Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Black man was detained while jogging for fitting a suspect description and later offered a job with the sheriff's department

A Black man named Joseph Griffin received an apology and an invitation to participate in officer training after he was briefly detained by officers who said he matched the description of a burglary suspect. CNN affiliate WKMG has more.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 10:50 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian, Sara Sidner and Rebekah Riess, CNN

A Black man jogging in the predominantly white neighborhood of Deltona, Florida, last month found himself handcuffed and detained when police said he matched the description of a suspect in a nearby burglary.

Video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office showed how the incident unfolded.

On August 27, Volusia County Sheriff's officers were on the lookout for a man suspected of stealing a weed eater/leaf blower from a shed behind a home, according to the sheriff's report on the incident. One deputy came upon 28-year-old Joseph Griffin, who was jogging and who matched the description of the burglary suspect.

"Hey Buddy, you're not in any trouble or anything. There's a burglary that happened -- you kind of fit the description," an officer is heard saying on body camera footage released by VSO as he gets out of his vehicle and approaches a sweaty Griffin. "Let me just make sure that you're not him," the officer says.

Griffin looks surprised when he responds saying, "Really?" and says he has his ID.

As Griffin pulls out his ID, the officer points to Griffin's attire and says, "Literally they said, white tank top, black shorts and they said that you had a beard."

"So, I'm not saying it's you, but it was a Black male -- again -- not saying it's you, buddy," the officer reiterates.

The officer steps back and radios his colleagues while Griffin is seen on body cam footage repeatedly looking down at his phone. He started a Facebook Live and was recording the encounter.

In what appears to be an edited video of the Facebook Live posted on Griffin's Facebook timeline, he's seen breathing heavily and the officer can be heard telling him, "Listen, just bear with me OK? Because, you fit the description -- I'm not saying you're guilty."

Griffin responds saying, "I know," and then looks at the Facebook livestream.

"But my sergeant is telling me to detain you. That's my sergeant," the officer says.

Holding his phone up higher Griffin says, "I just had a daughter born two days ago so just have this on Live."

"It's live?" the officer asks. On the officer's bodycam video, he says, "Do you mind setting it down here?" pointing to the ground.

Griffin then attempts to put his phone on the ground when the officer interrupts him and says he'll put it on the ground for him.

"For now I'm going to detain you. But you're not under arrest -- I'm detaining you right now because you fit the description," the officer is heard saying on body camera footage.

Several police sirens are heard approaching in the background as Griffin is handcuffed and then seen looking down at his phone on the ground repeatedly saying, "If something happens to me, you all better raise hell."

"By the way, I'm live too, I even got a recording," the detaining officer says.

Griffin was eventually released once officers cleared him of any involvement in the crime. Police ultimately determined that Griffin was detained in error and the real burglary suspect was later identified and arrested. But VSO says this case may yet yield a positive outcome.

"We knew we were going to get beat up, criticized, a bit because there were several officers there. It never looks good. But then I was shown the body camera video," Sheriff Mike Chitwood told CNN. "I watched the video. Mr. Griffin was great with my deputies. And my deputies were extremely professional. I called each and every one of them to thank them for their professionalism. I called Mr. Griffin, too, and thanked him for how he handled the situation. When you get stopped by police this is how to act. This really is a teachable moment. We can learn from each other."

"I learned that Mr. Griffin was a former military police officer. I asked if he would come in and do trainings with our entire staff. He was surprised about it and agreed. Due to Covid-19 we can only train 20 people at a time. We will start trainings early October and keep doing it," Sheriff Chitwood added. "I also offered him a job. We have 40 openings now. But he declined that offer saying he had a job in healthcare."

No stranger to policing amid controversial race relations issues, Sheriff Chitwood has participated in several roundtables, discussions and meetings in attempt to ease and racial tensions in Volusia County.

CNN made several attempts to reach Griffin, but was unable to make contact.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16703305
Mobile12289265
Unassigned11499124
Montgomery7956163
Madison659257
Tuscaloosa535294
Baldwin458642
Shelby434540
Lee351149
Marshall351041
Morgan289122
Etowah277442
Calhoun259331
Elmore212444
DeKalb211116
Walker195874
Houston192315
St. Clair172031
Limestone170618
Franklin160027
Russell15652
Colbert148022
Cullman148015
Lauderdale147925
Dallas144925
Autauga138323
Jackson13217
Talladega131221
Escambia125722
Chilton116812
Blount107012
Dale103042
Coffee9825
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93013
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8517
Covington81725
Marion74927
Marengo64518
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58411
Bibb5576
Bullock54513
Pickens54411
Hale54227
Lawrence5055
Washington50013
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43711
Monroe4376
Macon41217
Sumter40319
Clay4016
Crenshaw40131
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3453
Choctaw32512
Fayette3166
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165109

Reported Deaths: 1869
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27947402
Davidson24372264
Hamilton856378
Rutherford818880
Knox730465
Williamson457231
Sumner428287
Unassigned37977
Wilson304331
Montgomery262831
Bradley258716
Out of TN257824
Putnam249931
Sevier232613
Blount214717
Madison208948
Robertson199130
Maury189218
Sullivan187226
Washington186214
Hamblen169121
Trousdale16297
Tipton156115
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson121417
Bedford116614
Dyer106010
Dickson10159
Fayette100511
Carter99524
Cumberland9929
Loudon9764
Henderson97511
Weakley97114
Anderson9528
Macon95216
Greene93719
Obion9348
Jefferson9187
Warren9137
McMinn87524
Monroe87515
Lake8462
Coffee8347
Lauderdale83312
Haywood81012
Hardin80712
Bledsoe8024
Lawrence79911
Cheatham72810
Hawkins70313
Carroll69410
Roane6932
Rhea6845
Cocke6737
Franklin6365
McNairy63314
White6267
Marshall5994
Smith5808
Overton5342
Henry5277
Johnson5111
DeKalb5076
Giles48615
Lincoln4641
Chester4616
Crockett43114
Hickman4124
Marion3927
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3544
Polk35311
Fentress3000
Grainger2951
Benton2867
Morgan2662
Jackson2612
Union2481
Unicoi2431
Cannon2300
Meigs1812
Humphreys1793
Sequatchie1742
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1200
Houston1190
Moore1171
Van Buren1120
Stewart1070
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events