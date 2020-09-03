Clear

Andri Ragettli: Pro ski champion lives double life as social media star

Andri Ragettli is taking social media by storm. The 22-year-old Swiss has over 7 million views on his YouTube videos, catching the attention of many including football giants Real Madrid.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Calum Trenaman, CNN Video by Noura Abou Zeinab, for CNN

Balancing a career in professional sport with being a social media sensation is a tightrope to walk.

Thankfully for Andri Ragettli, his career as a professional freestyle snowboarder, and the globetrotting lifestyle which accompanies that, has helped feed his social media presence.

There's been acrobatic bridge-diving in Zurich, "the floor is lava" style workouts, as well as dabbling in parkour, biking and splash diving -- not forgetiing "nipple deep," which is when snowboarders ride on deep, powder-like snow.

Though it didn't start out as a just a thrill-seeking quest for millions of views, Ragettli tells CNN Sport.

"They [social media videos] just happened," he says. "I didn't plan them in the beginning. But now as I'm growing on social media, I am more planning my videos.

"For example, the video where I jumped like from eight meters into the snow. That was the day after a competition in the United States. Then we had a rest day before we flew to Canada for the next world cup. And it snowed overnight, like, yeah, like almost one meter and in the end, this video happened."

The fun of producing videos hasn't distracted Ragettli from his professional goals though.

The Swiss has already won seven world cup titles and four Crystal Globe trophies.

This year he also won the first X-Games gold medal of his career, fulfilling a childhood dream in the process.

"All of my idols won the X Games and I had some troubles with the X Games," he says. "I think it was my seventh appearance and I had like three medals, but only bronze. I just wanted to win the gold."

Ragettli speaks like an embattled veteran of his sport, who has been striving for his entire career to reach a single goal.

We forget that he has only just turned 22 years of age.

At X-Games Norway earlier this year, he finally achieved that 13-year old dream, winning his first X-Games gold medal in the men's Slopestyle.

Ragettli is also the first person ever to perform a quad cork 1800 -- four flips in mid-air -- on skis.

"I think I have like a long way for my career," he says. "I think I will still keep skiing, I hope, until I'm 30 years old."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 118220

Reported Deaths: 2114
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16170299
Mobile12098261
Unassigned10019103
Montgomery7804161
Madison634554
Tuscaloosa520192
Baldwin445838
Shelby415842
Marshall349241
Lee337149
Morgan283122
Etowah270042
Calhoun241332
DeKalb207115
Elmore204844
Houston186715
Walker185074
St. Clair167029
Limestone166115
Franklin155527
Russell15482
Cullman145414
Colbert144722
Lauderdale143324
Dallas142925
Autauga134523
Talladega129020
Jackson12887
Escambia123722
Chilton109610
Blount103611
Dale101839
Coffee9595
Tallapoosa93482
Clarke92213
Chambers86139
Butler83936
Pike8337
Covington80625
Marion72027
Marengo63217
Barbour6177
Lowndes60224
Winston55611
Bibb5417
Bullock54013
Pickens53711
Hale53527
Washington50013
Perry4805
Randolph47911
Wilcox47411
Lawrence4695
Monroe4386
Conecuh43311
Macon39917
Sumter39919
Crenshaw39628
Geneva3923
Clay3666
Cherokee35411
Henry3363
Choctaw31612
Fayette2966
Greene27915
Lamar2772
Cleburne2075
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 157831

Reported Deaths: 1797
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27264389
Davidson23703260
Hamilton821777
Rutherford793070
Knox662961
Williamson446530
Sumner413687
Unassigned33207
Out of TN301029
Wilson290031
Bradley252416
Montgomery250430
Putnam242930
Sevier227812
Blount203217
Robertson190826
Madison188244
Washington181213
Maury180715
Sullivan173026
Hamblen166822
Trousdale16196
Tipton148115
Wayne14503
Hardeman125622
Gibson116016
Bedford113714
Dyer98810
Loudon9733
Dickson9329
Macon91515
Fayette90910
Henderson9018
Anderson8888
Warren8797
Weakley86813
Carter86619
Greene85717
Cumberland8568
Lake8482
Obion8378
Jefferson8307
McMinn81723
Coffee7856
Monroe78415
Bledsoe7824
Lawrence7769
Haywood75211
Hardin73110
Lauderdale72812
Cheatham72410
Hawkins67913
Rhea6725
Roane6712
Carroll6669
Cocke6527
White5867
McNairy58312
Marshall5684
Franklin5344
Smith5258
DeKalb4826
Henry4747
Overton4502
Giles44815
Johnson4271
Lincoln4241
Crockett41614
Chester3946
Hickman3944
Claiborne3723
Marion3427
Polk33510
Campbell3333
Decatur3174
Grainger2821
Benton2616
Fentress2470
Unicoi2321
Union2291
Jackson2212
Morgan2202
Cannon2060
Humphreys1713
Meigs1672
Scott1602
Grundy1523
Sequatchie1491
Lewis1341
Clay1182
Perry1130
Houston1030
Stewart980
Moore971
Hancock922
Van Buren900
Pickett681

Most Popular Stories

Community Events