Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

The airline industry could shrink by half to survive, United Airlines chairman says

United Airlines executive chairman Oscar Munoz explains why the airline industry can expect to see lots of furloughs and payroll cuts up to 50% "for some time."

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The US airline industry needs to shrink its labor costs by as much as 50% to survive -- and even then it's possible some carriers don't make it through the crisis, United Airlines Executive Chairman Oscar Munoz told CNN Business.

"The stark reality of what we're facing is dire," Munoz said in an exclusive interview.

Munoz, an icon in the airline industry who stepped down as United's CEO in May, estimates the collapse of air travel during the pandemic will force airlines to slash their payroll costs by a staggering 30% to 50%. That translates to tens of thousands of lost jobs.

"This industry has gone through hell and back on repeated occasions," said Munoz, who suffered a heart attack and had a heart transplant during his five-year stint as United's CEO. "This is, by far, orders of magnitude larger than anything we've ever seen."

Times are so tough for airlines that they're taking dramatic steps to lure customers. United announced Sunday it will permanently eliminate hated change fees on economy and premium cabin tickets for domestic flights. Delta and American followed suit Monday. The shift underscores the enormous leverage travelers now have over hurting airlines.

Thousands of workers take voluntary cuts

Airlines have signaled steep job cuts are on the way.

Last week, American Airlines said it will lay off or involuntarily furlough 19,000 workers as of October 1 unless Congress provides more aid.

In July, United Airlines warned that 36,000 employees, or nearly half of its frontline workforce, could be furloughed this fall.

"Hopefully things recover and we can bring everyone back," Munoz said, adding that this crisis is far worse than the downturn in the airline industry after 9/11.

Prior to the pandemic, the airline industry was booming — and spending more on its workforce. Wages and benefits for the nine publicly traded airlines in the United States stood at $50.9 billion in 2019, up nearly 6% from the year before.

Passenger airlines employed nearly 500,000 people in February before the pandemic erupted, according to the Bureau of Transportation Studies.

The CARES Act, which provided a $50 billion bailout designed to keep US airlines afloat, requires carriers to avoid making involuntary job cuts until October 1. But thousands of workers have already taken buyouts, early retirements or unpaid furloughs.

Munoz praised the thousands of workers who have accepted voluntary cuts so that colleagues who are "more in need" don't face financial hardship.

"That's just heroic stuff," he said.

Some US airlines may not survive

Munoz said that a potential 50% drop in industry-wide payroll costs doesn't necessarily translate to a loss of half of the jobs. That's because some jobs cost more than others. And Munoz mentioned that companies could adopt job-sharing programs where workers share a job — and a salary — for a period of time. That would reduce worker hours and pay, eliminating the need for layoffs.

Air travel in the United States, as shown by the CNN Business Recovery Tracker, has bounced off its worst levels. Travel came to a virtual standstill in April.

Yet TSA security lines processed just 808,000 travelers on August 30 -- down by 57% from the same day last year. That's a far cry from the V-shaped recovery that has emerged in housing, retail sales and other parts of the US economy.

During the second quarter, United Airlines burned through a stunning $40 million a day.

"We used to make a decent amount of money for an airline just a few months ago," Munoz said. "We tell our employees that we are going to be a smaller airline for some time and we hope to get back to the place where we were. But we think that's quite a bit a ways out."

Several major airlines based overseas have collapsed into bankruptcy, including Colombia's Avianca and Virgin Australia.

Asked whether all of the non-regional US airlines will survive as independent carriers, Munoz said the answer depends on how long the crisis lasts.

"You've seen some airlines, in essence, fold. I suspect you may see more the longer this thing goes on," Munoz said. "If this would stretch an inordinate amount of time, all of us would be affected to some degree."

He added that most major airlines have enough financial resources to withstand the crisis "certainly through next year."

The industry went through widespread bankruptcies and mergers in the two decades before the Covid-19 pandemic. Every major carrier other than Southwest made a trip through bankruptcy. The nine major carriers that existed on 9/11 have been consolidated into four major carriers, often through the bankruptcy reorganization process.

