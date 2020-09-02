Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for September 2: Covid-19, protests, election, China, Charlie Hebdo

During a roundtable on public safety in Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Trump denied that systemic racism exists in the US, saying "I don't believe that" when asked for his stance by a reporter.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Just as predicted, Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Storm Omar have taken form, marking the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record in the Atlantic basin.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

The US will not participate in a global effort led by the World Health Organization to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine. Even though the US leads the world in coronavirus cases, with more than 6 million overall, the Trump administration has been critical of the WHO and said it will not be constrained by the "corrupt" organization. More than 170 other countries are involved. Now, what will we do when a vaccine is actually approved? An independent committee has recommended a four-phase allocation plan for the US, starting with first responders and high-risk workers in health care facilities, then high-risk adults. Meanwhile, scientists are learning more about the effects of the virus, and it isn't good: New research suggests coronavirus symptoms can last for months in some patients.

2. Protests

Another fatal police shooting of a Black man has drawn protests in Los Angeles. LA County sheriff's deputies fatally shot 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee during a confrontation Monday afternoon in South LA. Kizzee's family is calling for the officers involved in the shooting to be publicly named and arrested. In Portland, Oregon, where protests have been going on for 96 straight nights, Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the community to end the "senseless violence." The city's demonstrations took a deadly turn this weekend when one man was shot and killed during an altercation between protesters and supporters of President Trump. And in Wisconsin, Jacob Blake's family says his recovery is progressing but laments that national police reform is not.

3. Election 2020

Top Democrats are demanding the Director of National Intelligence resume in-person election security briefings for Congress. In a letter, House leaders pointed out that the decision to curtail briefings comes despite warnings from a top intelligence official last month that China, Russia and Iran are seeking to interfere in the US election. Meanwhile, Facebook announced it has evidence that an infamous Russian troll group that attempted to interfere in the 2016 election is trying to target Americans again through the use of fake personas and realistic computer-generated images. The tech giant looked into the activity after getting a tip from the FBI.

4. China 

We've talked about China's worsening relationship with the US and Australia, and now the country is focusing on India. The two powers are engaged in a decadeslong dispute over a portion of their shared border in the Himalayas, and China's government has now accused Indian troops of illegally trespassing onto Chinese territory in the area. This could set the stage for the second major standoff along the border after a clash there in June left dozens of soldiers dead. China and India are the two biggest powers in Asia, and they both have nuclear weapons and nationalist governments. (Plus, China is looking to expand its nuclear arsenal in the coming years.) So, the latest dispute could have big consequences.

5. Charlie Hebdo

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose newsroom was devastated by a deadly terrorist attack in 2015, will reprint controversial cartoons as those allegedly involved in the attack go on trial in Paris. The cartoons depict the Prophet Mohammed and circulated for years before the massacre, when gunmen opened fire in the magazine's newsroom and a nearby kosher supermarket. The forthcoming issue of the magazine will also feature a tribute to its employees who were among the 17 killed. Today, 14 people go on trial in Paris' Criminal Court for alleged involvement in the attacks.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dictionary.com has added a bunch of words related to culture, identity and race -- plus some modern slang

It's time to get familiar with words like deadname, janky and Pinxy.

Political tradition crumbles as Family Circle's first lady cookie competition ends

Sadly, that's just the way ... the cookie crumbles. (I'm so sorry, I had to.)

Nike is releasing its first line of maternity wear

Because carrying around another human for months is definitely a workout.

Researchers have built a dog-like robot nurse to remotely measure patients' vital signs

Very cool, but how's its bedside manner? [Checks photo of robot] ... Oh. Oh, dear ...

We're getting a 'Fresh Prince' reunion

Nostalgia, please save us from this horrible year!

TODAY'S NUMBER

37 billion

That's how many fewer miles Americans traveled on the road in June 2020, compared with June of last year. It's part of a huge drop in commuting and traveling due to the pandemic. In fact, workers who used to commute by car but now work from home are saving an estimated $758 million per day combined.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"WE ARE NOT ABLAZE IN PORTLAND."

Lt. Rich Chatman, a spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue, who told CNN via text message that the unrest in the city is a "very isolated pocket" of demonstrations that have never required more than one fire engine. His comments come after President Trump said the protests in Portland meant "the entire city is ablaze all the time."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Do you know your serifs?

It's time to become a typography nerd by learning the basic anatomy of letters. Trust us -- it's fascinating. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 117152

Reported Deaths: 2083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16072299
Mobile12083257
Unassigned948298
Montgomery7792161
Madison632953
Tuscaloosa518792
Baldwin444538
Shelby416642
Marshall349341
Lee339549
Morgan283022
Etowah269740
Calhoun241132
DeKalb206814
Elmore204843
Houston185416
Walker184373
St. Clair167128
Limestone166215
Russell15532
Franklin154327
Cullman146314
Colbert144122
Dallas143125
Lauderdale142424
Autauga135423
Talladega131419
Jackson12767
Escambia124022
Chilton110710
Blount104511
Dale102138
Coffee9685
Tallapoosa93181
Clarke92513
Chambers87439
Butler84036
Pike8327
Covington81625
Marion72028
Marengo63217
Barbour6297
Lowndes60424
Winston55611
Bullock54113
Bibb5387
Hale53527
Pickens53411
Washington50313
Perry4805
Randolph48011
Wilcox47911
Lawrence4665
Monroe4446
Conecuh43711
Macon39917
Sumter39919
Crenshaw39628
Geneva3913
Clay3616
Cherokee35311
Henry3333
Choctaw31612
Fayette2926
Greene27815
Lamar2772
Cleburne2065
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 156329

Reported Deaths: 1781
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27173387
Davidson23622259
Hamilton813676
Rutherford786870
Knox651659
Williamson442230
Sumner411787
Unassigned33487
Out of TN305528
Wilson287031
Bradley250116
Montgomery249430
Putnam238730
Sevier224612
Blount202117
Robertson189226
Madison183944
Maury177815
Washington177113
Hamblen166522
Sullivan166325
Trousdale16186
Tipton147015
Wayne14393
Hardeman124122
Gibson113816
Bedford112714
Dyer97510
Loudon9633
Dickson9209
Macon90715
Fayette88810
Henderson8838
Anderson8798
Warren8607
Weakley85413
Carter84518
Greene84416
Lake8402
Cumberland8318
Obion8308
Jefferson8176
McMinn80323
Bledsoe7774
Coffee7726
Lawrence7689
Monroe75915
Haywood74711
Lauderdale72212
Cheatham71610
Hardin71310
Hawkins67313
Rhea6615
Roane6592
Cocke6447
Carroll6438
White5667
McNairy55512
Marshall5494
Franklin5174
Smith5168
DeKalb4746
Henry4636
Giles44814
Overton4392
Johnson4161
Lincoln4111
Crockett40814
Chester3836
Hickman3794
Claiborne3683
Polk33110
Campbell3283
Marion3287
Decatur3054
Grainger2781
Benton2606
Fentress2300
Unicoi2281
Union2271
Jackson2201
Morgan2142
Cannon2020
Humphreys1723
Meigs1632
Scott1562
Grundy1523
Sequatchie1441
Lewis1331
Clay1162
Perry1120
Stewart990
Houston960
Moore940
Hancock922
Van Buren800
Pickett671

Most Popular Stories

Community Events