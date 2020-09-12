'The Princess Bride' cast is reuniting and Ted Cruz is livid about why

The cast of "The Princess Bride" is reuniting to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin -- inconceivable to Texas Senator and Princess Bride superfan Ted Cruz.

Donors to the Wisconsin Democrats will receive invitations to a livestream on September 13 at 7 pm ET for a script read of William Goldman's 1987 cult classic. The star-studded cast, including Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and director Rob Reiner have agreed to join the virtual table read. A cast Q&A will be moderated by Patton Oswalt after the performance.

"Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House," the donation page says.

The event sent Cruz's torture machine to 50. In a tweet Saturday, Cruz called The Princess Bride "perfect" and said he wishes it would stay out of "Hollywood politics."

Elwes, who played the movie's hero, Westley, responded that Cruz should "leave the fire swamp."

Cruz, a high school actor, frequently quotes the Princess Bride. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Cruz used the movie to make analogies to policy positions or just entertain would-be voters. He even did impressions of the actors at times. He has said repeatedly that "The Princess Bride" is his favorite movie.

But the movie's actors and director have spoken out about Cruz several times in the past.

Patinkin on CBS' "This Morning" in 2015 criticized Cruz for his controversial statements that we "need a war president" to defeat ISIS.

"I just wanted to ask, since he quotes all the lines from 'The Princess Bride', why he doesn't quote my favorite line?" Patinkin asked. "And those words were -- and are forever -- 'I have been in the revenge business so long, now that it's over, I do not know what to do with the rest of my life.'"

Crystal in 2015 called Cruz's impression "a little creepy," but said he should "have fun storming the White House," even though a win "would take a miracle."

Reiner in 2016 called out Cruz, saying "These are the fans I don't need."

Although donors can choose any amount to view the livestream, the Wisconsin Democratic Party said the average donation has been $27.