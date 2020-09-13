Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

While Trump defies coronavirus safety guidelines at rally, TV networks exercise caution

President Trump's defiance of social distancing guidelines "is forcing news outlets to make tough decisions about how to make their staffers safe," Brian Stelter reports. Some TV networks decided not to send their camera crews and correspondents to an indoor Trump event in Nevada due to the Covid-19 threat.

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

It has come to this: The major TV networks decided to stay outside while President Trump held a rally inside a manufacturing plant in Nevada on Sunday, marking his first fully-indoor rally since Tulsa in June. News outlets exhibited more responsibility than the president.

I understand that Trump's "what pandemic?" attitude is shared by many of his supporters — and it feels good, viscerally, to pretend to "get back to normal" — but Trump's disregard for social distancing guidelines and other safety measures is a shocking contradiction of his own government's recommendations and a violation of Nevada's restrictions on gatherings of 50 people or more.

On Sunday I spoke with five people on the ground in Nevada and another five who are involved in news coverage decision-making back at HQ. The takeaway: Trump's defiance of Covid safety guidelines is forcing news outlets to make tough decisions about how to make staffers safe. Sources told me that all the major networks, from CNN to ABC to Fox News, decided not to send their crews and correspondents into the Trump event due to Covid-19 concerns. Correspondents like CNN's Jeremy Diamond reported from an open-air location, which experts say is much safer than a confined space where lots of people are sharing the air.

Some local TV crews still went inside. And members of the White House press pool still attended the event, so that all the other outlets were provided with video, photos and raw material. There are usually 13 people in the so-called "pool," representing wires, print, radio, TV, and photography.

"There is definitely some anxiety in the pool," one of the sources told me ahead of time, since the event was fully indoors, with seats close together and no serious attempts at Covid containment. There are "temp checks but that is meaningless," the source said. "Masks recommended but not required."

Thousands of mostly-unmasked Trump fans were in attendance. Some of the sources at the event told me that some Trump aides noticeably donned masks for the first time — an admission of sorts that this event was riskier than the president's other recent events.

>> Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement that Trump was taking "reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada."

Meanwhile, Fox mocks Biden...

During the 9pm hour on Fox News Sunday night, host Steve Hilton brought up the indoor event, without noting all of the angst about Trump defying Covid safety precautions. Guest Lisa Marie Boothe praised Trump: "He's also out there with vigor and energy, ready to tackle another four years, and you've got another guy who can't even leave the basement." She sounded just like Trump, who tweeted on Saturday, "While I travel the Country, Joe sleeps in his basement." The only problem? Biden traveled to multiple states last week. And on Sunday he went to church. The "basement" line is becoming more and more of a lie...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124097

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson17277310
Unassigned12823133
Mobile12478277
Montgomery8096166
Madison679165
Tuscaloosa550096
Baldwin475243
Shelby457640
Lee359349
Marshall353641
Morgan294424
Etowah285543
Calhoun272831
Elmore218844
DeKalb214216
Walker200776
Houston199415
St. Clair179432
Limestone177618
Franklin164228
Russell15752
Lauderdale151830
Colbert150723
Cullman150615
Dallas147325
Autauga143223
Jackson13548
Talladega135122
Escambia128823
Chilton123414
Blount111413
Dale108742
Coffee10385
Tallapoosa95383
Clarke93514
Pike8797
Butler86537
Chambers86340
Covington83825
Marion77927
Marengo65618
Barbour6207
Winston61012
Lowndes60425
Bibb5766
Pickens56112
Bullock55213
Hale55127
Lawrence52912
Washington50613
Randolph50211
Perry4855
Wilcox47911
Monroe4448
Conecuh44311
Clay4217
Macon42017
Crenshaw41730
Geneva4113
Sumter40419
Cherokee39211
Henry3593
Fayette3417
Choctaw32812
Lamar2892
Greene28214
Cleburne2696
Coosa1143
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 170891

Reported Deaths: 2064
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28626421
Davidson25097277
Hamilton872282
Rutherford849284
Knox798867
Williamson475535
Sumner445891
Wilson316236
Montgomery276139
Putnam269536
Bradley268316
Out of TN260924
Unassigned25926
Sevier240113
Blount230620
Madison227254
Robertson205531
Maury201019
Washington194424
Sullivan193531
Hamblen175322
Trousdale16387
Tipton160515
Wayne14724
Hardeman144725
Gibson132319
Bedford121714
Dyer112510
Dickson111012
Cumberland105510
Carter104526
Fayette103914
Henderson102718
Loudon10274
Anderson101410
Weakley100915
Jefferson100213
Greene97628
Macon97219
Obion9718
Warren9478
Monroe94317
McMinn93324
Coffee9109
Hardin87214
Lauderdale86714
Lake8562
Lawrence84811
Haywood84715
Bledsoe8224
Cheatham74910
Roane7444
Carroll73615
Franklin7347
Rhea7218
Hawkins71214
Cocke7089
McNairy69615
White6688
Marshall6244
Smith61410
Overton5933
Henry5458
Johnson5332
DeKalb5229
Lincoln5151
Giles50715
Chester5048
Hickman4594
Crockett45819
Marion4307
Claiborne3974
Decatur3965
Campbell3893
Polk36511
Fentress3373
Grainger3111
Benton2979
Morgan2812
Jackson2792
Union2681
Unicoi2511
Cannon2400
Meigs2003
Humphreys1993
Sequatchie1932
Scott1822
Grundy1754
Lewis1551
Clay1424
Houston1320
Perry1320
Van Buren1280
Moore1251
Stewart1192
Hancock1032
Pickett881

Most Popular Stories

Community Events