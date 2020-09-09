Clear

Trade fight dooms LVMH's $16 billion Tiffany deal

LVMH says the threat of US tariffs on French products has forced it to scrap its planned acquisition of Tiffany, which would have been the biggest luxury goods deal in history. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

LVMH says the threat of US tariffs on French products has forced it to scrap its planned acquisition of Tiffany, which would have been the biggest luxury goods deal in history.

The French conglomerate announced Wednesday that as things stand, it would "not be able to complete" the $16.2 billion deal — which was announced last November — because of "a succession of events which undermine the acquisition."

Those events included a recent letter from the French government calling on the company to defer its takeover of Tiffany in response to the US threat of taxes on French products, LVMH said in a statement.

The United States announced in July that it would impose tariffs of 25% on French products, including makeup and handbags, as part of a dispute over taxing digital companies, but delayed collection of the tariffs until January 6, 2021. LVMH said Wednesday that the French government had "directed" it to delay the acquisition beyond that date.

The world's biggest luxury group is based in Paris and controlled by French billionaire Bernard Arnault, Europe's richest man.

CFO Jean Jacques Guiony said LVMH "had no other choice" but to honor the French government's wishes. "It's a governmental order," he told journalists on a call Wednesday, adding that LVMH has no plans to close the deal at a later date.

But Tiffany said that the request from the French government had no legal grounds. The US company said it had filed a lawsuit in Delaware that aims to force LVMH to complete the deal.

"We regret having to take this action but LVMH has left us no choice but to commence litigation to protect our company and our shareholders," Tiffany Chairman Roger Farah said in a statement.

Tiffany shares plunged nearly 10% in New York, while LVMH shares dropped about 1% in Paris before regaining lost ground.

The breakdown comes after months of speculation that LVMH had been looking to renegotiate the deal — or for a way out — because of the crash in luxury sales due to the coronavirus. In June, the company disclosed that its board had met to review the agreement, as well as "the development of the pandemic."

The deal would have cemented LVMH's position in jewelery and helped it to compete with rival Swiss jewelry company Richemont, said Fflur Roberts, head of luxury goods research at Euromonitor International.

"With the acquisition of Tiffany, LVMH would have consolidated its position in the US market, and would therefore be aiming for a more balanced geographic portfolio, after concerns were raised over the reliance of the luxury conglomerate upon China, Asia and France," Roberts told CNN Business.

"For Tiffany, being part of LVMH would have brought the financial muscle and vision needed to appeal to younger consumers, after years of ailing profits," she added.

'Convenient for LVMH'

But then the coronavirus struck, forcing businesses including LVMH to reevaluate their expenditures, according to Luca Solca, a luxury goods research analyst at Bernstein.

"I think the most important intervening factor between the time when the deal was agreed and now, is the Covid-19 pandemic," he told CNN Business.

Solca said that the tariff threat LVMH cited on Wednesday was also significant. "Clearly, this demand by the French government happens to be convenient for LVMH," he added.

It could open up "the possibility sometime down the road, to possibly go back to renegotiate the deal, which we all had the impression could potentially be one of the aims that LVMH was after," he added.

— Hanna Ziady contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16789305
Mobile12312266
Unassigned11727124
Montgomery7963163
Madison663157
Tuscaloosa536594
Baldwin460942
Shelby438840
Lee352949
Marshall351541
Morgan289622
Etowah278442
Calhoun260231
Elmore214544
DeKalb211416
Walker195874
Houston192515
St. Clair172831
Limestone171518
Franklin160127
Russell15672
Colbert148622
Lauderdale148525
Cullman148315
Dallas145025
Autauga138523
Jackson13257
Talladega131721
Escambia126222
Chilton117212
Blount107112
Dale103242
Coffee9855
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93213
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8537
Covington81825
Marion75427
Marengo64718
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58511
Bibb5626
Bullock54513
Pickens54511
Hale54227
Lawrence5065
Washington50213
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43811
Monroe4386
Macon41317
Crenshaw40531
Sumter40319
Clay4026
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3463
Choctaw32512
Fayette3206
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165754

Reported Deaths: 1896
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28011407
Davidson24418267
Hamilton859478
Rutherford824280
Knox737066
Williamson458532
Sumner430087
Unassigned38239
Wilson305931
Montgomery263933
Bradley259516
Out of TN257423
Putnam250232
Sevier232913
Blount215217
Madison210549
Robertson201431
Maury190018
Sullivan187527
Washington186314
Hamblen169321
Trousdale16297
Tipton156615
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson123717
Bedford116914
Dickson10779
Dyer106310
Fayette100812
Carter100025
Cumberland9929
Loudon9864
Henderson98311
Weakley97014
Anderson9579
Macon95217
Greene93819
Obion9378
Jefferson9239
Warren9147
McMinn88424
Monroe87415
Lake8482
Coffee8367
Lauderdale83112
Haywood81712
Hardin81012
Lawrence80411
Bledsoe8024
Cheatham72910
Hawkins70413
Carroll69810
Roane6962
Rhea6865
Cocke6717
Franklin6485
McNairy63514
White6277
Marshall5994
Smith5909
Overton5372
Henry5268
Johnson5091
DeKalb5076
Giles49015
Lincoln4671
Chester4636
Crockett43114
Hickman4134
Marion3977
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3604
Polk35311
Fentress2990
Grainger2951
Benton2887
Morgan2662
Jackson2622
Union2491
Unicoi2411
Cannon2310
Meigs1823
Humphreys1813
Sequatchie1772
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1220
Houston1200
Moore1181
Van Buren1150
Stewart1081
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events