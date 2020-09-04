Clear

Hollywood needs a blockbuster hit in China. 'Tenet' could be it

In another sign of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, cinemas in China are reopening to screen delayed summer Hollywood blockbusters. CNN's David Culver joins eager fans in a Beijing cinema for the highly anticipated film"Tenet."

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Jill Disis, Michelle Toh and David Culver, CNN Business

Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" is trying to prove that the box office still has some life left in the age of coronavirus.

The time-travel spy thriller's debut this weekend in US movie theaters will be closely watched as a barometer of the industry's health. But it may have a better chance of drawing a crowd in China — a movie market that could soon overtake the United States as the world's biggest.

Unlike in the United States, where the virus continues to spread largely unchecked, life in China has returned to something approaching pre-pandemic levels of normality, with community transmission almost entirely extinguished.

China — where "Tenet" premiered on Friday — already has a head start over the United States. The country's cinemas began reopening in July, a month before the United States. ("Tenet" is produced by Warner Bros, which, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

The country's movie theaters have already enjoyed some success since reopening, including with the Chinese war epic "The Eight Hundred." The film has grossed $277 million in China since its release last month, making it the year's third-best performing movie, according to Box Office Mojo. The year's biggest film, "Bad Boys for Life," hit most movie markets in January before the coronavirus outbreak accelerated, grossing more than $424 million.

The reception of movies like "The Eight Hundred" have shown the "importance of China as a movie market and global box office powerhouse, even within the context of this very challenging marketplace," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

So far, China's film fanatics seem more than eager to return: The summer movie season brought in more than $500 million in ticket sales, according to the Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan. Nearly 10,000 movie theaters had resumed business by the end of last month.

The "daily box office has been growing steadily," Maoyan said in a news release last month. "Such rapid recovery in box office not only reveals the potency of pent-up consumer demand for offline movie watching, but also instills strong confidence in movie industry participants."

That's good news for a market that was crippled by coronavirus at the worst possible time for the movie industry. In January, the pandemic forced a nationwide shutdown during Lunar New Year, China's biggest holiday — a time when people are typically flocking to movie theaters.

The six-month shutdown was "very devastating," said Ying Lou, an independent film producer based in Beijing. She worried that bad box office figures could lead to less investment in future movie projects. "That's actually a pretty worrying trend, not just for this year."

"Tenet" could boost sales even further. Ticket sales for the movie in China surpassed 30 million yuan ($4.3 million) Friday. Some theaters have also been building up to the biggest Hollywood release since the pandemic began by showing "Inception" and "Interstellar," two other Nolan films that dabble in the bending of time and space.

Nolan movies have "traditionally had a lot of draw from [the] Chinese audience," Lou said. "I think people are going to turn up to the theaters."

At the Poly International Cinema near Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Friday, more than 60 people lined up for a morning showing of the film, where individual screenings were allowed to operate at half capacity and audiences were required to keep their masks on throughout the film. Later showings were sold out.

"Everyone feels more comfortable, because in Beijing the epidemic is basically over, although people still wear masks," Jonas Liang, 28, told CNN Business. "Work, including watching movies, has mostly got back to normal."

Success, though, is relative.

By late August, China's total box office haul was roughly 4.6 billion yuan ($672 million), according to a report from the analytics firms Gower Street and Comscore. That's about as much as the country's top-grossing title "The Wandering Earth" raked in last year, and it's a whopping 90% behind where overall ticket sales were at the same point last year. (In the week since then, the box office total has ticked up to roughly $833 million, according to the latest Comscore data.)

Even so, Gower Street says that China has already reached the targets the firm created to indicate a post-Covid "full box office recovery." The company looked at how many cinemas were open in a given market and how much money a country's box office is pulling in during a given day or week.

Hollywood's next crack at the Chinese market will come next week, when the long-awaited live-action remake of Disney's "Mulan" hits theaters.

Analysts have pointed out that the film seems tailor-made for China: It features an international cast and stars a Chinese-born actor, Yifei Liu, as the titular warrior woman who disguises herself as a man to protect her country from invaders.

"'Mulan' has always been viewed as a film with immense global potential at the box office, and in particular a movie that will resonate in China," Dergarabedian said.

— Shanshan Wang contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 118601

Reported Deaths: 2120
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16240305
Mobile12123262
Unassigned10684113
Montgomery7826161
Madison638255
Tuscaloosa521891
Baldwin449540
Shelby416940
Marshall348541
Lee338449
Morgan284222
Etowah270842
Calhoun244731
DeKalb208015
Elmore205443
Walker188174
Houston187515
Limestone166715
St. Clair166729
Franklin157027
Russell15562
Colbert145822
Cullman144815
Lauderdale144324
Dallas142825
Autauga134923
Jackson12947
Talladega127620
Escambia123422
Chilton110210
Blount103711
Dale101541
Coffee9595
Tallapoosa93282
Clarke91713
Chambers85039
Butler84136
Pike8377
Covington80025
Marion71727
Marengo64017
Barbour6147
Lowndes60024
Winston55711
Bibb5426
Bullock54113
Pickens53711
Hale53127
Washington50113
Lawrence4865
Randolph48111
Perry4795
Wilcox47111
Monroe4356
Conecuh43211
Macon40117
Sumter40119
Crenshaw39428
Geneva3873
Clay3686
Cherokee35411
Henry3383
Choctaw31912
Fayette3006
Greene27814
Lamar2762
Cleburne2225
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 159546

Reported Deaths: 1815
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27410393
Davidson23778259
Hamilton829477
Rutherford801873
Knox673663
Williamson442429
Sumner419286
Unassigned371810
Wilson294331
Montgomery253630
Bradley252616
Out of TN251824
Putnam238429
Sevier228313
Blount207617
Madison194946
Robertson194229
Maury182216
Sullivan180026
Washington176613
Hamblen166822
Trousdale16276
Tipton151815
Wayne14992
Hardeman126222
Bedford114314
Gibson113916
Dyer101310
Fayette97311
Dickson9559
Carter95319
Cumberland9449
Loudon9424
Macon93016
Weakley92413
Henderson9229
Anderson9158
Obion8838
Greene87818
Warren8737
Jefferson8467
Lake8442
McMinn83423
Monroe82815
Bledsoe7944
Coffee7836
Haywood77911
Lawrence7659
Hardin76012
Lauderdale72612
Cheatham71910
Hawkins68013
Rhea6635
Roane6622
Carroll6549
Cocke6537
White5997
McNairy58213
Marshall5774
Franklin5674
Smith5498
Overton5052
Henry4937
DeKalb4906
Giles46415
Chester4385
Lincoln4321
Johnson4281
Crockett41014
Hickman3964
Claiborne3643
Marion3567
Campbell3473
Polk34410
Decatur3204
Grainger2831
Benton2696
Fentress2690
Jackson2502
Morgan2482
Union2441
Unicoi2301
Cannon2160
Meigs1692
Humphreys1683
Sequatchie1672
Scott1632
Grundy1533
Lewis1441
Clay1282
Moore1151
Perry1140
Houston1110
Van Buren1070
Stewart1020
Hancock972
Pickett721

Most Popular Stories

Community Events