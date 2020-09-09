Clear

5 things to know for September 9: Coronavirus, stimulus, election, Belarus, wildfires

An onslaught of tell-all books from former members of President Trump's inner circle has the White House on the defensive. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

What's the most persistent and lethal threat to the US, according to Department of Homeland Security documents? White supremacy.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Nine vaccine makers have signed an unusual pledge to uphold "high ethical standards" in their pursuit of a coronavirus vaccine. That means they probably won't try to seek premature government approval, even though the race for a vaccine has gotten tangled up in politics. Meanwhile, bleak statistics are piling up. Half a million US children have been diagnosed with Covid-19, with the rate of infection among kids increasing in recent weeks. A new global report finds that Covid-19 could undo decades of reducing preventable childhood deaths across the world. That's not due to the virus itself but rather the effects the pandemic has on things like child and maternal health care services, prenatal and post-natal care, vaccinations and check-ups.

2. Stimulus 

GOP senators have unveiled their so-called "skinny" stimulus bill as Congress resumes debating the next coronavirus measures. The bill includes a $300 federal boost for unemployment benefits and fresh relief for small businesses but cuts out money for a second round of stimulus checks that was included in an earlier proposal. It could go to a vote this week, but it doesn't have unanimous GOP support, and Democrats want a bill in the trillions. There's still very little hope that both sides will come to a stimulus agreement before November's election. Even the threat of a government shutdown (which could happen when funding runs out at the end of the month) isn't a big motivator. Congress seems intent on a "clean bill" to keep the government running, without stimulus attachments.

3. Election 2020

President Trump held a rally in North Carolina last night and urged supporters to act as poll watchers during the presidential election to prevent suspicious voting behavior. It's a new variation on the President's baseless theme of rampant voter fraud. While record numbers of people are expected to vote by mail this election season, election officials are also preparing for high turnout in person. Large venues like Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and State Farm Arena in Atlanta will serve as voting "supercenters" this fall. Unsure about mail-in voting procedures in your state? Here's a breakdown. 

4. Belarus 

Fear is simmering in Belarus after leading members of the country's political opposition seemed to vanish in recent days. Two activists reemerged yesterday in Kiev and said they were abducted and driven to Belarus' border with Ukraine. A third activist who was reportedly also abducted has still not been located. Another activist who is a confidant of the main Belarusian opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was also reportedly ejected from the country by security forces. These alleged abductions and ejections are fallout from the country's highly contested presidential election in August, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory amid serious allegations of election corruption.

5. Wildfires

More than 85 fires are burning across the West Coast in an unprecedented event that's already scorched hundreds of thousands of acres. At least 25 wildfires are burning in California, and the blazes stretch practically the full length of the state. Winds and extreme heat have only served to stoke the flames. In Oregon, fires have already scorched more than 230,000 acres and forced thousands of families to evacuate. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said more acres were burned Monday in his state than have been burned in the past 12 fire seasons. The whole region will continue to be plagued with hot, dry weather, providing no respite from the historic blazes.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Robot dogs join US Air Force exercise 

This sounds like the start of an inspiring buddy movie or a bleak dystopian horror show.

Texas chains Luby's and Fuddruckers will be up for sale

Great, now we're sad and hungry for a burger.

A candy maker is giving away a candy factory in a nationwide treasure hunt

You can't fool us, Mr. Wonka!

Cat owners fall into one of five categories, researchers say

Are you a "conscientious caretaker" or a "tolerant guardian?"

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is coming to an end on E!

Alas, we could keep up no more.

TODAY'S NUMBER

30%

That's how much of a movie's cast should be made up of people from underrepresented groups, according to new criteria set forth by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. That proportion is one of four benchmarks introduced under an initiative called Aperture 2025. A film must meet two of the benchmarks to be considered for the Academy Award for Best Picture beginning in 2024.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I feel like I'm a vessel at this point in order to spread awareness."

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who has donned face masks during the US Open featuring Black people whose deaths have sparked calls for racial justice. Osaka was nearly brought to tears by video messages from the parents of Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery thanking her.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Legos have never been cooler 

Watch a veteran stuntman reenact movie stunts with Lego cars -- and try not to get distracted by the fantastic mustache. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16789305
Mobile12312266
Unassigned11727124
Montgomery7963163
Madison663157
Tuscaloosa536594
Baldwin460942
Shelby438840
Lee352949
Marshall351541
Morgan289622
Etowah278442
Calhoun260231
Elmore214544
DeKalb211416
Walker195874
Houston192515
St. Clair172831
Limestone171518
Franklin160127
Russell15672
Colbert148622
Lauderdale148525
Cullman148315
Dallas145025
Autauga138523
Jackson13257
Talladega131721
Escambia126222
Chilton117212
Blount107112
Dale103242
Coffee9855
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93213
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8537
Covington81825
Marion75427
Marengo64718
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58511
Bibb5626
Bullock54513
Pickens54511
Hale54227
Lawrence5065
Washington50213
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43811
Monroe4386
Macon41317
Crenshaw40531
Sumter40319
Clay4026
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3463
Choctaw32512
Fayette3206
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165754

Reported Deaths: 1896
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28011407
Davidson24418267
Hamilton859478
Rutherford824280
Knox737066
Williamson458532
Sumner430087
Unassigned38239
Wilson305931
Montgomery263933
Bradley259516
Out of TN257423
Putnam250232
Sevier232913
Blount215217
Madison210549
Robertson201431
Maury190018
Sullivan187527
Washington186314
Hamblen169321
Trousdale16297
Tipton156615
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson123717
Bedford116914
Dickson10779
Dyer106310
Fayette100812
Carter100025
Cumberland9929
Loudon9864
Henderson98311
Weakley97014
Anderson9579
Macon95217
Greene93819
Obion9378
Jefferson9239
Warren9147
McMinn88424
Monroe87415
Lake8482
Coffee8367
Lauderdale83112
Haywood81712
Hardin81012
Lawrence80411
Bledsoe8024
Cheatham72910
Hawkins70413
Carroll69810
Roane6962
Rhea6865
Cocke6717
Franklin6485
McNairy63514
White6277
Marshall5994
Smith5909
Overton5372
Henry5268
Johnson5091
DeKalb5076
Giles49015
Lincoln4671
Chester4636
Crockett43114
Hickman4134
Marion3977
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3604
Polk35311
Fentress2990
Grainger2951
Benton2887
Morgan2662
Jackson2622
Union2491
Unicoi2411
Cannon2310
Meigs1823
Humphreys1813
Sequatchie1772
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1220
Houston1200
Moore1181
Van Buren1150
Stewart1081
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events