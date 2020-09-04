Clear

This market mayhem will test Robinhood's newbie investors

Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities says working from home has "accelerated tech names from a growth perspective, one to two years." He remains bullish on tech despite the massive drop.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The sudden return of turbulence on Wall Street is a rude awakening for newbie investors who grew accustomed to a stock market that went almost exclusively in one direction: straight up.

The monster rally since late March was driven in part by an influx of money from retail investors, many of them first-time investors on the millennial-focused app Robinhood. Some made dazzling returns on the meteoric rise of momentum stocks like Tesla, Zoom and Amazon.

But markets don't go straight up forever. On Thursday, the Dow plummeted more than 800 points, or 2.8%, and the S&P 500 suffered its biggest one-day drop from a record high since May 1999, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Selling continued Friday, leaving the Nasdaq at risk of its worst two-day performance since the depths of the bear market in March.

Some of the biggest winners during the pandemic were hit the hardest this week. Apple has lost 10% of its value in just three days, briefly dropping the company below the $2 trillion level it achieved last month . Tesla is now down about 20% from record highs.

The September mayhem is testing even seasoned investors who are more accustomed to volatility — something the new Robinhood crowd may not have seen before.

"That new money is fickle. It's not battle-tested. It hasn't sustained hits before," said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of trading at Themis Trading. "This is not easy. It is not a game. It could get dangerous for some folks."

'This feels like 1999'

Extreme euphoria and a fear of missing out drove market valuations to heady levels last seen during the dot-com bubble. The S&P 500 closed on Wednesday at 23.4 times forward earnings, according to FactSet. That was a new cycle high and the richest multiple since 2000, when it peaked at 24.4.

"This feels like 1999," said Saluzzi. "I just don't know if it's the beginning of 1999 or the end, which is a big difference. During that year there were monster runups. We're not at that craziness but going in that direction."

Robinhood, with its free-trading ethos and sleek mobile app, added 3 million accounts during the first four months of the year alone. An untold number of other people signed up this spring and summer as stocks zoomed toward record highs.

Half of Robinhood's new customers this year are first-time investors, the startup has said. That means they weren't around for the 1,000-point drops of early 2018, let alone the May 2010 flash crash or the collapse of Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns in 2008. For some, this could be their first real brush with market stress.

"Welcome to Wall Street. That's the way it goes here," said Nicholas Colas, a 30-year Wall Street veteran and co-founder of DataTrek Research. "Over the long-term, stocks do very well. But over the short-term they can break your heart. You have to be prepared for both."

Retail trading volume is way up

Even though many Robinhood traders may not have large accounts, together they can have a large impact on individual stocks and the market at large. That's especially the case because Robinhood has made it easier and cheaper for retail investors to use sophisticated trading instruments like options, which tend to magnify moves in stock prices.

"There is a lot of them and they trade very aggressively," Colas said of the Robinhood crowd. "It's like seeing a million minnows in a lake. You know that individually they are small but then you see a mass of them and it's impressive."

It's hard to quantify precisely how much of a factor the influx of retail traders had on the stunning market comeback since late March.

But one telling stat comes from Citadel Securities, the biggest retail market maker. In July, Citadel told Bloomberg News that retail traders account for about a fifth of stock-market trading and as much as a quarter on the most active days. That's well above the historical range of just 10%.

Of course, there are other large players driving financial markets today, too.

SoftBank, the Japanese conglomerate run by Masayoshi Son, has bought billions of dollars' worth of options in tech stocks during the past month, the Financial Times reported Friday. The size of the bets stunned bankers and helped drive the rally in tech, leading some to dub SoftBank the "Nasdaq whale," the paper said. SoftBank, a big owner of tech stocks, declined to comment on the report.

Stock split euphoria, unusual VIX movements

Still, recent action in the stock market suggested a degree of speculation not seen in decades.

For instance, shares of Apple and Tesla took off after they announced stock splits last month. That's despite the fact that stock splits are cosmetic moves that don't change the fundamentals of a company like earnings or cash flow.

"It reminds me of what happened when Yahoo split its stock back then," said Saluzzi, referring to the spike in shares of dot-com stocks during the bubble that eventually imploded. "Everyone knew it was stupid and would end poorly — and it did."

Another element of the recent market rally has hinted at the role of retail investors.

