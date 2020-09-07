Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former Marine cheers medical workers every morning after their overnight shift caring for Covid-19 patients

Security officer Robert Johnson cheers on nurses after they wrap up a grueling 12-hour, overnight shift helping patients fight the coronavirus at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, California.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Stephanie Elam, CNN

After wrapping a grueling 12-hour, overnight shift helping patients fight the coronavirus, nurses at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, California, cheer as they leave work

"Sometimes we have up to, like, 10 to sometimes 18 nurses walk out and we just kind of wait for each other," said Kelly Wilson, a registered nurse who works in the neonatal intensive care unit at Kaiser Permanente Downey. "It's like a cheer squad."

But the "cheer squad" wouldn't exist without its unofficial leader, the person who greets them outside every day after their shift: Security officer Robert Johnson.

For the nurses, Johnson, a 58-year-old former Marine, is the human embodiment of a pep rally, greeting them with enthusiasm and positivity after a long night of treating people in the fight for their lives against a relentless virus.

"We have a lot of things thrown at us all the time where we work on high stress levels all the time," Wilson said, acknowledging that some days are harder than others. "Maybe some people feel defeated leaving work, and he (Johnson) just gives that extra energy to be positive."

Johnson said he feels it's his duty to lift the spirits of the people around him and to remind these frontline workers of the difference they are making.

"These are individuals who are taking time away from their life, coming here, putting a majority of their time to work here," he said. "And I show a lot of appreciation for that. That's why I try to bring out a smile. Look what you have done!"

Nurses can't wait to see him

When the pandemic hit Southern California, the hospital adjusted its protocols and brought in Johnson to work security overnight.

The cheering ritual began when Johnson decided to change up the standard Covid-19 screening question he asks nurses before they enter the hospital. He tried it on one nurse first.

"I said, 'Are you feeling great today?' And the first nurse said, 'no,'" Johnson said."She realized what I said 'cause she was expecting something else. She said, 'yeah!'"

Then, after seeing that nurse smile brightly, Johnson started asking everyone that same question.

Johnson's positive attitude quickly began to spread.

"I think it was a month into it, it was being consistent, and we were having conversations about it in our unit," Wilson said. "The co-workers were like, 'Oh, man! I can't wait to get off work and see that guy!' One of the nurses described him. She was like, 'He's my cup of coffee on my ride home for work.'"

Now, Johnson describes his interactions with the nurses as a "party."

"I'm telling you right now, when they come out, you'd think we're throwing a party. It's a celebration!" Johnson said. "Another nurse may give me a bump this way and I'll bump that way. One doctor did a little dance and the bump. Everyone is coming out with a different way of greeting."

Spreading positivity every day

For Johnson, joy comes naturally.

"If I look back into my life, I cannot name one day that I've been depressed. Not one. I've always had a positive attitude," Johnson said. "The Marine Corps taught me that there are no problems in life. You only have challenges that you will overcome."

He keeps this positive outlook, despite not getting a lot of sleep.

He's at the hospital from midnight until 8 a.m. Then he heads to his second job working with disabled adults into the afternoon. On Fridays, after his shift at the hospital, he works at the group home until 11 p.m. Sunday night. That gives him just enough time to get back to the hospital at midnight on Mondays, where he's in place to lift the spirits of those frontline workers with his infectious energy.

"The only negative effect I could see is that I went from one gray hair to about maybe four now," Johnson said with a chuckle.

On weekdays, he heads home after work to spend some time with his wife of 36 years.

"We're still on our honeymoon," he said, smiling broadly, noting that he sleeps anywhere from two to six hours a day. "When I love what I do, I'm not working."

The nurses appreciate Johnson so much, that they awarded him with a BEE Award, an acronym for "being extraordinary every day."

"It's amazing how little sleep he gets and stays positive," Wilson said.

But Johnson believes appreciation is a two-way street.

"We're talking about the effect that I have upon the nurses. What about the effect the nurses have on me?" Johnson said. "When they come out with a big smile, that gives me more energy. Let's go!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121474

Reported Deaths: 2152
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16590305
Mobile12272265
Unassigned11499124
Montgomery7916163
Madison657557
Tuscaloosa531194
Baldwin456942
Shelby430640
Marshall349741
Lee348849
Morgan288422
Etowah275442
Calhoun255831
DeKalb210516
Elmore210544
Walker192674
Houston191215
St. Clair170731
Limestone170318
Franklin159327
Russell15612
Colbert147622
Lauderdale147025
Cullman145615
Dallas144125
Autauga137723
Jackson13187
Talladega130321
Escambia124722
Chilton115712
Blount106512
Dale102742
Coffee9755
Tallapoosa94182
Clarke92713
Butler85737
Chambers85540
Pike8497
Covington81525
Marion73327
Marengo64418
Barbour6167
Lowndes60325
Winston56911
Bibb5556
Bullock54513
Pickens54511
Hale53627
Lawrence5025
Washington49913
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Monroe4366
Conecuh43411
Macon40917
Sumter40319
Crenshaw39931
Geneva3983
Clay3966
Cherokee36511
Henry3453
Choctaw32412
Fayette3146
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2335
Coosa1093
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 164126

Reported Deaths: 1865
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27786402
Davidson24242264
Hamilton850577
Rutherford815980
Knox720364
Williamson454830
Sumner426387
Unassigned37957
Wilson302231
Montgomery259531
Bradley257816
Out of TN253724
Putnam248831
Sevier232513
Blount214217
Madison206048
Robertson198730
Maury188318
Sullivan185626
Washington183714
Hamblen168921
Trousdale16297
Tipton155615
Wayne14872
Hardeman128422
Gibson119117
Bedford116414
Dyer105610
Dickson10089
Fayette99711
Carter99224
Cumberland9929
Loudon9764
Henderson97311
Weakley96314
Macon95016
Anderson9498
Greene92619
Obion9258
Jefferson9137
Warren9077
Monroe87115
McMinn86424
Lake8452
Coffee8257
Lauderdale82512
Haywood80612
Hardin80312
Bledsoe8024
Lawrence79711
Cheatham72410
Hawkins69813
Roane6902
Carroll68510
Rhea6835
Cocke6707
Franklin6345
McNairy63114
White6267
Marshall5954
Smith5778
Overton5292
Henry5267
DeKalb5076
Johnson5061
Giles48315
Lincoln4601
Chester4566
Crockett42914
Hickman4084
Marion3867
Claiborne3823
Campbell3663
Polk35110
Decatur3474
Fentress2980
Grainger2951
Benton2847
Morgan2652
Jackson2612
Union2461
Unicoi2381
Cannon2260
Meigs1802
Humphreys1783
Sequatchie1742
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1200
Houston1170
Moore1171
Van Buren1120
Stewart1070
Hancock992
Pickett791

Most Popular Stories

Community Events