Clear

Trump intensifies assault on rule of law as he fights for reelection

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta comment on President Donald Trump holding a campaign rally in North Carolina with few people wearing masks, despite the state's mask requirement.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went further than ever before in putting the degradation of the rule of law at the center of his reelection campaign.

Trump called on his supporters in North Carolina to act as poll watchers, to watch out for "thieving, and stealing and robbing" that he is warning without evidence will taint Election Day. He made his call at a packed rally in Winston-Salem where he and many of his fans made a mockery of the state's mask mandate -- as well as the advice of his own government amid a pandemic that has killed nearly 190,000 Americans and was exacerbated by his prioritizing politics over science.

But most shockingly, and in one of the most stunning maneuvers in the modern history of the Department of Justice, government lawyers Tuesday applied to take over the defense of Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a woman who accused him of rape in the 1990s.

The move will inflame claims that Attorney General William Barr, who misrepresented the Mueller report and has intervened in other highly political cases that are inconvenient to the President, is acting as Trump's personal lawyer and desecrating his department's traditional role.

The latest development came nearly four years into a presidency marked by Trump's constant efforts to test the limits of his power and to weaponize the legal and institutional functions of the government to further his political ends. That process is accelerating now as a President impeached for abuse of power seeks to use all the tools of his office to secure a second term and is undermining the integrity of the vote with flagrantly false claims of election corruption.

But while Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, used their convention to warn Trump is tearing at the foundations of the republic itself, there is little sign that Trump's fervent base -- or the Republicans who saved his presidency in a Senate trial -- are concerned at his broadening power grabs.

Trump's rally in battleground North Carolina took place as he sought to extricate himself from another staggering controversy. He is adamantly denying reports that he called America's war dead "losers" and "suckers," eight weeks before an election in which he is currently trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump sows more pre-election chaos

After last week calling on North Carolina voters to potentially breach the law by trying to vote twice to test the security of mail-in voting, which he inaccurately claims is plagued by massive fraud, Trump went a step further on Tuesday evening.

"Got to be careful with those ballots. Watch those ballots. I don't like it. You know, you have a Democrat governor, you have all these Democrats watching that stuff, I don't like it," Trump said.

"Watch it. Be poll watchers when you go there. Watch all the thieving and stealing and robbing they do. Because this is important. We win North Carolina, we win."

North Carolina on Friday began sending hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots to voters.

Trump's comments raised the specter of chaos and voter intimidation at the polls in the event that his supporters take his advice to mass at polling stations. They are part of a prolonged effort by the President to shatter the legitimacy of the election -- apparently either to excuse a possible loss or to prepare the groundwork for a legal fight in the event of a close result.

No President in living memory has made such explicit efforts with authoritarian echoes to portray the most sacred exercise in American democracy -- an election and the possible peaceful transfer of power between parties -- as unfair and corrupt.

The Department of Justice is meanwhile arguing that it must take over the defense of the President against E. Jean Carroll because his comments that sparked her defamation lawsuit came while he was in office.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, alleged in a lawsuit filed last fall that Trump defamed her with lies over her earlier claims he sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at luxury Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump has denied the allegation, calling it "totally false" and saying he "never met this person in my life."

The request and possible change of lawyers could further delay the lawsuit, or even kill it entirely. The application also raises the extraordinary possibility that US taxpayers would fund a legal action arising from an alleged rape accusation against the President pertaining to an incident more than 20 years in the past.

Trump tries to move on from military controversy

In an earlier rupture of the role traditionally played by the commander-in-chief, Trump had on Monday rounded on generals he decided had not sufficiently defended him over claims he mocked US war dead first reported by The Atlantic.

His adamant denials of the story suggest he is worried it could hurt his support among those serving in the military, as CNN reported on Tuesday.

And the affair, in a way, is also yet another example of how Trump uses the institutions of government to further his advantage.

He loves to pose, in public at least, as a fierce Gen. George Patton-style leader and friend of the troops And he's often used decorated generals, tanks, planes, ships and men as a backdrop and prop to perpetuate his own strongman persona. He therefore cannot afford any questions about this sincerity as commander-in-chief.

Since the choreographed Republican National Convention, which painted an unrecognizable picture of Trump as a benevolent, empathetic statesman, he has reeled from outrage to crisis, unable to effectively direct the tough assault on Biden being waged by his campaign.

It is a sign of the scrambled political scene in the middle of the worst domestic crisis since World War II, the uncertainty surrounding polling following Trump's shock 2016 win and questions about how Americans can even vote, that it is not immediately clear how the President's wild last few weeks will impact the election.

Still, as he trails Biden in national polls and with significant problems in swing states and a cash advantage that has evaporated, Trump can't afford to waste the campaign days left to him.

Democratic nominee Biden has seized on the controversy over Trump's reported remarks about the US dead in a French World War I graveyard and Arlington National Cemetery to bolster the kind of shadow presidency he is using to convince Americans that they need to put a more stable figure in the White House.

A new Biden campaign ad promises that the former vice president can help America "start fresh" to end the "anger, the insults, the division, the violence."

"We can stop focusing on a President who thinks it is all about him and start focusing on what's best for us," the ad says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16703305
Mobile12289265
Unassigned11499124
Montgomery7956163
Madison659257
Tuscaloosa535294
Baldwin458642
Shelby434540
Lee351149
Marshall351041
Morgan289122
Etowah277442
Calhoun259331
Elmore212444
DeKalb211116
Walker195874
Houston192315
St. Clair172031
Limestone170618
Franklin160027
Russell15652
Colbert148022
Cullman148015
Lauderdale147925
Dallas144925
Autauga138323
Jackson13217
Talladega131221
Escambia125722
Chilton116812
Blount107012
Dale103042
Coffee9825
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93013
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8517
Covington81725
Marion74927
Marengo64518
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58411
Bibb5576
Bullock54513
Pickens54411
Hale54227
Lawrence5055
Washington50013
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43711
Monroe4376
Macon41217
Sumter40319
Clay4016
Crenshaw40131
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3453
Choctaw32512
Fayette3166
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165109

Reported Deaths: 1869
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27947402
Davidson24372264
Hamilton856378
Rutherford818880
Knox730465
Williamson457231
Sumner428287
Unassigned37977
Wilson304331
Montgomery262831
Bradley258716
Out of TN257824
Putnam249931
Sevier232613
Blount214717
Madison208948
Robertson199130
Maury189218
Sullivan187226
Washington186214
Hamblen169121
Trousdale16297
Tipton156115
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson121417
Bedford116614
Dyer106010
Dickson10159
Fayette100511
Carter99524
Cumberland9929
Loudon9764
Henderson97511
Weakley97114
Anderson9528
Macon95216
Greene93719
Obion9348
Jefferson9187
Warren9137
McMinn87524
Monroe87515
Lake8462
Coffee8347
Lauderdale83312
Haywood81012
Hardin80712
Bledsoe8024
Lawrence79911
Cheatham72810
Hawkins70313
Carroll69410
Roane6932
Rhea6845
Cocke6737
Franklin6365
McNairy63314
White6267
Marshall5994
Smith5808
Overton5342
Henry5277
Johnson5111
DeKalb5076
Giles48615
Lincoln4641
Chester4616
Crockett43114
Hickman4124
Marion3927
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3544
Polk35311
Fentress3000
Grainger2951
Benton2867
Morgan2662
Jackson2612
Union2481
Unicoi2431
Cannon2300
Meigs1812
Humphreys1793
Sequatchie1742
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1200
Houston1190
Moore1171
Van Buren1120
Stewart1070
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events