Clear

A humpback whale is stranded in a crocodile-infested river after taking a wrong turn

An exclusion zone has been put in place in Kakadu National Park, Australia, after a humpback whale has become stranded in crocodile-infested East Alligator River.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

A humpback whale has become stranded in a crocodile-infested river in Australia, after apparently becoming confused during migration.

In a "very unusual" event, three of the animals entered East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park last week.

The animals were first spotted on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the park, in Australia's Northern Territory (NT), told CNN in a statement.

Since then, park staff have been closely monitoring one whale, which appears to be stuck. The spokeswoman said the other two are thought to have left the area, though rangers cannot be completely certain.

While scientists can't say for sure what happened, they believe a "wrong turn" is the most likely explanation, the spokeswoman said.

An exclusion zone was immediately introduced at the mouth of the river to a point just under 20 miles upstream "for the welfare of the whale and for the safety of people who may have been considering going to the area by boat," the park posted on Facebook on Friday.

"As far as we're aware, this is the first time this has happened," it said.

"We are monitoring the situation and working with NT government authorities to gather data on this unusual event, and an expert working group has been set up to monitor the whale and prepare plans for intervention if required.

"The last thing we want is a collision between a boat and whale in waters where crocodiles are prevalent and visibility underwater is zero. We also don't want boats to inadvertently force the whale further up the river.

"The whale is not in distress at the moment and it is not an emergency situation. The best case scenario is for the whale to make its way back out to sea.

"Kakadu National Park and NT Government scientists will continue to monitor the whale in the coming days. We appreciate that this is a very unusual and exciting event, however, our priority at present is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors and the whale."

Most bodies of water within the park are inhabited by saltwater crocodiles, which are ambush predators that have been known to attack and kill humans. Despite their name, they can also be found more than 100 miles up river from the coast in freshwater habitats.

According to the park's guidelines to visitors, the crocodiles can stay hidden under water for long periods and can move with great stealth and camouflage. They are quick-acting and have been known to move at speeds of up to 40 feet per second.

Earlier Monday, park staff met with experts to discuss how best to help the whale if necessary.

Carol Palmer, senior scientist in the NT government, said: "The Northern Territory Government is working closely with staff and traditional owners at Kakadu National Park, plus other very experienced experts, to ensure we give the whale the best chance of getting back out to sea."

Feach Moyle, head of Kakadu's country and culture section, said in a statement to CNN: "The whale continues to appear safe and well which is allowing us time to ensure we assess all the options available and the associated risks. These options range from minimal intervention as we continue to monitor the whale, to actively intervening to attempt supporting the animal to move out of the river.

"The highest tide of the year will take place in a few weeks so there is a window of opportunity for it to be able to head out to sea. We are continuing to consult with experts and our experienced Park staff to ensure our plans are achievable and safe for both the whale and those involved in the operation.

"We are also looking at a range of options to map the riverbed to find the deepest channel through which the whale could travel to sea and we are seeking advice from the staff who are most familiar with this river."

Humpback whales live in all the world's major oceans, according to the International Whaling Commision. The species is known for its spectacular "surface active behavior", which can include breaching and flipper and tail slapping, and its complex "song," which is heard in the breeding grounds in the tropics, the commission says on its website.

Australia's largest national park, Kakadu is dual-listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List for its outstanding natural and cultural values, according to the park's website.

It is home to many animal species, including crocodiles and flatback turtles. It also describes itself as a "living cultural landscape" as its archaeological sites record the skills and way of life of indigenous people over tens of thousands of years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124097

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson17407310
Unassigned12960133
Mobile12528278
Montgomery8149166
Madison684665
Tuscaloosa556796
Baldwin478143
Shelby464340
Lee361349
Marshall354441
Morgan296224
Etowah288643
Calhoun277331
Elmore221344
DeKalb215516
Walker203476
Houston200815
St. Clair182532
Limestone179618
Franklin166228
Russell15752
Lauderdale152730
Cullman152415
Colbert151323
Dallas147525
Autauga144223
Talladega136622
Jackson13628
Escambia130023
Chilton124414
Blount112113
Dale109142
Coffee10445
Tallapoosa95683
Clarke93514
Pike8827
Butler86637
Chambers86340
Covington84225
Marion78727
Marengo66018
Winston62312
Barbour6227
Lowndes60425
Bibb5786
Pickens56412
Bullock55813
Hale55627
Lawrence53212
Washington50713
Randolph50511
Perry4875
Wilcox48011
Monroe4458
Conecuh44411
Clay4357
Crenshaw42130
Macon42017
Geneva4183
Cherokee40711
Sumter40519
Henry3613
Fayette3537
Choctaw33112
Lamar2922
Greene28214
Cleburne2816
Coosa1173
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 171824

Reported Deaths: 2078
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28709427
Davidson25184279
Hamilton876583
Rutherford853084
Knox807367
Williamson478835
Sumner446991
Wilson317336
Montgomery279039
Bradley271016
Putnam269536
Out of TN267323
Unassigned26316
Sevier242013
Blount231421
Madison230154
Robertson207031
Maury202720
Washington196424
Sullivan193931
Hamblen176022
Trousdale16387
Tipton161416
Wayne14734
Hardeman145025
Gibson133819
Bedford123114
Dyer112912
Dickson111112
Cumberland105710
Carter105326
Fayette104014
Henderson103518
Loudon10324
Anderson101510
Weakley101015
Jefferson100413
Greene97928
Macon97419
Obion9748
Warren9538
McMinn94524
Monroe94417
Coffee9259
Hardin87714
Lauderdale86714
Lake8572
Lawrence85711
Haywood84815
Bledsoe8264
Cheatham75110
Roane7474
Franklin7467
Carroll73915
Rhea7238
Hawkins71314
Cocke7099
McNairy70215
White6708
Marshall6394
Smith61610
Overton5933
Henry5468
Johnson5392
DeKalb5229
Lincoln5171
Giles51616
Chester5128
Hickman4654
Crockett46019
Marion4347
Claiborne3994
Decatur3995
Campbell3913
Polk36611
Fentress3393
Grainger3111
Benton3039
Morgan2812
Jackson2792
Union2721
Unicoi2521
Cannon2410
Meigs2023
Humphreys2003
Sequatchie1952
Grundy1824
Scott1822
Lewis1571
Clay1424
Houston1320
Perry1320
Van Buren1290
Moore1261
Stewart1212
Hancock1032
Pickett881

Most Popular Stories

Community Events