5 things to know for August 31: Protests, coronavirus, election 2020, Belarus, TikTok

There are four tropical disturbances to monitor in the Atlantic while over 1/4 million are still dealing with no power from Laura. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details of the heat impacts over the affected region,

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 7:00 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hurricane Laura has passed, but hundreds of thousands remain in the dark in Louisiana after the storm ravaged the power grid.

1. Protests

Another weekend of protests turned deadly after a man was shot and killed Saturday night during a clash in Portland. Local authorities haven't released a lot of details about the death, but there were reportedly outbreaks of violence between protesters and pro-Trump counterprotesters. In response to the weekend's events, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she'll authorize other agencies to help the Portland Police Bureau crack down on demonstrations. Meanwhile, President Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin this week, where unrest has continued after last weekend's police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black father. The state's Democratic Governor Tony Evers wrote Trump a letter urging him to reconsider, but as of now, the trip is still on.

2. Coronavirus 

More than 25 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, and overall cases in the US are inching toward 6 million. As the world scrambles to produce a vaccine to stem the carnage, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, is urging Americans to "do the right thing" until then by wearing masks and social distancing. Also, the road to a vaccine is getting murkier: FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times the agency could consider emergency use authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine before Phase 3 trials are complete. This has worried some doctors, who fear a vaccine may be rushed for political reasons. Some US experts are even calling for an independent commission, separate from FDA, to review vaccines in light of increasing mistrust of government agencies. Oh, and when a vaccine does come, people will most likely need two doses, which could present its own set of problems. (edited)

3. Election 2020 

This week could be a defining moment in the presidential race as President Trump and Joe Biden address the racial unrest plaguing the country. Biden will speak in Pittsburgh today on the dangers of "Trump's America," while Trump will head to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has informed members of Congress that the intelligence chief will no longer brief them in person on election security issues. The move has increased concerns that the administration is trying to undermine election integrity. However, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said it is possible the House could subpoena intelligence officials to testify on election interference as a way to counteract the new restriction.

4. Belarus

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk on Sunday, weeks after the country's disputed presidential election on August 9. The demonstrations came a day after 19 Belarusian journalists had their accreditation to work for the BBC and other foreign media outlets removed by the authorities. Two Associated Press reporters were deported from the country on the same day, a move the outlet called a "blatant attack on press freedom." President Alexander Lukashenko, however, is is getting plenty of support from elsewhere: Russian President Vladimir Putin passed on "warm wishes" to the embattled leader, and promised the two would meet soon.

5. TikTok

China is throwing a wrench into the potential sale of TikTok to an American entity. The country just revised rules that govern the sale of certain kinds of technology to foreign buyers. The change means ByteDance, the Beijing-based owner of the popular video-sharing app, would need to get government approval before handing TikTok over to a foreign buyer, say, from the United States. Remember, TikTok's future in the US is in jeopardy after the Trump Administration demanded a ban on its business in the US, citing security concerns. (And yes, this back-and-forth is yet another expression of the ever-escalating tensions between the two powers.) Microsoft, Walmart and other big companies have already expressed an interest, but the clock is ticking to make a deal.

TODAY'S NUMBER

39

That's how many missing children authorities located during a two-week effort to rescue endangered minors. The operation resulted in the rescue of 26 children and safe location of 13 others. Some of the children were thought to be victims of child sex trafficking and abuse, or missing because of parental kidnapping or custodial interference.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Let's step up. No more being quiet, no more being afraid to talk the topics, no more 'I'm a little bit uncomfortable, I might lose my job over this because I've taken a stand here or there.' Screw it. We can't do that anymore."

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who called on his fellow white coaches to fight for social justice and open themselves up to Black perspectives.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 113723

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15731299
Mobile11981254
Unassigned877995
Montgomery7737160
Madison622047
Tuscaloosa512390
Baldwin440236
Shelby406842
Marshall347841
Lee324748
Morgan280222
Etowah265739
Calhoun234629
DeKalb205114
Elmore201442
Houston183114
Walker181572
St. Clair164127
Limestone163815
Franklin153627
Russell15352
Cullman143413
Colbert142622
Dallas142125
Lauderdale140523
Autauga134522
Talladega129618
Jackson12747
Escambia121322
Chilton107910
Blount102510
Dale101237
Coffee9545
Tallapoosa92481
Clarke92113
Chambers86839
Butler83536
Pike8217
Covington81324
Marion71328
Barbour6287
Marengo62417
Lowndes60024
Winston54311
Bullock53613
Bibb5336
Pickens53110
Hale52927
Washington49813
Wilcox47911
Perry4775
Randolph46911
Lawrence4595
Monroe4436
Conecuh43511
Sumter39619
Macon39317
Crenshaw39026
Geneva3823
Clay3526
Cherokee34511
Henry3233
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27715
Lamar2712
Cleburne2005
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 153115

Reported Deaths: 1747
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26976385
Davidson23430258
Hamilton796573
Rutherford779970
Knox633657
Williamson433428
Sumner406586
Unassigned33606
Out of TN299425
Wilson281131
Bradley246816
Montgomery246730
Putnam236230
Sevier223212
Blount200317
Robertson188526
Madison178141
Maury173515
Washington171813
Hamblen164922
Trousdale16186
Sullivan161525
Tipton145515
Hardeman123721
Bedford110714
Gibson110414
Dyer95210
Loudon9443
Dickson9079
Macon90715
Fayette88210
Henderson8737
Anderson8628
Warren8517
Lake8342
Weakley83113
Obion8208
Carter81818
Greene81416
Cumberland8128
Jefferson8056
McMinn79123
Bledsoe7754
Coffee7606
Lawrence7599
Haywood74011
Monroe73815
Lauderdale72012
Cheatham71010
Hardin68510
Hawkins66713
Rhea6473
Roane6432
Cocke6417
Carroll6248
White5607
McNairy54411
Marshall5324
Smith5158
Franklin4884
DeKalb4695
Henry4555
Giles44114
Overton4332
Lincoln4091
Johnson4071
Crockett40114
Chester3765
Hickman3713
Claiborne3633
Polk32610
Campbell3252
Marion3257
Wayne3123
Decatur3024
Grainger2741
Benton2535
Union2221
Unicoi2211
Fentress2180
Jackson2171
Morgan2072
Cannon1980
Humphreys1693
Meigs1622
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1321
Clay1110
Perry1070
Stewart960
Houston930
Moore930
Hancock922
Van Buren710
Pickett611

