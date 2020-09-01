Clear

Small businesswomen trying to recover find 'ghost town' where crowds used to be

As the stock market and some companies thrive, many small business owners continue to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 8:30 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

After a long spring and summer, Tami Treadwell's food cart is back on the streets of New York City. The chef and owner of the Harlem Seafood Soul has been a staple on the corner of 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem since 2016. Competition for the space was always fierce -- until March when Covid-19 ravaged New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had deemed street vendors essential workers, but after a day or so with no customers in April, Treadwell decided to stay home, too.

"It's been like a ghost town out here. Before Covid-19 there were street vendors fighting for space along the street and now it's barely a handful of vendors," Treadwell said.

More than 100,000 small businesses have not made it through the pandemic, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research -- and that number is climbing. Treadwell has managed to hang on, and needs the business to feed her own family.

"It's been very difficult," she said. "I'm behind on rent like everybody else, we're food insecure like everybody else. We're no different."

The economic crash this past spring was swift. States shut down entire sectors of their economies as Americans were asked to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. Consumer spending tumbled and millions of jobs were lost.

In response, Congress passed two stimulus bills creating lifelines for everyday Americans that included a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses to encourage them to keep their workers, and an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits for those who lost their jobs.

Months into the pandemic, millions are still out of work. Less than 50% of the 22 million jobs lost during March and April have been recovered, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And the extra $600 a week in unemployment expired at the end of July.

Treadwell says she applied for several city and federal loan programs but didn't receive funding. She then applied for unemployment -- but without the extra $600 she says she's only getting $182 a week. She's now three months behind on rent and says more help is needed to take care of her and her grandchildren.

"You want this economy back up and running?" said Treadwell. "If you [Congress] leave us out, we're going to have barren streets because we are the lifeblood of Main Street America."

Congress is deadlocked on a new stimulus bill that would bring relief to millions of Americans and help stimulate the economy. The Economic Policy Institute estimates the spending generated by $600 in extra unemployment each week supports over 5 million jobs. And without it, those jobs go away.

The rich are getting richer

Yet there are winners in this economy, although they aren't on Main Street. Wall Street has recovered from the pandemic, and then some. The S&P 500 and the Dow had their best August on record since the mid 80's -- and the NASDAQ recorded its best August since 2000. On Tuesday, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at new all-time highs.

The five largest US tech stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) are worth a collective $7 trillion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the first person to be worth $200 billion -- a milestone reached during a pandemic. Yet at the same time 40 million Americans could face eviction by the end of the year without a new stimulus bill, according to an analysis by the Aspen Institute.

Luisa Santos came to the United States from Colombia for the American Dream. Six years ago, she opened Lulu's Ice Cream in Miami, Florida. Now, she's cut her salary to keep her employees on part-time. Her eight-week PPP loan for $24,000 ran out long ago.

"We on Main Street are trying to figure out what we do for our team members, our communities and for ourselves," Santos said. "As business owners, if I don't get additional help, it might only be three or six months that I can go without something changing."

Santos was forced to close twice after Covid-19 cases spiked in Florida in June. Indoor dining in Miami-Dade County reopened this week -- but she says she's not taking that chance yet. Instead she is hoping Congress will pass another stimulus bill to help her small business.

"We are not in a good place in our economy," said Santos. "What we need is support to get through the rough patch."

Women of color hurt most by the Covid-19 economy

The pandemic has shined a light on the harsh realities facing people of color in America. Nearly every aspect of the pandemic has disproportionately hurt minorities and the economic impact is no exception.

Forty-one percent of Black business owners closed up shop during the pandemic compared to 17% of White business owners, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. And the highest rate of unemployment is among Latina workers, according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute.

Economically, women of color have been affected the most of any other group.

"We need that [federal] support to make it through because if we want a thriving economy for generations to come, it's important that we have thriving business owners who are of color," said Santos.

When the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program was launched on April 3, Black businesses owners reported being left out of the funds. In the second round the Small Business Administration set aside $10 billion to be lent exclusively by Community Development Financial Institutions. These institutions work primarily in low-income communities.

"I know for a fact as a Black woman there has been a social economic disadvantage for us for as long as I can remember," said Treadwell.

But she's not giving up hope. If another round of PPP is announced, she will try again, though she's still skeptical.

"I plan on applying, even though I know it was never truly intended for real small businesses like myself."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 117152

Reported Deaths: 2083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15872299
Mobile12043255
Unassigned890699
Montgomery7750160
Madison625850
Tuscaloosa513092
Baldwin442238
Shelby409542
Marshall348341
Lee334848
Morgan281122
Etowah267240
Calhoun237730
DeKalb205914
Elmore202342
Houston183815
Walker182373
St. Clair165128
Limestone164715
Russell15482
Franklin153927
Cullman145013
Colbert143522
Dallas142225
Lauderdale141123
Autauga134822
Talladega130318
Jackson12757
Escambia121422
Chilton109410
Blount103411
Dale101738
Coffee9615
Tallapoosa93081
Clarke92313
Chambers87339
Butler83736
Pike8247
Covington81624
Marion71628
Barbour6287
Marengo62517
Lowndes60024
Winston54511
Bullock53713
Bibb5357
Pickens53310
Hale52927
Washington50213
Wilcox47911
Perry4785
Randolph47811
Lawrence4635
Monroe4436
Conecuh43611
Crenshaw39626
Macon39617
Sumter39619
Geneva3873
Clay3566
Cherokee34611
Henry3283
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27815
Lamar2732
Cleburne2025
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 154933

Reported Deaths: 1754
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27120387
Davidson23474259
Hamilton799874
Rutherford782570
Knox642957
Williamson436928
Sumner409486
Unassigned33687
Out of TN301027
Wilson282831
Montgomery247530
Bradley247316
Putnam236830
Sevier223612
Blount201017
Robertson188626
Madison180440
Maury174915
Washington174113
Hamblen165922
Sullivan164025
Trousdale16186
Tipton146215
Wayne12793
Hardeman123821
Gibson111514
Bedford111414
Dyer96410
Loudon9523
Dickson9139
Macon90615
Fayette88610
Henderson8787
Anderson8748
Warren8537
Weakley84213
Lake8372
Carter82918
Obion8298
Cumberland8268
Greene82016
Jefferson8156
McMinn79123
Bledsoe7754
Coffee7646
Lawrence7629
Monroe74915
Haywood74411
Lauderdale72512
Cheatham71010
Hardin70010
Hawkins66913
Rhea6524
Roane6512
Cocke6427
Carroll6378
White5647
McNairy54911
Marshall5334
Smith5168
Franklin4924
DeKalb4695
Henry4605
Giles44214
Overton4352
Lincoln4121
Johnson4071
Crockett40314
Chester3775
Hickman3763
Claiborne3663
Campbell3282
Polk32710
Marion3257
Decatur3034
Grainger2781
Benton2575
Unicoi2251
Union2251
Fentress2230
Jackson2171
Morgan2092
Cannon2000
Humphreys1683
Meigs1622
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1321
Clay1120
Perry1100
Stewart960
Houston930
Moore930
Hancock922
Van Buren710
Pickett631

Most Popular Stories

Community Events