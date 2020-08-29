Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Biden hits Trump where it hurts: in the convention speech ratings

President Trump's convention speech making the case for his reelection was lower-rated than his challenger Joe Biden's speech one week before, according to overnight Nielsen ratings. CNN's Brian Stelter explains.

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 12:50 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2020 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

President Trump's Thursday night convention speech making the case for his reelection was lower-rated than his challenger Joe Biden's speech one week ago, according to overnight Nielsen ratings.

About 23.8 million viewers watched coverage of Trump's RNC address across thirteen cable and broadcast networks, down from 24.6 million viewers who watched Biden's DNC address on twelve of those same networks.

The gap between Biden and Trump was wider earlier in the day, when fewer networks were counted in the total. Nielsen released its final audience estimate late on Friday afternoon, bringing Trump within a million viewers. Still, Biden clearly edged out Trump.

The Democratic convention was also higher-rated than the Republican convention overall when the audience for all four days is tallied up.

Biden's campaign celebrated the overnight ratings win -- and embraced it as a potential way to get under Trump's skin.

The president's ratings obsession is well-documented. He has tweeted about ratings hundreds of times, often inaccurately. He raised the subject as recently as Friday morning, when he tweeted, "Great Ratings & Reviews Last Night. Thank you!"

He did not share any immediate reaction when the initial viewership figures showed him trailing Biden.

If history is any guide, he may tout Fox News Channel's ratings instead of the overall results. Fox News had by far the biggest audience of any channel on Thursday night, with upwards of 9 million viewers.

Fox News announced in a press release that it had the "highest-rated prime time average among total viewers during any convention in cable news history."

Nielsen's data sets count traditional TV viewership across America but largely leave out streaming and other digital forms of engagement, so the picture is incomplete.

And it is impossible to know how many people watched just Trump, just Biden, or both speeches.

So the ratings are not a proxy for voter behavior -- but they are notable for other reasons.

Average viewership for both 2020 conventions dropped from 2016, when Trump accepted the GOP nomination and Hillary Clinton ran against him.

That year, Clinton's speech averaged 29.8 million viewers and Trump's speech averaged 32.2 million viewers.

Biden's campaign relished the ratings victory on Friday: TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for the Biden campaign, tweeted to Biden rapid response director Andrew Bates and asked, tongue very firmly in cheek, "I always forget, does @realDonaldTrump care about his television ratings? Or is that not something he cares about? Like, do you think it'll trigger him that @JoeBiden's speech got way bigger ratings than his did?"

Bates replied even more sarcastically: "You mean the self-described 'Ratings Machine DJT,' who bet the farm on this & broke the law to exploit the White House as a prop *while* pretending he isn't in charge as the pandemic spins out of control and violence & division flare up? Nah, I think he'll be totally sanguine."

Later in the afternoon, Ducklo commented again: "Turns out Americans aren't really into the dark and dystopian view of the country that Donald Trump is presiding over as president."

Viewership of both of the Republican and Democratic conventions was rather weak on the broadcast side. Americans flocked to cable news networks instead. CNN noted in a Friday press release that, for the eight nights combined, CNN "topped all the broadcast networks -- NBC, ABC and CBS -- in total viewers and demos," meaning the different age demographics that advertisers target.

Overall viewership skewed older, as political coverage typically does.

Fox News ratings were relatively weak during the Democratic convention and incredibly strong during the GOP convention. Nearly half of all the people watching Trump's Thursday night speech on TV were watching on Fox.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 113723

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15175286
Mobile11778247
Unassigned822986
Montgomery7551157
Madison604845
Tuscaloosa495487
Baldwin419934
Shelby375840
Marshall344139
Lee303148
Morgan272322
Etowah257838
Calhoun222526
DeKalb202614
Elmore195042
Walker177668
Houston176614
Limestone159114
St. Clair157725
Russell15072
Franklin147525
Dallas140025
Cullman138711
Colbert138119
Lauderdale137322
Autauga128422
Jackson12377
Talladega122417
Escambia119021
Chilton98310
Dale98336
Blount9797
Coffee9145
Tallapoosa91179
Clarke90012
Chambers86038
Butler81336
Pike8097
Covington80022
Marion69128
Marengo62117
Barbour6147
Lowndes59024
Bullock52713
Winston52211
Hale52127
Bibb5155
Pickens51110
Washington49213
Wilcox47610
Perry4734
Randolph45611
Monroe4396
Conecuh43211
Lawrence4325
Sumter39319
Macon38116
Crenshaw37620
Geneva3673
Cherokee33611
Clay3296
Choctaw31412
Henry3123
Fayette2766
Greene27414
Lamar2662
Cleburne1934
Coosa1083
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 149179

Reported Deaths: 1673
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26504377
Davidson23181251
Hamilton776370
Rutherford767067
Knox609951
Williamson426027
Sumner397286
Unassigned32964
Out of TN299626
Wilson273931
Montgomery241828
Bradley241616
Putnam227527
Sevier220011
Blount194017
Robertson178826
Madison167536
Maury167414
Washington16509
Hamblen162520
Trousdale15966
Sullivan153425
Tipton139214
Hardeman120122
Bedford109414
Gibson104513
Dyer9179
Loudon9143
Macon89615
Dickson8909
Fayette85910
Anderson8518
Lake8221
Henderson8136
Warren7987
Carter79018
Weakley78511
Obion7827
Greene77911
Bledsoe7723
McMinn76521
Cumberland7578
Jefferson7526
Coffee7426
Lawrence7259
Haywood71810
Lauderdale71212
Cheatham70110
Monroe68114
Hardin6539
Hawkins64912
Rhea6353
Cocke6227
Roane6052
Carroll5667
McNairy51710
Smith5098
Marshall5074
White4977
Franklin4604
Giles43614
DeKalb4355
Henry4304
Overton4052
Johnson4031
Lincoln3961
Crockett37814
Hickman3653
Chester3584
Claiborne3493
Polk31810
Campbell3162
Marion3146
Decatur2854
Wayne2782
Grainger2631
Benton2364
Union2171
Unicoi2161
Jackson2031
Morgan1911
Fentress1890
Cannon1880
Humphreys1633
Scott1562
Meigs1512
Grundy1472
Sequatchie1411
Lewis1261
Clay1060
Perry1030
Stewart920
Hancock902
Moore890
Houston810
Van Buren640
Pickett571

Most Popular Stories

Community Events