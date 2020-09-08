Clear

Trump's stunning split with America's military leaders

Retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton explains his reaction to President Donald Trump's comments about the military to CNN's Brianna Keilar.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

President Trump loves the pomp of the military. He went to a military-style boarding school in New York, he has always pined for a big Kremlin-style military parade in the streets of Washington DC and when he came into office he appointed retired and serving generals to key positions in his cabinet, to a greater degree than any other modern president.

And yet he totally misses the whole point of what the military is about.

A political firestorm has erupted over Jeffrey Goldberg's report in The Atlantic magazine, confirmed in part by CNN, that President Trump has denigrated fallen American service members as "suckers" and "losers."

This also jibes with what I found during the three years I spent reporting my book, "Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos." While President Trump thrills to the ceremonial aspects of his role as commander in chief, he finds it very hard to empathize with or comprehend the ethic of self-sacrifice that is at the core of military service.

I reported on a meeting in the Oval Office during the summer of 2017 as the debate about whether or not to expand the US military presence in Afghanistan was roiling the White House. Attending the meeting was Gen. John Kelly, Trump's then-homeland security chief, who had lost a son in Afghanistan, 29-year-old Marine 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, who was killed by a landmine in 2010.

In the meeting, Trump said in Kelly's presence that the young American soldiers who had died in Afghanistan had died for a worthless cause. Trump said, according to a source with knowledge of the meeting, "We got our boys who are over there being blown up every day for what? For nothing. Guys are dying for nothing. There's nothing worth dying for in that country."

Did Trump not know that Kelly, who was one of his key cabinet members, had a son who died in Afghanistan? That seems out of the question since Trump had recently visited the grave of Robert Kelly in Arlington National Cemetery together with John Kelly on Memorial Day 2017. According to The Atlantic, Trump turned to John Kelly while at Arlington and said of the buried soldiers there, "I don't get it. What was in it for them?" The White House has, of course, issued denials about the contents of The Atlantic report.

The lack of empathy for the sacrifice of others is evident in Trump's treatment of NATO allies. The only time that NATO has invoked Article 5, the collective right to self-defense, was after al Qaeda's attack on Trump's hometown of New York City on September 11, 2001.

The subsequent war in Afghanistan was fought to a significant degree by NATO allies, who lost many hundreds of soldiers.

As of 2018, the total number of dead soldiers in Afghanistan from the United Kingdom was 455; from Canada, it was 158, from France, 86 and from Germany, 54.

Trump has rarely if ever mentioned these many hundreds of deaths by allied troops who died defending American interests. Instead he has repeatedly and publicly berated many NATO allies for not meeting a commitment that they will each spend at least 2% of their own GDP on defense spending by 2024. Trump falsely presents those NATO allies who haven't met that target as yet, like Germany, as "owing" the US hundreds of billions of dollars.

Trump responded on Monday to criticism generated by the report in The Atlantic: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy."

In fact, as I found when I was reporting "Trump and his Generals," retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis repeatedly slow rolled presenting military options to Trump for attacking either Iran or North Korea when Mattis was running the Pentagon as defense secretary for the first two years of the Trump administration. And, of course, it is Trump himself who has pressed for large-scale increases in US military spending.

Given how much that Trump surrounded himself with current and former general officers during the first half of his term, there is a surprising schism that has opened up between Trump and current and former leaders of the military.

To a degree that seems unprecedented in American history, many former senior leaders of the military have publicly taken some kind of stand against the policies and leadership of the sitting commander in chief. And even currently serving generals and admirals, who cannot openly rebuke America's top elected official, have issued statements that implicitly distance themselves from Trump's actions and statements.

New America, a research institution, has tracked public statements by current and former senior generals and admirals at or above the rank of three-star during the transition to the Trump administration and during its time in office. The institution found that 63 have made public statements critiquing Trump's approaches to civil rights issues, while 56 have made public statements that take issue with Trump's leadership in some manner. Sixteen have issued public statements that take issue with the Trump administration's foreign policy.

Top active duty generals and admirals who can't directly criticize Trump came forward to say they stood against racism after protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017, during which a far-right terrorist rammed a car into a crowd, killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old anti-white-nationalism protester. Trump later observed that there were "very fine people, on both sides" at the protests in Charlottesville.

Then-chief of staff of the army, Gen. Mark Milley, tweeted, "The Army doesn't tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. It's against our Values and everything we've stood for since 1775." Presenting a united front, the service chiefs of the US Air Force, Marines, National Guard, and Navy all issued similar public statements condemning extremism and racism.

After peaceful protesters were violently dispersed outside the White House in June following the death of George Floyd in police custody, all of the US service chiefs issued a public statement endorsing the rights for Americans to enjoy "freedom of speech and peaceful assembly."

Trump, whose only extended exposure to the military before serving as commander in chief was attending his military-style boarding school, now finds himself in conflict with the military he claims to admire so much.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16703305
Mobile12289265
Unassigned11499124
Montgomery7956163
Madison659257
Tuscaloosa535294
Baldwin458642
Shelby434540
Lee351149
Marshall351041
Morgan289122
Etowah277442
Calhoun259331
Elmore212444
DeKalb211116
Walker195874
Houston192315
St. Clair172031
Limestone170618
Franklin160027
Russell15652
Colbert148022
Cullman148015
Lauderdale147925
Dallas144925
Autauga138323
Jackson13217
Talladega131221
Escambia125722
Chilton116812
Blount107012
Dale103042
Coffee9825
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93013
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8517
Covington81725
Marion74927
Marengo64518
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58411
Bibb5576
Bullock54513
Pickens54411
Hale54227
Lawrence5055
Washington50013
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43711
Monroe4376
Macon41217
Sumter40319
Clay4016
Crenshaw40131
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3453
Choctaw32512
Fayette3166
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165109

Reported Deaths: 1869
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27947402
Davidson24372264
Hamilton856378
Rutherford818880
Knox730465
Williamson457231
Sumner428287
Unassigned37977
Wilson304331
Montgomery262831
Bradley258716
Out of TN257824
Putnam249931
Sevier232613
Blount214717
Madison208948
Robertson199130
Maury189218
Sullivan187226
Washington186214
Hamblen169121
Trousdale16297
Tipton156115
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson121417
Bedford116614
Dyer106010
Dickson10159
Fayette100511
Carter99524
Cumberland9929
Loudon9764
Henderson97511
Weakley97114
Anderson9528
Macon95216
Greene93719
Obion9348
Jefferson9187
Warren9137
McMinn87524
Monroe87515
Lake8462
Coffee8347
Lauderdale83312
Haywood81012
Hardin80712
Bledsoe8024
Lawrence79911
Cheatham72810
Hawkins70313
Carroll69410
Roane6932
Rhea6845
Cocke6737
Franklin6365
McNairy63314
White6267
Marshall5994
Smith5808
Overton5342
Henry5277
Johnson5111
DeKalb5076
Giles48615
Lincoln4641
Chester4616
Crockett43114
Hickman4124
Marion3927
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3544
Polk35311
Fentress3000
Grainger2951
Benton2867
Morgan2662
Jackson2612
Union2481
Unicoi2431
Cannon2300
Meigs1812
Humphreys1793
Sequatchie1742
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1200
Houston1190
Moore1171
Van Buren1120
Stewart1070
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events