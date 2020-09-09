Clear

201-year-old steamship paddle wheels found in Lake Champlain belonging to one of the oldest wrecks of its kind in the US

Diver Gary Lefebvre was exploring Lake Champlain in Vermont when he spotted wreckage belonging to the steamboat Phoenix, which infamously caught fire and sank in 1819.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 9:30 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

The long-lost paddle wheels from a steamboat shipwreck in 1819 were discovered deep in the waters of Lake Champlain in Vermont.

Avocational diver Gary Lefebvre and his wife Ellen of Colchester, Vermont were exploring the waters of Lake Champlain on August 28 using a remotely operated vehicle when they spotted some wreckage off of Colchester Shoal. Lefebvre contacted the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum (LCMM) and its director of research and archaeology Chris Sabick identified the wreckage as being a paddle wheel belonging to the steamboat Phoenix.

The steamboat Phoenix was a 19th century commercial vessel that caught fire and sank 201 years ago on September 4, 1819, forcing all 46 passengers and crew members to abandon ship, according to the LCMM.

Most of the passengers and crew were loaded onto small boats and taken to safety, but in the confusion, 12 people were "left behind to fend for themselves," LCMM said. The next morning, Capt. Richard Sherman and five others were rescued, but six people perished in the lake that day.

It is one of the earliest steamship wrecks in US history.

"Gary's amazing discoveries bring one of the most tragic maritime accidents in Lake Champlain's history into sharp focus in an entirely new and dramatic way," said Sabick, "They also demonstrate that Lake Champlain still has many stories to tell and archaeological mysteries we can unravel."

Lefebvre discovered a second paddle wheel nearly 100 yards from the first on a second trip to search the area on August 31 at the request of Sabick. The paddle wheels were found approximately a mile away from the hull of the Phoenix.

"The bottom of Lake Champlain is a well preserved museum, and I enjoy seeing things for the first time that no one has ever seen on the bottom, or even knew existed," Lefebvre told CNN.

The main hull of the Phoenix is between 60 and 110 feet below the water according to LCMM. It's also a popular destination for divers, according to CNN affiliate WPTZ.

Lefebvre has dived to the Phoenix before, making the find all the more meaningful to him.

"The Phoenix is one of the earliest known steamboat wrecks in the United States, and the discovery of the well-preserved paddle wheel structures adds to the significance of this nationally significant Underwater Preserve," said Scott Dillon, senior historic preservation review coordinator for the Division for Historic Preservation.

The shipwreck of the Phoenix is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Vermont Underwater Historic Preserves.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16789305
Mobile12312266
Unassigned11727124
Montgomery7963163
Madison663157
Tuscaloosa536594
Baldwin460942
Shelby438840
Lee352949
Marshall351541
Morgan289622
Etowah278442
Calhoun260231
Elmore214544
DeKalb211416
Walker195874
Houston192515
St. Clair172831
Limestone171518
Franklin160127
Russell15672
Colbert148622
Lauderdale148525
Cullman148315
Dallas145025
Autauga138523
Jackson13257
Talladega131721
Escambia126222
Chilton117212
Blount107112
Dale103242
Coffee9855
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93213
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8537
Covington81825
Marion75427
Marengo64718
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58511
Bibb5626
Bullock54513
Pickens54511
Hale54227
Lawrence5065
Washington50213
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43811
Monroe4386
Macon41317
Crenshaw40531
Sumter40319
Clay4026
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3463
Choctaw32512
Fayette3206
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165754

Reported Deaths: 1896
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28011407
Davidson24418267
Hamilton859478
Rutherford824280
Knox737066
Williamson458532
Sumner430087
Unassigned38239
Wilson305931
Montgomery263933
Bradley259516
Out of TN257423
Putnam250232
Sevier232913
Blount215217
Madison210549
Robertson201431
Maury190018
Sullivan187527
Washington186314
Hamblen169321
Trousdale16297
Tipton156615
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson123717
Bedford116914
Dickson10779
Dyer106310
Fayette100812
Carter100025
Cumberland9929
Loudon9864
Henderson98311
Weakley97014
Anderson9579
Macon95217
Greene93819
Obion9378
Jefferson9239
Warren9147
McMinn88424
Monroe87415
Lake8482
Coffee8367
Lauderdale83112
Haywood81712
Hardin81012
Lawrence80411
Bledsoe8024
Cheatham72910
Hawkins70413
Carroll69810
Roane6962
Rhea6865
Cocke6717
Franklin6485
McNairy63514
White6277
Marshall5994
Smith5909
Overton5372
Henry5268
Johnson5091
DeKalb5076
Giles49015
Lincoln4671
Chester4636
Crockett43114
Hickman4134
Marion3977
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3604
Polk35311
Fentress2990
Grainger2951
Benton2887
Morgan2662
Jackson2622
Union2491
Unicoi2411
Cannon2310
Meigs1823
Humphreys1813
Sequatchie1772
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1220
Houston1200
Moore1181
Van Buren1150
Stewart1081
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events