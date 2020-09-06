Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Analysis: Fox News segment prompts Trump to target diversity training

President Donald Trump banned federal agencies from conducting racial sensitivity training related to "white privilege" and "critical race theory" that his administration says amounts to "divisive, anti-American propaganda," the latest overture to his political base two months before the presidential election.

Posted: Sep 6, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

"It has come to the President's attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date 'training' government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda," a Friday memo from the director of Office of Budget and Management — Russell Vought — stated.

Vought said President Donald Trump wanted to ensure that agencies "cease and desist" from conducting racial sensitivity training sessions. So how did this come to "the President's attention," as he put it?

Tucker Carlson's talk show on Fox News.

For several months conservative media outlets condemned "critical race theory" and portrayed it as a threat to the country, just as Vought's memo did.

Websites like Breitbart and the Washington Free Beacon wrote about the efforts of Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist and filmmaker. Rufo is also a contributing editor at City Journal, published by the right-wing Manhattan Institute.

Rufo appeared twice on "The Ingraham Angle," hosted by Laura Ingraham, in July. And he appeared on Carlson's program in mid-August. The banner for the Carlson appearance said "NUCLEAR LAB EXECS SENT TO 'WHITE PRIVILEGE' CAMP."

Rufo said he found examples of taxpayer-funded sessions about addressing "white privilege." One such training course was titled "White Men's Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations."

Carlson asked on the program, "Why do we allow this kind of garbage to continue, this poison, at public expense?"

Rufo told him, "I am declaring a one-man war against 'critical race theory' in the federal government, and I'm not going to stop these investigations until we can abolish it within our public institutions."

"I can't think of many things more important than that," Carlson said.

So in right-wing media circles, this was an outrage. In the rest of the media, it barely made a peep.

As the Washington Post noted, some experts "say racial and diversity awareness trainings are essential steps in helping rectify the pervasive racial inequities in American society, including those perpetuated by the federal government."

But not in Trump's government.

Rufo tweeted on August 20, "My goal is simple: to persuade the President of the United States to issue an executive order abolishing critical race theory in the federal government."

He was back on TV with Carlson on Tuesday night. Carlson started his program by arguing that "highly-paid diversity trainers systematically attack the unifying ideals of this country," calling it a racist and "grotesque" project.

The White House noticed. On Thursday, "in response to Rufo's claims, a senior administration official told Fox News that the administration was doing everything they could to stop those types of trainings for federal employees," a FoxNews.com story reported.

On Friday, Vought issued his directive to federal agencies and pro-Trump sites like Breitbart celebrated the result.

"Party's over: Trump orders purge of 'critical race theory' from federal agencies," Breitbart's website declared.

Trump tweeted a link to that story and said "this is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue. Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish!"

Carlson's program evidently got results.

CNN's story noted that the federal directive was "the latest overture" to Trump's political base "two months before the presidential election."

It was, among other things, a defense of whiteness, as evinced when Trump went on a Twitter spree about the subject on Saturday. He retweeted posts that said things like "Sorry liberals! How to be Anti-White 101 is permanently cancelled!"

And he retweeted Rufo, who wrote in a Friday night post, "On Tuesday, I called on the President to abolish critical race theory in the federal government. Tonight, he delivered."

Trump also shared a clip from Rufo's segment with Carlson, captioned "critical race theory is the greatest threat to western civilization," and Trump wrote "Not any more!"

Antiracism scholars like Ibram X. Kendi reacted to the administration's action with disappointment.

Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist," said the directive's description of training sessions as "anti-American propaganda" means that "Trump is saying to be an 'American' is to be racist like him and deny it like him."

"POTUS calls the treatment the sickness, and suggests the sickness is the treatment," Kendi tweeted. "No need to wonder why Trump's America is getting sicker by the day — is dying."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 119289

Reported Deaths: 2144
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16486305
Mobile12249264
Unassigned11476124
Montgomery7891163
Madison654557
Tuscaloosa528294
Baldwin454242
Shelby426240
Marshall349241
Lee346649
Morgan287122
Etowah274742
Calhoun254731
DeKalb210416
Elmore209544
Walker190874
Houston190715
Limestone169818
St. Clair169831
Franklin159227
Russell15602
Colbert147422
Lauderdale146725
Cullman145415
Dallas143925
Autauga137123
Jackson13137
Talladega129621
Escambia124522
Chilton115012
Blount106212
Dale102442
Coffee9705
Tallapoosa94182
Clarke92713
Butler85337
Chambers85340
Pike8467
Covington81525
Marion73027
Marengo64318
Barbour6167
Lowndes60325
Winston56311
Bibb5506
Bullock54413
Pickens54111
Hale53627
Lawrence5015
Washington49913
Randolph49111
Perry4805
Wilcox47411
Monroe4366
Conecuh43411
Macon40917
Sumter40319
Crenshaw39931
Geneva3953
Clay3926
Cherokee36411
Henry3443
Choctaw32412
Fayette3116
Greene28214
Lamar2802
Cleburne2325
Coosa1093
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 162362

Reported Deaths: 1862
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27631400
Davidson24001264
Hamilton842777
Rutherford811080
Knox705364
Williamson450130
Sumner424687
Unassigned37677
Wilson299331
Montgomery257631
Bradley256916
Out of TN246924
Putnam245431
Sevier231513
Blount212817
Madison204348
Robertson197130
Maury185618
Sullivan183726
Washington181914
Hamblen168521
Trousdale16297
Tipton153215
Wayne14872
Hardeman127822
Gibson117417
Bedford114914
Dyer103410
Dickson9889
Cumberland9859
Fayette98311
Carter98024
Loudon9694
Weakley95414
Henderson95111
Macon94616
Anderson9368
Obion9178
Greene91619
Warren8947
Jefferson8877
Monroe85915
McMinn85624
Lake8462
Coffee8137
Bledsoe7984
Haywood79812
Hardin78812
Lawrence78510
Lauderdale73912
Cheatham72310
Hawkins69113
Carroll67710
Roane6742
Rhea6715
Cocke6657
McNairy62414
White6167
Franklin6145
Marshall5854
Smith5678
Overton5282
Henry5237
DeKalb5016
Giles47315
Chester4536
Lincoln4441
Johnson4351
Crockett42714
Hickman4024
Marion3777
Claiborne3743
Campbell3573
Polk35010
Decatur3404
Fentress2910
Grainger2901
Benton2797
Jackson2612
Morgan2612
Union2451
Unicoi2351
Cannon2270
Humphreys1753
Meigs1752
Sequatchie1702
Scott1672
Grundy1553
Lewis1481
Clay1302
Perry1200
Moore1161
Houston1150
Stewart1060
Van Buren1060
Hancock982
Pickett791

Most Popular Stories

Community Events