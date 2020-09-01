Clear

Past vaccine disasters show why rushing a coronavirus vaccine now would be 'colossally stupid'

Dr. Paul Offit joins The Lead.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

Vaccine experts are warning the federal government against rushing out a coronavirus vaccine before testing has shown it's both safe and effective. Decades of history show why they're right.

FDA signals vaccine could green light early

Their concern that the FDA may be moving too quickly heightened when FDA Commissioner Dr. Steven Hahn told the Financial Times that his agency could consider an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a Covid-19 vaccine before late stage clinical trials are complete if the data show strong enough evidence it would protect people.

The commissioner has the authority to allow unapproved medical products to be used in an emergency when there are no adequate or approved alternatives. An EUA is not the same as full approval and it can be withdrawn.

That's what happened with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The FDA granted an EUA to the drugs -- much praised by President Donald Trump -- on March 28. It subsequently revoked its EUA in June after studies showed they were not effective and could also potentially cause serious heart problems.

Vaccine approval

For a vaccine to be FDA approved, scientists must gather enough data through clinical trials in large numbers of volunteers to prove it is safe and effective at protecting people against a disease. Once the data is collected, FDA advisers usually spend months considering it.

An EUA is much quicker. Only once before has the FDA given a vaccine this lesser standard approval of an EUA, but it was in an unusual circumstance. Soldiers had sued, claiming a mandatory anthrax vaccine made them sick, and a judge put a hold on the program. The Department of Defense asked for an EUA that then overrode the court ruling in 2005, so it could continue vaccinating military personnel -- this time on a voluntary basis.

Otherwise, vaccines have had to go through the entire clinical trial process and FDA approval process, which can take months or years.

When the vaccine making process has been rushed, there have been bad outcomes.

The Cutter incident

On April 12, 1955 the government announced the first vaccine to protect kids against polio. Within days, labs had made thousands of lots of the vaccine. Batches made by one company, Cutter Labs, accidentally contained live polio virus and it caused an outbreak.

More than 200,000 children got the polio vaccine, but within days the government had to abandon the program.

"Forty thousand kids got polio. Some had low levels, a couple hundred were left with paralysis, and about 10 died," said Dr. Howard Markel, a pediatrician, distinguished professor, and director of the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan. The government suspended the vaccination program until it could determine what went wrong.

Monkey trouble

However, increased oversight failed to discover another problem with the polio vaccine.

From 1955 to 1963, between 10% and 30% of polio vaccines were contaminated with simian virus 40 (SV40).

"The way they would grow the virus was on monkey tissues. These rhesus macaques were imported from India, tens of thousands of them," medical anthropologist S. Lochlann Jain said. "They were gang caged and in those conditions, the ones that didn't die on the journey, many got sick, and the viruses spread quickly," added Jain, who taught a history of vaccines course at Stanford and is working on a publication about the incident. Scientists wrongly thought the formaldehyde they used would kill the virus. "It was being transferred to millions of Americans," Jain said.

"Many believe this issue wasn't adequately pursued," Jain said. Some studies showed a possible link between the virus and cancer. The US Centers for Disease Control website, however, said most studies are "reassuring" and find no link.

No current vaccines contain SV40 virus, the CDC says, and there's no evidence the contamination harmed anyone.

The epidemic that never was

In 1976, scientists predicted a pandemic of a new strain of influenza called swine flu. More than 40 years later, some historians call it "flu epidemic that never was."

"President Ford was basically told by his advisers, that look, we have a pandemic flu coming called swine flu that may be as bad as Spanish flu," said Michael Kinch, a professor of radiation oncology in the school of medicine at Washington University in St. Louis. His latest book, "Between Hope and Fear," explores the history of vaccines.

"Ford was being cajoled to put forward a vaccine that was hastily put together. When you have a brand new strain situation like that, they had to do it on the fly," Kinch said.

Ford made the decision to make the immunization compulsory.

The government launched the program in about seven months and 40 million people got vaccinated against swine flu, according to the CDC. That vaccination campaign was later linked to cases of a neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can develop after an infection or, rarely, after vaccination with a live vaccine.

"Unfortunately, due to that vaccine, and the fact that it was done so hastily, there were a few hundred cases of Guillain-Barre, although it's not definitive that they were linked," Kinch said.

The CDC said the increased risk was about 1 additional case of Gullain-Barre for every 100,000 people who got the swine flu vaccine. Due to this small association, the government stopped the program to investigate.

"It was kind of a fiasco," Markel said. "The good news is that there never was an epidemic of swine flu. So we were safe, but that shows you what could happen."

Growing distrust in the US

It took several incidents for people to start distrusting vaccines. Even after thousands of kids got sick from the first polio vaccine in 1955, when the program restarted, parents made sure their children got vaccinated. They had clear memories of epidemics that paralyzed between 13,000 and 20,000 children every year. Some were so profoundly paralyzed that they could not even breathe easily on their own, and relied on machines called iron lungs to help them breathe.

