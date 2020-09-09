Clear

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine becomes third to begin Phase three trials in the United States

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, paused global trials of its coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers. CNN's Sanjay Gupta tells us more.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Andrea Kane, CNN

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Monday it has started Phase 3 trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in the United States, becoming the third company to start late-stage trials of a vaccine to prevent Covid-19.

The vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, has the backing of the US federal government. Rivals Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTec already have Phase 3 trials under way, also with federal government funding.

AstraZeneca said it is "recruiting up to 30,000 adults aged 18 years or over from diverse racial, ethnic and geographic groups who are healthy or have stable underlying medical conditions, including those living with HIV, and who are at increased risk of infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

Participants will receive two active or placebo doses, spaced four weeks apart. Currently, Phase 3 trials of AstraZeneca's vaccine are going on in Britain, Brazil and South Africa. Trials are also planned for Japan and Russia.

The US trial is funded by the federal government's Biomedical Advanced Development Authority and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.

"NIH is committed to supporting several Phase 3 vaccine trials to increase the odds that one or more will be effective in preventing COVID-19 and put us on the road to recovery from this devastating pandemic," said NIH director Dr. Francis Collins said in a statement. "We also know that preventing this disease could require multiple vaccines and we're investing in those that we believe have the greatest potential for success."

AstraZenca says it intends to enroll more than 50,000 volunteers globally, including 30,000 in the United States, as well as participants in Latin America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

The vaccine, called by its experimental name AZD1222, combines a weakened version of a common cold virus that infects chimpanzees and a protein from the virus that causes Covid-19 to induce an immune response. The vaccine was created by Oxford University before being licensed to AstraZeneca for further development.

AstraZeneca said it will work with governments and other organizations to produce billions of doses and create broad and equitable access to the vaccine, once it's authorized.

"Recent supply announcements with Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, Latin America and Brazil take the global supply capacity towards three billion doses of the vaccine," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The World Health Organization cautioned countries Monday against rushing to develop coronavirus vaccines and advised taking great care in granting emergency use authorization -- a quicker route to getting a vaccine in wide use than full approval, which can take many months.

Both China and Russia say they will start deploying vaccines before completing late-stage clinical trials, and US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. r. Stephen Hahn has said if the US gets enough data from advanced stage trials, it might be possible to authorize a vaccine before the trials are completed.

AstraZeneca released a statement emphasizing its commitment to science and safety.

The company also said the vaccine will meet the strict requirements set by by global regulators.

Both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are still in the process of enrolling their stated goals of 30,000 volunteers each.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16789305
Mobile12312266
Unassigned11727124
Montgomery7963163
Madison663157
Tuscaloosa536594
Baldwin460942
Shelby438840
Lee352949
Marshall351541
Morgan289622
Etowah278442
Calhoun260231
Elmore214544
DeKalb211416
Walker195874
Houston192515
St. Clair172831
Limestone171518
Franklin160127
Russell15672
Colbert148622
Lauderdale148525
Cullman148315
Dallas145025
Autauga138523
Jackson13257
Talladega131721
Escambia126222
Chilton117212
Blount107112
Dale103242
Coffee9855
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93213
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8537
Covington81825
Marion75427
Marengo64718
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58511
Bibb5626
Bullock54513
Pickens54511
Hale54227
Lawrence5065
Washington50213
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43811
Monroe4386
Macon41317
Crenshaw40531
Sumter40319
Clay4026
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3463
Choctaw32512
Fayette3206
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165754

Reported Deaths: 1896
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28011407
Davidson24418267
Hamilton859478
Rutherford824280
Knox737066
Williamson458532
Sumner430087
Unassigned38239
Wilson305931
Montgomery263933
Bradley259516
Out of TN257423
Putnam250232
Sevier232913
Blount215217
Madison210549
Robertson201431
Maury190018
Sullivan187527
Washington186314
Hamblen169321
Trousdale16297
Tipton156615
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson123717
Bedford116914
Dickson10779
Dyer106310
Fayette100812
Carter100025
Cumberland9929
Loudon9864
Henderson98311
Weakley97014
Anderson9579
Macon95217
Greene93819
Obion9378
Jefferson9239
Warren9147
McMinn88424
Monroe87415
Lake8482
Coffee8367
Lauderdale83112
Haywood81712
Hardin81012
Lawrence80411
Bledsoe8024
Cheatham72910
Hawkins70413
Carroll69810
Roane6962
Rhea6865
Cocke6717
Franklin6485
McNairy63514
White6277
Marshall5994
Smith5909
Overton5372
Henry5268
Johnson5091
DeKalb5076
Giles49015
Lincoln4671
Chester4636
Crockett43114
Hickman4134
Marion3977
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3604
Polk35311
Fentress2990
Grainger2951
Benton2887
Morgan2662
Jackson2622
Union2491
Unicoi2411
Cannon2310
Meigs1823
Humphreys1813
Sequatchie1772
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1220
Houston1200
Moore1181
Van Buren1150
Stewart1081
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events