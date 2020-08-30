Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Colleges and universities work to control outbreaks as a new school year starts amid coronavirus

While Covid-19 vaccine optimism continues to grow, one prominent model now projects around 135,000 more Americans could be killed by the virus by December 1, 2020. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 2:40 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 2:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A return to campus for the new academic year has colleges and universities struggling to both contain outbreaks of Covid-19 and enforce policies meant to prevent its spread.

Across the United States, at least 36 states have reported positive cases at colleges and universities, adding more than 8,700 cases to the country's tally. More than 5.9 million infections have been recorded in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Since classes started on August 19, 1,200 students at the University of Alabama have tested positive for the virus, the university system's website showed Saturday. Classes at the University of Dayton will continue online for at least two weeks after the school reported 116 case on Thursday and then another 148 on Friday, according to the university's website.

Outbreaks have been identified at four different sororities at Kansas State University, according to news releases from the college and the Riley County Health Department.

Providence College in Rhode Island has implemented policies to prevent the virus' spread, but 17 students have been placed on "interim suspension" for violating those measures, meaning they will not be allowed on campus or in classes until they attend a hearing, college spokesperson Steven Maurano told CNN Saturday.

"I am deeply disappointed by the selfish behavior of these students who defiantly chose to ignore our COVID-19 Code of Conduct," Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P., the college's president, said in a statement. "While I find no joy in having to endorse such strong sanctions, I know they are necessary if we are going to have a successful fall semester."

California surpasses 700,000 cases

California, which has more coronavirus cases than any other state, surpassed 700,000 cases on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state has reported 12,894 deaths from the virus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that the state will implement a slower, more cautious approach to allowing businesses and activities to resume, after quick reopenings in the spring led to a dramatic rise in infections and deaths.

"We're going to be more stubborn this time, and have a mandatory wait time between moves," Newsom said Friday. "We didn't do that last time."

California saw a resurgence in cases in June, and Newsom began shutting down much of the economy for a second time. But in recent weeks, the average number of new daily cases has fallen, paving the way for a new reopening plan.

Part of going forward under coronavirus in the state will be a continued eviction moratorium, Newsom announced during a news conference Friday.

The existing moratorium -- accommodating millions of tenants who are at risk of eviction as well as landlords that are not able to pay their mortgages -- was set to expire September 1. Newsom did not provide details of the new agreement, but said he looked "forward to signing it very very shortly."

Louisiana worries about a drop in testing after Hurricane Laura

After part of his state was walloped by Hurricane Laura last week, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is worried that the storm will lead to a decline in coronavirus testing in the state.

Southwest Louisiana has the highest ratio of positive tests and was hit the hardest by the hurricane, Edwards said at a news conference.

"We have tens of thousands of people from southwest Louisiana who are scattered all over the state taking shelter," Edwards said. "So we don't know exactly what this is going to look like" as far the spread of Covid-19, he added.

The governor said that 6,200 members of the National Guard were in the state assisting with recovery from the hurricane, but he was eager to get them back on the Covid-19 mission.

"Frankly we cannot afford to lose sight of our testing, because it was about three weeks ago that our schools came back. We have had students back on our college campuses," Edwards said. "So, this is a very bad week for us not to be doing robust testing."

Remdesivir extended to all hospitalized patients

This week brought hopeful news to those hospitalized with coronavirus.

The US Food and Drug Administration extended the emergency use authorization for a drug that has been shown to shorten recovery time for all patients hospitalized with coronavirus.

Remdesivir was originally authorized in May only for patients with severe infections who needed help breathing with extra oxygen or mechanical ventilation. But the emergency use now applies to a wider group of patients.

"The data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 113723

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15325286
Mobile11830250
Unassigned846290
Montgomery7582159
Madison608846
Tuscaloosa502487
Baldwin423035
Shelby382440
Marshall345741
Lee309148
Morgan274222
Etowah260039
Calhoun225527
DeKalb203514
Elmore196642
Walker179070
Houston178514
St. Clair160426
Limestone159614
Russell15122
Franklin150426
Dallas140525
Cullman139611
Colbert139321
Lauderdale138423
Autauga129622
Jackson12477
Talladega123217
Escambia119922
Chilton100710
Dale98636
Blount9839
Coffee9245
Tallapoosa91581
Clarke90212
Chambers86339
Butler81436
Pike8147
Covington80524
Marion69928
Barbour6207
Marengo62017
Lowndes59324
Winston53111
Bullock53013
Hale52227
Bibb5175
Pickens51510
Washington49213
Wilcox47810
Perry4775
Randolph45811
Monroe4436
Conecuh43411
Lawrence4335
Sumter39519
Macon38316
Crenshaw37820
Geneva3703
Clay3386
Cherokee33611
Choctaw31412
Henry3143
Fayette2826
Greene27514
Lamar2662
Cleburne1974
Coosa1083
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 150815

Reported Deaths: 1701
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26649378
Davidson23321254
Hamilton786373
Rutherford772568
Knox617051
Williamson429527
Sumner400786
Unassigned33326
Out of TN300126
Wilson276431
Montgomery244028
Bradley243916
Putnam231428
Sevier221111
Blount196217
Robertson179026
Madison172037
Maury171114
Washington167112
Hamblen163420
Trousdale16036
Sullivan157125
Tipton143115
Hardeman122321
Bedford109814
Gibson106613
Loudon9343
Dyer92410
Dickson9069
Macon89815
Fayette87310
Anderson8518
Henderson8326
Lake8311
Warren8247
Weakley80711
Carter80218
Greene80016
Obion7967
Jefferson7816
Cumberland7808
McMinn77521
Bledsoe7733
Coffee7526
Lawrence7409
Haywood72811
Monroe71114
Lauderdale70512
Cheatham70110
Hardin66710
Hawkins65413
Rhea6393
Cocke6307
Roane6242
Carroll5968
White5367
McNairy52611
Marshall5194
Smith5138
Franklin4704
DeKalb4435
Henry4404
Giles43814
Overton4132
Johnson4051
Lincoln4001
Crockett38714
Chester3704
Hickman3653
Claiborne3543
Campbell3202
Polk31910
Marion3186
Wayne2923
Decatur2914
Grainger2671
Benton2435
Unicoi2201
Union2201
Jackson2081
Morgan2041
Fentress1980
Cannon1940
Humphreys1653
Meigs1592
Scott1562
Grundy1472
Sequatchie1411
Lewis1291
Clay1090
Perry1040
Stewart930
Hancock902
Moore900
Houston870
Van Buren690
Pickett581

Most Popular Stories

Community Events