Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases, told CNN's Jim Sciutto that he does not think people should be concerned that politics are influencing the United States' Covid-19 vaccine timeline.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 4:50 PM

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN