Wildfires are ravaging California. Here's how you can help

Wildfires are wreaking havoc on California, forcing tens of thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic. A heat wave and lightning strikes intensified the crisis. California's governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.

Various non-profit organizations are responding to assist displaced residents and help with recovery. To support all of the organizations helping out, click on the button above or click here.

United Way of Northern California is providing emergency cash grants to those who lost their homes.

Due to the pandemic, long-term needs like rehousing and income recovery may be particularly difficult for fire victims. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is allocating funds to help.

The Red Cross is accepting donations and hopes to enlist thousands of volunteers to help during wildfire season. It is accepting applications on its website.

The California Fire Foundation's Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) program accepts donations to help those affected by the fires. The organization provides $250 gift cards to eligible victims.