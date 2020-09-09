Clear

Uber says it will offer rides only in electric vehicles in US, Europe by 2030

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, says the company plans to operate an all-electric global fleet by 2040. He says support from private markets, car manufacturers, and governments is needed to make the transition happen.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

Uber plans to offer rides exclusively in electric vehicles by 2030 in US, Canadian and European cities, and be entirely free of emissions by 2040.

Uber's announcement related to the climate crisis came as it also released a report that acknowledged its vehicles are less climate efficient than the average vehicle. Uber said the carbon intensity, which it defines as the emissions resulting from every passenger mile, of its rides are 41% higher than an average-occupancy vehicle.

Uber trips have more mileage than traditional trips as drivers must first drive to pick up their passengers. A 2019 California government report found that ridehail vehicles only have a passenger for about 61% of miles traveled.

A 2020 study by the Union of Concerned Scientists found that ridehailing services generated 69% more emissions than the trips they aimed to replace.

"Climate changes remains an existential threat and crisis that needs every person, every business and every nation to act," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. "We know this is going to be hard."

Transportation is the largest source of US emissions. Today, only 0.15% of Uber trips are taken in electric vehicles. Electric cars are cheaper to operate than gas-powered vehicles, but can cost 50% more than a gasoline-fueled car to purchase upfront.

Electric vehicles were 2.5% of the global light vehicle market in 2019.

Uber's announcement comes nearly three months after its rival Lyft pledged to offer only electric vehicle rides in 2030. Some experts have cautioned that the timeline is optimistic for ridehailing corporations.

Charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is also an issue. Many drivers live in multi-unit dwellings and do not have a garage, according to Shin-pei Tsay, director of policy, cities and transportation at Uber.

"Setting up public charging infrastructure in more residential neighborhoods is something that when the [Uber] team talked to drivers, they were really interested in," Tsay said.

The shift to electric vehicles will increase costs for Uber riders, as they'll cover some of the increased costs from the transition to electric vehicles.

Uber says it will take steps to ease drivers' transition to electric vehicles. In the US and Canada, drivers with electric vehicles with now receive an extra $1.50 per trip, Uber said, with $0.50 cents coming directly from the passenger. Drivers of hybrids will receive an extra $0.50 per trip. Uber also said it would work with automakers to give drivers discounts on electric vehicles.

Uber said in a Europe-focused report that it released Tuesday, that many drivers would face a significant earnings reduction unless they have access to a home charger and a generous subsidy to close the gap for the total cost of owning an electric vehicle.

There's a lack of affordable and second-hand electric cars, the report said. The price gap between a used gas-powered car and a new electric vehicle can be up to 30,000 euros, according to the report.

Uber is expanding a feature that allows users to request a ride in an electric vehicle. Uber says the option is available in 37 European cities already and will be in 60 global markets by year's end, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and Toronto.

Uber's goal to be zero-emission by 2040 comes nearly a year after Amazon made a similar pledge, and this past July Apple announced that it planned to be entirely carbon neutral by 2030.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16789305
Mobile12312266
Unassigned11727124
Montgomery7963163
Madison663157
Tuscaloosa536594
Baldwin460942
Shelby438840
Lee352949
Marshall351541
Morgan289622
Etowah278442
Calhoun260231
Elmore214544
DeKalb211416
Walker195874
Houston192515
St. Clair172831
Limestone171518
Franklin160127
Russell15672
Colbert148622
Lauderdale148525
Cullman148315
Dallas145025
Autauga138523
Jackson13257
Talladega131721
Escambia126222
Chilton117212
Blount107112
Dale103242
Coffee9855
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93213
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8537
Covington81825
Marion75427
Marengo64718
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58511
Bibb5626
Bullock54513
Pickens54511
Hale54227
Lawrence5065
Washington50213
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43811
Monroe4386
Macon41317
Crenshaw40531
Sumter40319
Clay4026
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3463
Choctaw32512
Fayette3206
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165754

Reported Deaths: 1896
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28011407
Davidson24418267
Hamilton859478
Rutherford824280
Knox737066
Williamson458532
Sumner430087
Unassigned38239
Wilson305931
Montgomery263933
Bradley259516
Out of TN257423
Putnam250232
Sevier232913
Blount215217
Madison210549
Robertson201431
Maury190018
Sullivan187527
Washington186314
Hamblen169321
Trousdale16297
Tipton156615
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson123717
Bedford116914
Dickson10779
Dyer106310
Fayette100812
Carter100025
Cumberland9929
Loudon9864
Henderson98311
Weakley97014
Anderson9579
Macon95217
Greene93819
Obion9378
Jefferson9239
Warren9147
McMinn88424
Monroe87415
Lake8482
Coffee8367
Lauderdale83112
Haywood81712
Hardin81012
Lawrence80411
Bledsoe8024
Cheatham72910
Hawkins70413
Carroll69810
Roane6962
Rhea6865
Cocke6717
Franklin6485
McNairy63514
White6277
Marshall5994
Smith5909
Overton5372
Henry5268
Johnson5091
DeKalb5076
Giles49015
Lincoln4671
Chester4636
Crockett43114
Hickman4134
Marion3977
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3604
Polk35311
Fentress2990
Grainger2951
Benton2887
Morgan2662
Jackson2622
Union2491
Unicoi2411
Cannon2310
Meigs1823
Humphreys1813
Sequatchie1772
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1220
Houston1200
Moore1181
Van Buren1150
Stewart1081
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events