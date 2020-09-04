Clear

Transit workers put their lives at risk. Now they may lose their jobs

The economy is still down 11.5 million jobs since Covid-19 hit. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4%. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

New York City bus driver Cynthia Wells has battled Covid-19, missing weeks of work this spring. She's watched colleagues die from the virus. Today, she still feels unsafe, shielded from the passengers by a thin plastic sheet resembling a shower curtain. And the virus isn't her only concern.

Transit workers like Wells, who have risked their lives during the pandemic, find themselves wondering if they'll even have jobs soon. Some have already lost their positions. And massive budget shortfalls may force transportation agencies to make drastic cuts.

Transit's woes are typical of the struggling US economy, which gained a lower-than-expected 1.4 million jobs in August and has an unemployment rate of 8.4%, according to data the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

"I"m not hearing that help is coming," Wells said in an interview with CNN Business. "There's so much unknown. I think that creates even more fear."

She said she's never seen employees worry so much about their futures in her 30 years as a driver. And Wells said she doesn't have anything reassuring to tell colleagues when they come to her with concerns.

Transit agencies' finances have been decimated by reduced ridership, declining sales tax revenue, and fewer fares collected as well as the expense of increase cleaning protocols. Many riders are staying home or choosing transportation options, like cars or bikes, where it's easier to distance themselves from others.

Some transit systems have had to shift funds from new projects in order to pay for existing services. A third of transit agencies have already furloughed, or planned to furlough workers, according to the American Public Transportation Association.

The industry received $25 billion in March as part of the CARES Act, but leaders said additional funding is needed. The American Public Transportation Association has called on Congress to provide $32 billion to transit agencies as part of the latest pandemic relief package.

Earlier this week, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on Congress to save public transit.

"Across the country, people rely on public transportation to get to work, see loved ones, and access essential services," Biden tweeted.

Negotiations are ongoing on Capitol Hill, but with or without the federal relief, transit agencies are struggling to chart a path forward.

John Samuelson, the president of the transit union TWU International, says transit workers deserve better.

"It's the ultimate act of betrayal by every level of government," Samuelson said. "Workers across the country have put their necks on they line and showed up in the midst of the pandemic. They've paid the price with an extreme loss of life."

John Costa, International President of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said that 87 of his members have died since the pandemic begun. Costa said that 18,061 of his members have been laid off already, and he fears more layoffs are coming, as labor contracts are negotiated later this year.

"We tried to keep the economy going and save lives by telling members it's the right thing to keep buses going, and transport hospital workers and front-line workers," Costa said. "We were out there risking our lives every day to move these buses, and we get laid off?"

"It's looking grim, and that's probably an understatement," said Leanne Redden, executive director of the RTA, which oversees Chicago's transit agencies, of trying to assemble a budget for 2021.

The agency's models for forecasting revenues have been turned upside down, she said, adding that she has no expectation of when ridership will return to normal. She predicts a budget shortfall of up to $900 million next year.

And Redden can't rule out layoffs next year: "Everything is on the table at this point."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 118601

Reported Deaths: 2120
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16240305
Mobile12123262
Unassigned10684113
Montgomery7826161
Madison638255
Tuscaloosa521891
Baldwin449540
Shelby416940
Marshall348541
Lee338449
Morgan284222
Etowah270842
Calhoun244731
DeKalb208015
Elmore205443
Walker188174
Houston187515
Limestone166715
St. Clair166729
Franklin157027
Russell15562
Colbert145822
Cullman144815
Lauderdale144324
Dallas142825
Autauga134923
Jackson12947
Talladega127620
Escambia123422
Chilton110210
Blount103711
Dale101541
Coffee9595
Tallapoosa93282
Clarke91713
Chambers85039
Butler84136
Pike8377
Covington80025
Marion71727
Marengo64017
Barbour6147
Lowndes60024
Winston55711
Bibb5426
Bullock54113
Pickens53711
Hale53127
Washington50113
Lawrence4865
Randolph48111
Perry4795
Wilcox47111
Monroe4356
Conecuh43211
Macon40117
Sumter40119
Crenshaw39428
Geneva3873
Clay3686
Cherokee35411
Henry3383
Choctaw31912
Fayette3006
Greene27814
Lamar2762
Cleburne2225
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 159546

Reported Deaths: 1815
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27410393
Davidson23778259
Hamilton829477
Rutherford801873
Knox673663
Williamson442429
Sumner419286
Unassigned371810
Wilson294331
Montgomery253630
Bradley252616
Out of TN251824
Putnam238429
Sevier228313
Blount207617
Madison194946
Robertson194229
Maury182216
Sullivan180026
Washington176613
Hamblen166822
Trousdale16276
Tipton151815
Wayne14992
Hardeman126222
Bedford114314
Gibson113916
Dyer101310
Fayette97311
Dickson9559
Carter95319
Cumberland9449
Loudon9424
Macon93016
Weakley92413
Henderson9229
Anderson9158
Obion8838
Greene87818
Warren8737
Jefferson8467
Lake8442
McMinn83423
Monroe82815
Bledsoe7944
Coffee7836
Haywood77911
Lawrence7659
Hardin76012
Lauderdale72612
Cheatham71910
Hawkins68013
Rhea6635
Roane6622
Carroll6549
Cocke6537
White5997
McNairy58213
Marshall5774
Franklin5674
Smith5498
Overton5052
Henry4937
DeKalb4906
Giles46415
Chester4385
Lincoln4321
Johnson4281
Crockett41014
Hickman3964
Claiborne3643
Marion3567
Campbell3473
Polk34410
Decatur3204
Grainger2831
Benton2696
Fentress2690
Jackson2502
Morgan2482
Union2441
Unicoi2301
Cannon2160
Meigs1692
Humphreys1683
Sequatchie1672
Scott1632
Grundy1533
Lewis1441
Clay1282
Moore1151
Perry1140
Houston1110
Van Buren1070
Stewart1020
Hancock972
Pickett721

Most Popular Stories

Community Events