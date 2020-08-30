Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump continues to break the polling

As the support for protests and #BLM has waned, Biden's leads in Wisconsin and Minnesota have shrunk. Harry Enten says Trump 'wants the election to be about crime'

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

First things first: The theme song of the week is Greatest American Hero.

Poll of the week: A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts former Vice President Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. The poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially during the Republican National Convention.

Biden's advantage in the average of all polls has been consistent and most polls (unlike Ipsos) have him with more than 50% of the vote.

What's the point: One of the more interesting phenomenons during this campaign has been watching analysts, pundits and voters grapple with what occurred in 2016. The polling suggested Trump would lose to Hillary Clinton, and he, of course, won in the Electoral College.

One response to the current data and reaction to it comes from Axios' Jim Vandehei. He says the conventional wisdom that Trump can't win is wrong.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

The result of the 2016 outcome for this cycle is that the general public doesn't buy the polling showing Biden clearly ahead. They think Trump is going to win.

A Pew Research Center poll published earlier this month demonstrates what's going on quite well. The poll had Biden up by 8 points over Trump, very similar to the average and the Ipsos poll discussed earlier.

Yet, the same poll found that Americans believed by a 51% to 46% margin that Trump would defeat Biden in the election. (Among voters, it was a tighter 50% to 48% spread in favor of Trump.)

The poll indicates that voters either believe the race will shift back to Trump or that the polling is wrong.

Interestingly, the poll was self administered via the internet without live interviewers, so it's not like the voters who said they were voting for Biden had reason to give what they might perceive as the more socially desirable answer (i.e. not voting for Trump).

Despite this, some voters think the polling is off.

Another question getting at the idea of potentially hidden Trump voters shows something similar to the Pew poll. By a 5-point margin, voters in an August Fox News poll said they thought more of their neighbors were voting for Trump over Biden. Biden was ahead in the horserace by 7 points in the poll.

View 2020 presidential election polling

The polling on who voters think is going to win is a marked reversal of what was happening at this point four years ago. Voters believed that Clinton was going to win by a 62% to 28% margin in a mid-August Quinnipiac University poll.

Yet the horserace polling at that time actually had Clinton ahead in the average by less than what Biden is currently up by.

And, as I noted previously, voters overwhelmingly believed Clinton would win at the end of the 2016 campaign.

View 2020 presidential election polling

The fact that the conventional wisdom was wrong in 2016 has clearly had a big effect on people's perceptions and not necessarily in a good way.

A plurality of Americans thought that the Republicans would hold onto the House in 2018, even as polling suggested otherwise. They were blown out.

Today, there seems to be a continued overcorrection of Trump's chances in 2020. Not only do more Americans than not think Trump will win, but the betting markets have Biden only as a nominal favorite.

None of these interpretations of the data are likely correct. Trump may very well defeat Biden, but it's not the most likely outcome.

While caution in interpreting polling data and recognizing that they are capturing only a moment in time is good, downright dismissing it is not the right answer.

Fortunately, most analysts I know are doing no such thing. They recognize that Biden is a favorite, but acknowledge that there is the possibility that Trump can win.

Whether Trump's chance shrinks or grows over the next few weeks will be largely dependent on whether the race shifts following the conventions.

Keep in mind that absentee ballots begin getting sent out in North Carolina later this week and that many people will be voting by mail this year.

If Biden continues to hold a clear advantage in the polls over the next few weeks, Trump's chances will begin to slide significantly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 113723

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15591299
Mobile11921251
Unassigned860593
Montgomery7650160
Madison616347
Tuscaloosa508089
Baldwin430736
Shelby392542
Marshall347141
Lee320048
Morgan277722
Etowah264439
Calhoun231629
DeKalb204414
Elmore199242
Walker180872
Houston180714
St. Clair162127
Limestone161815
Russell15312
Franklin152827
Cullman142412
Colbert141822
Dallas141225
Lauderdale139823
Autauga130922
Talladega128217
Jackson12587
Escambia120922
Chilton103610
Blount10049
Dale100237
Coffee9485
Tallapoosa92281
Clarke91413
Chambers86739
Butler82736
Pike8177
Covington80924
Marion70928
Barbour6247
Marengo62317
Lowndes59924
Winston53811
Bullock53513
Hale52727
Pickens52610
Bibb5236
Washington49513
Wilcox47810
Perry4775
Randolph46011
Monroe4436
Lawrence4425
Conecuh43411
Sumter39519
Macon39017
Crenshaw38826
Geneva3753
Clay3426
Cherokee34111
Henry3193
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27415
Lamar2682
Cleburne2005
Coosa1093
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 152280

Reported Deaths: 1725
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26839380
Davidson23399255
Hamilton793973
Rutherford777068
Knox627556
Williamson432827
Sumner405186
Unassigned33446
Out of TN297025
Wilson279131
Bradley246016
Montgomery245228
Putnam234530
Sevier221912
Blount199217
Robertson186926
Madison176341
Maury172514
Washington170012
Hamblen164621
Trousdale16176
Sullivan159725
Tipton144815
Hardeman123121
Bedford110514
Gibson108714
Dyer94710
Loudon9393
Dickson9049
Macon90215
Fayette87510
Henderson8657
Anderson8578
Lake8342
Warren8307
Weakley82413
Greene81616
Carter81518
Obion8098
Cumberland8028
McMinn78821
Jefferson7856
Bledsoe7753
Coffee7576
Lawrence7519
Haywood73711
Monroe72615
Lauderdale71412
Cheatham70910
Hardin68510
Hawkins66513
Rhea6443
Cocke6397
Roane6322
Carroll6118
White5497
McNairy54111
Marshall5294
Smith5158
Franklin4834
DeKalb4585
Henry4525
Giles44014
Overton4272
Johnson4071
Lincoln4031
Crockett39714
Chester3765
Hickman3713
Claiborne3543
Polk32610
Marion3236
Campbell3222
Decatur3024
Wayne2973
Grainger2701
Benton2505
Unicoi2211
Union2211
Jackson2141
Fentress2080
Morgan2051
Cannon1980
Humphreys1673
Meigs1632
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1311
Clay1100
Perry1060
Stewart950
Houston920
Moore920
Hancock912
Van Buren700
Pickett591

Most Popular Stories

Community Events