"Parents were pushing their kids to get to the head of the line to get the polio vaccine, because they had seen epidemics every summer for years, and saw kids in iron lungs and they were terrified," Markel said.

Markel said people's attitudes started to change between 1955 and the problematic 1976 swine flu vaccination project.

"You've got civil rights, when people see the cops beating the hell out of people on TV. You've got the Vietnam War where people start to get disgusted with the killing. You've got Watergate when the president is literally lying through his teeth," Markel said. "That led to a real distrust of authorities and federal government, and it extended to doctors and scientists. And, that's only progressed as time has gone along."

A 'colossally stupid' move

Markel said people's mistrust of the system makes the idea that the FDA would rush this process before late stage clinical trials are complete "colossally stupid."

"This is one of the most ridiculous things I've heard this administration say," Markel said. "All it takes is one bad side effect to basically botch a vaccine program that we desperately need against this virus. It's a prescription for disaster."

FDA Commissioner Hahn said that the vaccine decision will be based on data, not politics, but Kinch shares Markel's concern.

"This could do substantial damage," Kinch said. Kinch, who is a patient in one of the vaccine trials himself, said the clinical trial process needs to be followed to the end. A too-early EUA for a vaccine could cause a "nightmare scenario," for a few reasons.

One, the vaccine may not be safe. Two, if it is not safe, people will lose faith in vaccines. Three, if a vaccine doesn't offer complete protection, people will have a false sense of security and increase their risk. Four, if a substandard vaccine gets an EUA, a better vaccine may never get approval, because people would be reluctant to enroll in trials and risk getting a placebo instead of a vaccine.

"People are going to die unnecessarily if we take chances with this," Kinch said. "We've got to get this right."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 117152

Reported Deaths: 2083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15731299
Mobile11981254
Unassigned877995
Montgomery7737160
Madison622047
Tuscaloosa512390
Baldwin440236
Shelby406842
Marshall347841
Lee324748
Morgan280222
Etowah265739
Calhoun234629
DeKalb205114
Elmore201442
Houston183114
Walker181572
St. Clair164127
Limestone163815
Franklin153627
Russell15352
Cullman143413
Colbert142622
Dallas142125
Lauderdale140523
Autauga134522
Talladega129618
Jackson12747
Escambia121322
Chilton107910
Blount102510
Dale101237
Coffee9545
Tallapoosa92481
Clarke92113
Chambers86839
Butler83536
Pike8217
Covington81324
Marion71328
Barbour6287
Marengo62417
Lowndes60024
Winston54311
Bullock53613
Bibb5336
Pickens53110
Hale52927
Washington49813
Wilcox47911
Perry4775
Randolph46911
Lawrence4595
Monroe4436
Conecuh43511
Sumter39619
Macon39317
Crenshaw39026
Geneva3823
Clay3526
Cherokee34511
Henry3233
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27715
Lamar2712
Cleburne2005
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 153115

Reported Deaths: 1747
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26976385
Davidson23430258
Hamilton796573
Rutherford779970
Knox633657
Williamson433428
Sumner406586
Unassigned33606
Out of TN299425
Wilson281131
Bradley246816
Montgomery246730
Putnam236230
Sevier223212
Blount200317
Robertson188526
Madison178141
Maury173515
Washington171813
Hamblen164922
Trousdale16186
Sullivan161525
Tipton145515
Hardeman123721
Bedford110714
Gibson110414
Dyer95210
Loudon9443
Dickson9079
Macon90715
Fayette88210
Henderson8737
Anderson8628
Warren8517
Lake8342
Weakley83113
Obion8208
Carter81818
Greene81416
Cumberland8128
Jefferson8056
McMinn79123
Bledsoe7754
Coffee7606
Lawrence7599
Haywood74011
Monroe73815
Lauderdale72012
Cheatham71010
Hardin68510
Hawkins66713
Rhea6473
Roane6432
Cocke6417
Carroll6248
White5607
McNairy54411
Marshall5324
Smith5158
Franklin4884
DeKalb4695
Henry4555
Giles44114
Overton4332
Lincoln4091
Johnson4071
Crockett40114
Chester3765
Hickman3713
Claiborne3633
Polk32610
Campbell3252
Marion3257
Wayne3123
Decatur3024
Grainger2741
Benton2535
Union2221
Unicoi2211
Fentress2180
Jackson2171
Morgan2072
Cannon1980
Humphreys1693
Meigs1622
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1321
Clay1110
Perry1070
Stewart960
Houston930
Moore930
Hancock922
Van Buren710
Pickett611

Most Popular Stories

Community Events