Business travel won't recover until there's a vaccine

The International Air Transportation Association (IATA) predicted in late July that global air travel won't recover from the pandemic until 2024, a year later than the body's previous projection.

One of the biggest challenges facing airlines is the implosion of business travel. Corporate conferences have been canceled. Investment bankers are doing deals virtually. And companies aren't rewarding star performers with travel junkets.

Although domestic leisure bookings have improved to about half their year-ago levels, corporate bookings remain down nearly 90%, according to Bank of America.

"Corporate demand remains soft," Bank of America analysts wrote in a note Monday, adding that bookings have "shown no improvement" since mid-June.

Munoz said business travel — a major moneymaker for the airline industry — likely won't recover until there is widespread access to a coronavirus vaccine.

"The vaccine is going to be probably the most determinant piece of the beginning of the end of this," Munoz said. "Confidence in the health aspect is going to bring back conferences, bring back corporate travel. It's going to bring back across-the-pond travel for lawyers and bankers and consultants."

That vast uncertainty makes it extremely challenging for airlines to plan for the future and make major decisions around how much money they need to survive and how much money to invest in innovation.

"It's tough to pinpoint anything because we don't know the basic determinant: When will things return to normal? When will a vaccine come?" Munoz said. "Until...that vaccine that comes in, uncertainty is going to rule the day."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 117152

Reported Deaths: 2083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15872299
Mobile12043255
Unassigned890699
Montgomery7750160
Madison625850
Tuscaloosa513092
Baldwin442238
Shelby409542
Marshall348341
Lee334848
Morgan281122
Etowah267240
Calhoun237730
DeKalb205914
Elmore202342
Houston183815
Walker182373
St. Clair165128
Limestone164715
Russell15482
Franklin153927
Cullman145013
Colbert143522
Dallas142225
Lauderdale141123
Autauga134822
Talladega130318
Jackson12757
Escambia121422
Chilton109410
Blount103411
Dale101738
Coffee9615
Tallapoosa93081
Clarke92313
Chambers87339
Butler83736
Pike8247
Covington81624
Marion71628
Barbour6287
Marengo62517
Lowndes60024
Winston54511
Bullock53713
Bibb5357
Pickens53310
Hale52927
Washington50213
Wilcox47911
Perry4785
Randolph47811
Lawrence4635
Monroe4436
Conecuh43611
Crenshaw39626
Macon39617
Sumter39619
Geneva3873
Clay3566
Cherokee34611
Henry3283
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27815
Lamar2732
Cleburne2025
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 154933

Reported Deaths: 1754
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27120387
Davidson23474259
Hamilton799874
Rutherford782570
Knox642957
Williamson436928
Sumner409486
Unassigned33687
Out of TN301027
Wilson282831
Montgomery247530
Bradley247316
Putnam236830
Sevier223612
Blount201017
Robertson188626
Madison180440
Maury174915
Washington174113
Hamblen165922
Sullivan164025
Trousdale16186
Tipton146215
Wayne12793
Hardeman123821
Gibson111514
Bedford111414
Dyer96410
Loudon9523
Dickson9139
Macon90615
Fayette88610
Henderson8787
Anderson8748
Warren8537
Weakley84213
Lake8372
Carter82918
Obion8298
Cumberland8268
Greene82016
Jefferson8156
McMinn79123
Bledsoe7754
Coffee7646
Lawrence7629
Monroe74915
Haywood74411
Lauderdale72512
Cheatham71010
Hardin70010
Hawkins66913
Rhea6524
Roane6512
Cocke6427
Carroll6378
White5647
McNairy54911
Marshall5334
Smith5168
Franklin4924
DeKalb4695
Henry4605
Giles44214
Overton4352
Lincoln4121
Johnson4071
Crockett40314
Chester3775
Hickman3763
Claiborne3663
Campbell3282
Polk32710
Marion3257
Decatur3034
Grainger2781
Benton2575
Unicoi2251
Union2251
Fentress2230
Jackson2171
Morgan2092
Cannon2000
Humphreys1683
Meigs1622
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1321
Clay1120
Perry1100
Stewart960
Houston930
Moore930
Hancock922
Van Buren710
Pickett631

Most Popular Stories

Community Events