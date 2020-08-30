Here's what it's like to fact-check Trump leading up to the election

Daniel Dale is working hard to fact-check Trump, which is becoming increasingly important as the 2020 election approaches.

Although the task might seem daunting to most, "It's not magic," Dale, a reporter and fact-checker for CNN, told Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. He noted that Trump "makes the same false and misleading claims over and over."

Fact-checking Biden is a different experience, according to Dale.

"If Trump lies, you probably know it," Dale said. "If Biden were to lie, you might not know it because it might be new."

"This president is a serial liar and he serially lied tonight," Dale told Anderson Cooper on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday. Dale said that he "counted, preliminarily, more than 20 false or misleading claims" from Trump's RNC speech.

Dale says he is concerned that viewers absorb Trump's misleading statements, and he hopes the fact-checked information breaks through.

"I think there are clearly millions of Americans who are not receptive to information that is contrary to their belief system, but I think there are millions that are," he said. "Principal is important even if we're reaching a smaller number of people than we used to in previous eras."

Dale's fact-checking strategy revolves around sticking to the "clearly false claims," he told Stelter. Dale was applauded for his fact-checking speed and delivery of the claims on the last night of the RNC.

"I never thought about my breath until people started talking about it," Dale said. "I was just determined to get it in fast."