5 things to know for September 10: Trump, coronavirus, USPS, China, Rohingya

The third phase of clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has begun after the country prematurely approved the vaccine in August before completing the trials -- a move that has drawn criticism. CNN's Matthew Chance goes inside the critical final trials that would establish the vaccine for public use.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The climate crisis won't just destroy the environment. A new US report says it will also wreak havoc on the economy.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. White House 

President Trump months ago admitted to downplaying the coronavirus threat that has now killed more than 190,000 Americans, according to interviews by legendary journalist Bob Woodward for his new book. Now, the White House is struggling to manage the fallout. Trump in the interviews admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US Covid-19 death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus." Yet, in a March interview, he said, "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." Woodward recorded 18 wide-ranging interviews with Trump's permission, and CNN has obtained copies of some of the audio tapes. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is among those denouncing Trump's words, saying they represent a "life-and-death betrayal of the American people."

2. Coronavirus 

The global death toll from the coronavirus has now topped 900,000, and countries like France, the UK and Indonesia are considering or have implemented renewed restrictions to stop the spread. In the US, schools are still struggling to contain cases. Colleges in all 50 states have reported coronavirus cases. More than 2,000 students and faculty at the University of Tennessee are under quarantine or isolation due to Covid-19 threats, and there are similar stories on campuses across the nation. As for a vaccine, the International Air Transport Association says providing doses worldwide will be "the mission of the century." Not only would such a feat require the use of 8,000 cargo jets, the group says, it also requires a ton of planning -- and countries should start right now.

3. USPS

US pharmacies have seen "significant and increasing" delays in the delivery of prescription drugs through the US Postal Service under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, according to a new report from Senate Democrats. Pharmacies questioned for the report rely heavily on the USPS. The investigation was conducted in light of changes DeJoy made this summer that caused widespread delays across the country, though the Postal Service has blamed service disruptions on the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS chief is now facing more scrutiny after the House Oversight Committee announced it's launching an investigation into reports that DeJoy, a Trump donor, reimbursed employees for donating to GOP candidates.

4. China

The US has revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese nationals since the start of June under a program aimed at graduate students and researchers believed to have ties to the Chinese military. Such people, the US State Department says, are considered security risks. It's part of a broad crackdown on what the White House fears is an ongoing Chinese effort to steal "sensitive United States technologies and intellectual property." While the number of revoked visas is small compared with the 369,000 Chinese nationals estimated to be studying in the US, it certainly doesn't do anything to improve relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, more than 160 human rights groups around the world have signed a letter saying Beijing should not host the 2022 Olympics in light of alleged widespread human rights abuses.

5. Rohingya

Two Myanmar soldiers have admitted on video to the mass killing and rape of Rohingya Muslims in 2017. The video confessions of the two deserters were filmed by a rebel group fighting the Myanmar military and have been deemed credible by a human rights group. If the confessions are legitimate, they would represent the first admissions by members of Myanmar's military that a campaign of violence against the minority ethnic group took place in the country's western Rakhine State. The two soldiers are believed to now be in the Hague at the International Criminal Court where an investigation into the Rohingya crisis is underway. Human rights advocates say their horrific accounts could be a big help in the Rohingya people's struggle for justice.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Did you know? The 1918 flu caused Halloween cancellations across the US, just like we may see this year 

Actual frights, like pandemics, are so much less fun than fake ones.

The new 'Dune' trailer is finally out 

If you're wondering why your favorite bookworm can't stop smiling, this is the reason.

Mall owners set to buy JCPenney out of bankruptcy

Don't count the omnipresent mall anchor store out yet!

Home Depot is canceling Black Friday this year 

Do you really NEED a heavily discounted smoker, anyway?

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will face off on the next 'Verzuz' battle

It's moments like these that make 2020 so much less terrible.

A World War II veteran will get his final wish to have a Juicy Fruit-themed casket

Hold your judgment, because there is actually a REALLY sweet (no pun intended) reason behind the objectively bizarre request.

TODAY'S NUMBER

3,000

That's how many US troops will be left in Iraq after a newly announced drawdown is completed by the end of the month. That represents a significant decrease from the current total of 5,200 troops in the country. A similar drawdown in Afghanistan may be around the corner.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I also believe that the deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in one of several letters exchanged with President Donald Trump. The letters, revealed in Bob Woodward's new book, reveal a rapt diplomatic courtship between the two leaders.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Marine wonders never cease 

These interesting little sea slugs are known as leaf slugs, or by their much cuter moniker, leaf sheep. (Click here to view.)

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16883305
Mobile12364270
Unassigned11837124
Montgomery7985163
Madison664957
Tuscaloosa539594
Baldwin463942
Shelby444140
Lee355349
Marshall351941
Morgan291422
Etowah281042
Calhoun261531
Elmore216244
DeKalb211816
Walker197574
Houston193815
St. Clair174431
Limestone172518
Franklin162227
Russell15682
Cullman149415
Colbert149222
Lauderdale149025
Dallas145525
Autauga139823
Jackson13307
Talladega131921
Escambia127022
Chilton117612
Blount108212
Dale105842
Coffee10125
Tallapoosa94382
Clarke93313
Butler86237
Chambers85840
Pike8577
Covington82125
Marion76127
Marengo64718
Barbour6187
Lowndes60425
Winston59812
Bibb5646
Pickens55111
Bullock54813
Hale54727
Lawrence5107
Washington50313
Randolph49411
Perry4845
Wilcox47711
Conecuh43911
Monroe4386
Macon41417
Clay4136
Crenshaw41032
Sumter40419
Geneva4023
Cherokee37111
Henry3473
Choctaw32612
Fayette3216
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2445
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 166606

Reported Deaths: 1931
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28117406
Davidson24513269
Hamilton864077
Rutherford827081
Knox744566
Williamson460932
Sumner431888
Unassigned386610
Wilson307431
Montgomery266135
Bradley260616
Out of TN257423
Putnam251833
Sevier234213
Blount216818
Madison215250
Robertson201531
Maury190218
Sullivan189627
Washington187616
Hamblen169821
Trousdale16317
Tipton157215
Wayne14604
Hardeman128824
Gibson125618
Bedford117214
Dickson109010
Dyer106111
Carter101124
Fayette100812
Cumberland99210
Henderson98914
Loudon9864
Weakley97714
Anderson9639
Macon95218
Greene94822
Obion9408
Jefferson9269
Warren9147
McMinn89424
Monroe87916
Lake8502
Coffee8488
Lauderdale83114
Haywood82413
Hardin81912
Bledsoe8084
Lawrence80811
Cheatham73110
Roane7042
Carroll70310
Hawkins70213
Rhea6985
Cocke6727
Franklin6535
McNairy64814
White6297
Marshall6014
Smith5879
Overton5382
Henry5278
Johnson5141
DeKalb5097
Giles49315
Chester4707
Lincoln4671
Crockett43615
Hickman4204
Marion4007
Claiborne3833
Campbell3703
Decatur3665
Polk35311
Fentress3010
Grainger2981
Benton2898
Morgan2682
Jackson2642
Union2501
Unicoi2441
Cannon2330
Humphreys1873
Meigs1863
Sequatchie1762
Scott1702
Grundy1603
Lewis1491
Clay1313
Perry1230
Houston1190
Moore1181
Van Buren1140
Stewart1121
Hancock1002
Pickett831

