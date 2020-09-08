Clear

A candy maker is giving away a candy factory in a nationwide treasure hunt

Jelly Belly is having a 'Willy Wonka'-inspired contest, where someone will win a candy factory.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

A quirky candy maker has launched a nationwide treasure hunt, sending sugar mavens into a frenzy. They'll need to pay to play for the ultimate prize -- one of his candy factories.

Instead of Willy Wonka, participants get David Klein, one of the original inventors of Jelly Belly jelly beans who's since left the company. He's consigning a candy factory to whoever wins his treasure hunt, only this hunt skimps on Oompa Loompas and spoiled children.

How to play the treasure hunt

The game goes like this: Participants pay $49.99 to enter the treasure hunt, which takes place in every state (though Klein said he's still working on planting the treasure in all 50 states). Only 1,000 tickets are sold per state, and everyone who buys a ticket is eligible to win Klein's factory.

But only one player or family will find the golden ticket (actually a gold-colored dog tag) in each state, based on a riddle they receive. Whoever finds the dog tag wins $5,000.

The mysterious candy factory is the ultimate prize, and with it comes full ownership of the building and a candy making course at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Klein said. Whoever claims the candy factory can create their own candy company, though Klein will offer his confectionary expertise if necessary.

"The world needs something positive to get their minds off their problems," he said.

It's a bucket list item

The similarities to one Mr. Wonka are intentional. Klein said he's thought about giving away one of his candy factories every day since the 1970s when he appeared on a local talk show and tossed bags of Jelly Belly jelly beans into the audience while "The Candy Man" -- made famous in 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" -- played.

"It's on my bucket list," he asid. "Now, we are finally doing it, and we're hoping to bring some joy into the world right now."

Klein invented the Jelly Belly jelly bean in 1976, though he left the company a few years later (it's now run by descendents of famed candymaker Gustav Goelitz). Klein now operates Candyman Kitchens, where he sells candy sand, crime scene-inspired "blood clots" and custom candies. Jelly Belly isn't involved with his new treasure hunt.

Participants still have questions

In the Facebook group for Klein's challenge, reactions are mixed. Some users accuse Klein of scamming them for money (Klein said the contest and its promises are legit). Others celebrate when they're finally able to purchase tickets.

The factory remains a point of contention and confusion among those in the group. Candyman Kitchens is registered in north-central Florida, though it operated a recently closed store in Clearwater on the Gulf Coast. Klein wrote in the Facebook group that the factory is in Florida but didn't specify where.

Many of them aren't exactly sure what they've signed up for. The details are still fuzzy on when they'll receive a riddle, where in the state the gold ticket will be, and what shape the factory they could win is in. But many of them are willing to play nonetheless -- at the very least, they'll get out of the house.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16703305
Mobile12289265
Unassigned11499124
Montgomery7956163
Madison659257
Tuscaloosa535294
Baldwin458642
Shelby434540
Lee351149
Marshall351041
Morgan289122
Etowah277442
Calhoun259331
Elmore212444
DeKalb211116
Walker195874
Houston192315
St. Clair172031
Limestone170618
Franklin160027
Russell15652
Colbert148022
Cullman148015
Lauderdale147925
Dallas144925
Autauga138323
Jackson13217
Talladega131221
Escambia125722
Chilton116812
Blount107012
Dale103042
Coffee9825
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93013
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8517
Covington81725
Marion74927
Marengo64518
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58411
Bibb5576
Bullock54513
Pickens54411
Hale54227
Lawrence5055
Washington50013
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43711
Monroe4376
Macon41217
Sumter40319
Clay4016
Crenshaw40131
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3453
Choctaw32512
Fayette3166
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165109

Reported Deaths: 1869
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27947402
Davidson24372264
Hamilton856378
Rutherford818880
Knox730465
Williamson457231
Sumner428287
Unassigned37977
Wilson304331
Montgomery262831
Bradley258716
Out of TN257824
Putnam249931
Sevier232613
Blount214717
Madison208948
Robertson199130
Maury189218
Sullivan187226
Washington186214
Hamblen169121
Trousdale16297
Tipton156115
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson121417
Bedford116614
Dyer106010
Dickson10159
Fayette100511
Carter99524
Cumberland9929
Loudon9764
Henderson97511
Weakley97114
Anderson9528
Macon95216
Greene93719
Obion9348
Jefferson9187
Warren9137
McMinn87524
Monroe87515
Lake8462
Coffee8347
Lauderdale83312
Haywood81012
Hardin80712
Bledsoe8024
Lawrence79911
Cheatham72810
Hawkins70313
Carroll69410
Roane6932
Rhea6845
Cocke6737
Franklin6365
McNairy63314
White6267
Marshall5994
Smith5808
Overton5342
Henry5277
Johnson5111
DeKalb5076
Giles48615
Lincoln4641
Chester4616
Crockett43114
Hickman4124
Marion3927
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3544
Polk35311
Fentress3000
Grainger2951
Benton2867
Morgan2662
Jackson2612
Union2481
Unicoi2431
Cannon2300
Meigs1812
Humphreys1793
Sequatchie1742
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1200
Houston1190
Moore1171
Van Buren1120
Stewart1070
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events