Normally, the VIX volatility index is low when stocks are high. But the opposite happened recently.

The VIX closed on Wednesday at its highest level ever for a day when the S&P 500 set a record, according to Bespoke Investment Group and Goldman Sachs. Some market analysts warned that rare combination of a rising VIX and record high stock prices is a "red flag" for the stock market.

Fittingly, the previous record was set during the dot-com bubble.

Don't get caught up in the FOMO

Meanwhile, the options market is now being "dominated by small retail traders," according to said Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research.

"There is a lot of froth and speculation in the options market," Bianco said. "By a lot of measures, it is more out of control than during the 2000 peak."

The risk is that new investors overreact to market selloffs, even though drops after big spikes can be a healthy thing.

"The work-from-home gang has only seen a rally going up," said Saluzzi. "When it's going down, it's painful. And you tend to do things that are stupid, like taking on too much risk to make money back that you lost. Don't get caught up in the FOMO and greed."

Colas, the Wall Street veteran, offered similar advice.

"Brokerage accounts can make you feel very wealthy or very poor. But it isn't real money until you sell," said Colas. "If you put your stimulus check into a Robinhood account and that $1,200 is now $3,000, take your $1,200 out. You'll be left with house money."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 118601

Reported Deaths: 2120
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16240305
Mobile12123262
Unassigned10684113
Montgomery7826161
Madison638255
Tuscaloosa521891
Baldwin449540
Shelby416940
Marshall348541
Lee338449
Morgan284222
Etowah270842
Calhoun244731
DeKalb208015
Elmore205443
Walker188174
Houston187515
Limestone166715
St. Clair166729
Franklin157027
Russell15562
Colbert145822
Cullman144815
Lauderdale144324
Dallas142825
Autauga134923
Jackson12947
Talladega127620
Escambia123422
Chilton110210
Blount103711
Dale101541
Coffee9595
Tallapoosa93282
Clarke91713
Chambers85039
Butler84136
Pike8377
Covington80025
Marion71727
Marengo64017
Barbour6147
Lowndes60024
Winston55711
Bibb5426
Bullock54113
Pickens53711
Hale53127
Washington50113
Lawrence4865
Randolph48111
Perry4795
Wilcox47111
Monroe4356
Conecuh43211
Macon40117
Sumter40119
Crenshaw39428
Geneva3873
Clay3686
Cherokee35411
Henry3383
Choctaw31912
Fayette3006
Greene27814
Lamar2762
Cleburne2225
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 159546

Reported Deaths: 1815
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27410393
Davidson23778259
Hamilton829477
Rutherford801873
Knox673663
Williamson442429
Sumner419286
Unassigned371810
Wilson294331
Montgomery253630
Bradley252616
Out of TN251824
Putnam238429
Sevier228313
Blount207617
Madison194946
Robertson194229
Maury182216
Sullivan180026
Washington176613
Hamblen166822
Trousdale16276
Tipton151815
Wayne14992
Hardeman126222
Bedford114314
Gibson113916
Dyer101310
Fayette97311
Dickson9559
Carter95319
Cumberland9449
Loudon9424
Macon93016
Weakley92413
Henderson9229
Anderson9158
Obion8838
Greene87818
Warren8737
Jefferson8467
Lake8442
McMinn83423
Monroe82815
Bledsoe7944
Coffee7836
Haywood77911
Lawrence7659
Hardin76012
Lauderdale72612
Cheatham71910
Hawkins68013
Rhea6635
Roane6622
Carroll6549
Cocke6537
White5997
McNairy58213
Marshall5774
Franklin5674
Smith5498
Overton5052
Henry4937
DeKalb4906
Giles46415
Chester4385
Lincoln4321
Johnson4281
Crockett41014
Hickman3964
Claiborne3643
Marion3567
Campbell3473
Polk34410
Decatur3204
Grainger2831
Benton2696
Fentress2690
Jackson2502
Morgan2482
Union2441
Unicoi2301
Cannon2160
Meigs1692
Humphreys1683
Sequatchie1672
Scott1632
Grundy1533
Lewis1441
Clay1282
Moore1151
Perry1140
Houston1110
Van Buren1070
Stewart1020
Hancock972
Pickett721

Most Popular Stories

Community Events