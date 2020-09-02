Clear

Fatal police shooting of Black man sparks protests in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man, during a confrontation in South Los Angeles, sparking protests at the scene. CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reports.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Claire Colbert, Topher Gauk-Roger and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man, during a confrontation Monday afternoon in South LA, sparking protests at the scene.

The sheriff's department says that at about 3:15 p.m. local time two deputies tried to stop Kizzee, who was riding a bicycle "in violation of vehicle codes." When they approached him, he got off the bicycle and ran.

Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters that deputies caught up to the suspect about a block away, and when they approached him, the man punched one of the deputies in the face and dropped items of clothing he had been carrying.

It was at that point deputies "noticed that inside the clothing items he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun," and that's when both deputies opened fire, shooting the man several times, Dean said. Investigators recovered a handgun from the scene.

The man, later identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office as Kizzee, was pronounced dead at the scene; an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Neither deputy was injured, Dean said.

Activist Najee Ali, who is representing the family as is attorney Ben Crump, denies that Kizzee was a threat at the time of the shooting. "Being in possession of a gun, but actually using a gun, having it in your hands are two different things," Ali said, adding "he did not point the gun" at officers.

The family is calling for Sheriff Alex Villanueva to release names of the deputies and for their "arrest and criminal prosecution," as well as body cameras to be implemented throughout the force.

"I'm sad and mad at the same time," Kizzee's aunt Fletcher Fair said in a news conference. "This is not America. This is ridiculous. I don't know what, what kind of society ... We are human. I don't give a damn what race you are. We are human beings."

The District Attorney's Office and Office of the Inspector General are assisting in the investigation.

Kizzee's death comes amid public protests over the August 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck.

Police not wearing body cameras

Dean said the deputies have yet to be interviewed and were not wearing body cameras, which are not set to be rolled out until the fall, according to CNN affiliate KABC. The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $25 million to the sheriff's department for body cameras.

Villanueva has estimated that it will take about 18 months to fully implement them.

Following the shooting, activist group Black Lives Matter L.A. tweeted a call for protesters to gather in the area. CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL estimated as many as 100 demonstrators were at the scene Monday evening, chanting demands for justice.

"How many more times do we have to gather out here, mourning the loss of our brothers and sisters," one protester told KCBS/KCAL.

LA sheriff's department under fire in another deputy-involved shooting this summer

Monday's shooting comes two and a half months after another Los Angeles shooting under scrutiny.

The FBI is reviewing the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy on June 18 near an auto body shop in Gardena.

Tuesday, Guardado's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department and deputies, claiming the men used excessive force against their son.

His parents allege that Guardado never posed a risk to deputies or anyone else. The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheriff's Capt. Kurt Wegener said at the time that Guardado "reportedly looked toward the deputies" and "produced a handgun" before running down the driveway of the business. The deputies pursued Guardado and caught up to him at the rear of the business, where one deputy fired six bullets, Wegener said.

An independent autopsy ordered by Guardado's family found the teen was shot five times in the back; the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office came to the same conclusion, and Guardado's manner of death was certified a homicide.

Sheriff's investigators said last month that the investigation is ongoing, but it's competing with another investigation at the same location, where a person was shot multiple times. The department said that Guardado was not involved in that shooting, but the two deputies involved in Guardado's shooting also responded to that incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 117152

Reported Deaths: 2083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15872299
Mobile12043255
Unassigned890699
Montgomery7750160
Madison625850
Tuscaloosa513092
Baldwin442238
Shelby409542
Marshall348341
Lee334848
Morgan281122
Etowah267240
Calhoun237730
DeKalb205914
Elmore202342
Houston183815
Walker182373
St. Clair165128
Limestone164715
Russell15482
Franklin153927
Cullman145013
Colbert143522
Dallas142225
Lauderdale141123
Autauga134822
Talladega130318
Jackson12757
Escambia121422
Chilton109410
Blount103411
Dale101738
Coffee9615
Tallapoosa93081
Clarke92313
Chambers87339
Butler83736
Pike8247
Covington81624
Marion71628
Barbour6287
Marengo62517
Lowndes60024
Winston54511
Bullock53713
Bibb5357
Pickens53310
Hale52927
Washington50213
Wilcox47911
Perry4785
Randolph47811
Lawrence4635
Monroe4436
Conecuh43611
Crenshaw39626
Macon39617
Sumter39619
Geneva3873
Clay3566
Cherokee34611
Henry3283
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27815
Lamar2732
Cleburne2025
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 154933

Reported Deaths: 1754
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27120387
Davidson23474259
Hamilton799874
Rutherford782570
Knox642957
Williamson436928
Sumner409486
Unassigned33687
Out of TN301027
Wilson282831
Montgomery247530
Bradley247316
Putnam236830
Sevier223612
Blount201017
Robertson188626
Madison180440
Maury174915
Washington174113
Hamblen165922
Sullivan164025
Trousdale16186
Tipton146215
Wayne12793
Hardeman123821
Gibson111514
Bedford111414
Dyer96410
Loudon9523
Dickson9139
Macon90615
Fayette88610
Henderson8787
Anderson8748
Warren8537
Weakley84213
Lake8372
Carter82918
Obion8298
Cumberland8268
Greene82016
Jefferson8156
McMinn79123
Bledsoe7754
Coffee7646
Lawrence7629
Monroe74915
Haywood74411
Lauderdale72512
Cheatham71010
Hardin70010
Hawkins66913
Rhea6524
Roane6512
Cocke6427
Carroll6378
White5647
McNairy54911
Marshall5334
Smith5168
Franklin4924
DeKalb4695
Henry4605
Giles44214
Overton4352
Lincoln4121
Johnson4071
Crockett40314
Chester3775
Hickman3763
Claiborne3663
Campbell3282
Polk32710
Marion3257
Decatur3034
Grainger2781
Benton2575
Unicoi2251
Union2251
Fentress2230
Jackson2171
Morgan2092
Cannon2000
Humphreys1683
Meigs1622
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1321
Clay1120
Perry1100
Stewart960
Houston930
Moore930
Hancock922
Van Buren710
Pickett631

Most Popular Stories

Community Events