Clear

Belarus activists describe dramatic alleged abduction and last sighting of Maria Kolesnikova

CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks to Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya about why she decided to step in for her husband and run for president. Belarus continues to be roiled by protests over the election of President Alexander Lukashenko, which many citizens believe to be rigged.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Sebastian Shukla and Caitlin Hu, CNN

After leading members of Belarus' political opposition seemed to vanish on Monday, raising fears of abduction, two activists reappeared in Kiev on Tuesday with a dramatic tale.

At a lengthy press conference in the Ukrainian capital, activists Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov gave their version of their disappearance. It began, they said, with a trip to check on the safety of their colleague Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent anti-government activist who has been detained by the Belarus Border Control.

All three are members of the Belarus Coordination Council, the country's main political opposition group, which seeks to coordinate a peaceful transition of power in the wake of August's disputed elections.

Rodnenkov said he and Kravtsov visited Kolesnikova's home in Minsk on Monday after hearing reports that she was missing.

When the two men arrived at her home, however, they were pushed into a bus by unidentified men and interrogated, they told reporters. They were later put separately in a convoy of five or six cars -- including Kravtsov's BMW -- and driven to the Belarusian border with Ukraine.

Rodnenkov said the convoy halted in the no-man's land between the two borders. He said he was then told to get into Kravtsov's car -- where he saw Kravtsov sitting in the passenger seat -- and noticed that all three passports were in the vehicle.

"At that moment Maria appeared," Rodnenkov said.

Kolesnikova was "forcefully pushed" into the backseat of a car with them, he said, but resisted being sent to Ukraine. Seeing her passport, she tore into pieces and "threw them out of the window to the unknown people that surrounded the car," Rodnenkov said.

Kolesnikova then climbed out through the car's window, and began walking back toward the Belarusian border, he said. Belarusian officials confirmed Tuesday on state television that she was detained by Border Control.

Meanwhile, Rodnenkov "hit the gas pedal" and gunned it for Ukraine.

According to the men, the Belarusian authorities gave chase and tried to block their way with a bus, but they managed to reach the safety of the Ukrainian side of the border where they "were greeted by very amiable and understanding servicemen of Ukrainian border control."

CNN cannot confirm all the details of their experience. However, Belarusian Border Control has confirmed that the Kravtsov and Rodnenkov entered Ukraine at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

They are currently the last people to report seeing Kolesnikova since Monday.

US 'deeply concerned' by reported abduction

Reports that the trio were missing emerged this week after a fourth consecutive weekend of anti-government protests in the country. Unrest erupted in Belarus shortly after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the August 9 election, which observers have criticized as neither free nor fair.

Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years and is often described as Europe's last dictator, remains defiant despite the mass demonstrations.

His rival, the main Belarusian opposition candidate and Coordination Council leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has fled the country. Her confidante, Olga Kolvakova, was forced to leave Belarus for Poland over the weekend, according to a council statement.

Speaking from Vilnius, Lithuania, Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Monday, "at the moment, members of the Coordination Council I created are chased, kidnapped and harassed. And it's worrying me a lot, because at the moment we still don't know where Maria Kolesnikova is."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement released Tuesday evening that the US is "deeply concerned by the reported abduction" of Kolesnikova, Rodnenkou and Krautsou, and the "attempted forced expulsion" over the border to Ukraine.

He said the US is considering additional targeted sanctions and emphasized that authorities in Belarus are responsible for the safety of Kolesnikova and "all those unjustly detained."

"We call on the Belarusian authorities to end the violence against their own people, release all those who have been unjustly detained, including U.S. citizen Vitali Shkliarov, and engage in meaningful dialogue with genuine representatives of Belarusian society," he said.

The European Union on Monday condemned Kolesnikova's detention and that of all political activists in Belarus, criticizing the "intimidation" of Belarusian citizens.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called for the release of Kolesnikova and all political activists, including 633 anti-government protesters who were arrested after a peaceful march on Sunday.

"It is clear that the state authorities in Belarus continue to intimidate or allow intimidation of its citizens in an increasingly lawless way and crudely violate both their own domestic laws and international obligations," Borrell said.

Russia, in contrast, has refused to acknowledge the presence of political prisoners in Belarus.

Speaking on a conference call with journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said Tuesday, "We do not yet have detailed information about what happened to (Maria Kolesnikova)," and warned against leaping to conclusions.

"On the whole, we are not ready to admit the existence of political prisoners in Belarus," Peskov said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16703305
Mobile12289265
Unassigned11499124
Montgomery7956163
Madison659257
Tuscaloosa535294
Baldwin458642
Shelby434540
Lee351149
Marshall351041
Morgan289122
Etowah277442
Calhoun259331
Elmore212444
DeKalb211116
Walker195874
Houston192315
St. Clair172031
Limestone170618
Franklin160027
Russell15652
Colbert148022
Cullman148015
Lauderdale147925
Dallas144925
Autauga138323
Jackson13217
Talladega131221
Escambia125722
Chilton116812
Blount107012
Dale103042
Coffee9825
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93013
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8517
Covington81725
Marion74927
Marengo64518
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58411
Bibb5576
Bullock54513
Pickens54411
Hale54227
Lawrence5055
Washington50013
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43711
Monroe4376
Macon41217
Sumter40319
Clay4016
Crenshaw40131
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3453
Choctaw32512
Fayette3166
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165109

Reported Deaths: 1869
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27947402
Davidson24372264
Hamilton856378
Rutherford818880
Knox730465
Williamson457231
Sumner428287
Unassigned37977
Wilson304331
Montgomery262831
Bradley258716
Out of TN257824
Putnam249931
Sevier232613
Blount214717
Madison208948
Robertson199130
Maury189218
Sullivan187226
Washington186214
Hamblen169121
Trousdale16297
Tipton156115
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson121417
Bedford116614
Dyer106010
Dickson10159
Fayette100511
Carter99524
Cumberland9929
Loudon9764
Henderson97511
Weakley97114
Anderson9528
Macon95216
Greene93719
Obion9348
Jefferson9187
Warren9137
McMinn87524
Monroe87515
Lake8462
Coffee8347
Lauderdale83312
Haywood81012
Hardin80712
Bledsoe8024
Lawrence79911
Cheatham72810
Hawkins70313
Carroll69410
Roane6932
Rhea6845
Cocke6737
Franklin6365
McNairy63314
White6267
Marshall5994
Smith5808
Overton5342
Henry5277
Johnson5111
DeKalb5076
Giles48615
Lincoln4641
Chester4616
Crockett43114
Hickman4124
Marion3927
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3544
Polk35311
Fentress3000
Grainger2951
Benton2867
Morgan2662
Jackson2612
Union2481
Unicoi2431
Cannon2300
Meigs1812
Humphreys1793
Sequatchie1742
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1200
Houston1190
Moore1171
Van Buren1120
Stewart1070
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events