who produce them. They see science as something that stands in the way of their political goals, and therefore must be pushed out of the way.

The solution to this cannot be a call for more science or the restoration of "scientific integrity," whatever that is. We have tried that and it has failed. There comes a point when maybe one simply has to accept that the dream has died and it is time for a new one. I don't know what a new social contract for science would look like, but I am pretty sure it is time to start looking for it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124097

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson17407310
Unassigned12960133
Mobile12528278
Montgomery8149166
Madison684665
Tuscaloosa556796
Baldwin478143
Shelby464340
Lee361349
Marshall354441
Morgan296224
Etowah288643
Calhoun277331
Elmore221344
DeKalb215516
Walker203476
Houston200815
St. Clair182532
Limestone179618
Franklin166228
Russell15752
Lauderdale152730
Cullman152415
Colbert151323
Dallas147525
Autauga144223
Talladega136622
Jackson13628
Escambia130023
Chilton124414
Blount112113
Dale109142
Coffee10445
Tallapoosa95683
Clarke93514
Pike8827
Butler86637
Chambers86340
Covington84225
Marion78727
Marengo66018
Winston62312
Barbour6227
Lowndes60425
Bibb5786
Pickens56412
Bullock55813
Hale55627
Lawrence53212
Washington50713
Randolph50511
Perry4875
Wilcox48011
Monroe4458
Conecuh44411
Clay4357
Crenshaw42130
Macon42017
Geneva4183
Cherokee40711
Sumter40519
Henry3613
Fayette3537
Choctaw33112
Lamar2922
Greene28214
Cleburne2816
Coosa1173
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 171824

Reported Deaths: 2078
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28709427
Davidson25184279
Hamilton876583
Rutherford853084
Knox807367
Williamson478835
Sumner446991
Wilson317336
Montgomery279039
Bradley271016
Putnam269536
Out of TN267323
Unassigned26316
Sevier242013
Blount231421
Madison230154
Robertson207031
Maury202720
Washington196424
Sullivan193931
Hamblen176022
Trousdale16387
Tipton161416
Wayne14734
Hardeman145025
Gibson133819
Bedford123114
Dyer112912
Dickson111112
Cumberland105710
Carter105326
Fayette104014
Henderson103518
Loudon10324
Anderson101510
Weakley101015
Jefferson100413
Greene97928
Macon97419
Obion9748
Warren9538
McMinn94524
Monroe94417
Coffee9259
Hardin87714
Lauderdale86714
Lake8572
Lawrence85711
Haywood84815
Bledsoe8264
Cheatham75110
Roane7474
Franklin7467
Carroll73915
Rhea7238
Hawkins71314
Cocke7099
McNairy70215
White6708
Marshall6394
Smith61610
Overton5933
Henry5468
Johnson5392
DeKalb5229
Lincoln5171
Giles51616
Chester5128
Hickman4654
Crockett46019
Marion4347
Claiborne3994
Decatur3995
Campbell3913
Polk36611
Fentress3393
Grainger3111
Benton3039
Morgan2812
Jackson2792
Union2721
Unicoi2521
Cannon2410
Meigs2023
Humphreys2003
Sequatchie1952
Grundy1824
Scott1822
Lewis1571
Clay1424
Houston1320
Perry1320
Van Buren1290
Moore1261
Stewart1212
Hancock1032
Pickett881

Most Popular Stories

Community Events