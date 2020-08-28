Clear
5 things to know for August 28: RNC, police, coronavirus, voting, Japan

President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd at the Republican National Convention, while Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden spoke to a virtual audience at the Democratic National Convention.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Laura is now a tropical depression but will still bring dangerous storms, heavy rain and tornadoes to parts of the eastern US. Satellite imagery shows the massive damage the storm caused as it tore through Louisiana.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Republican National Convention

President Trump accepted his party's nomination from the South Lawn of the White House on the last night of the RNC. In one of the longest convention acceptance speeches ever delivered, Trump warned that the country would be overtaken by "violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals" if Joe Biden were to win in November. He also touted his administration's response to the coronavirus, saying it is centered on "the science, the facts and the data" -- even as US deaths keep mounting -- and claimed he had done more for Black Americans than any other President -- save Abraham Lincoln -- largely glossing over recent issues of systemic racism that have sparked nationwide protests. With the evening's events held outdoors, protesters who'd gathered near the White House could clearly be heard as the President spoke.

2. Police violence 

For the second day in a row, pro sports teams postponed games in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black father, last weekend in Wisconsin. However, top White House officials are downplaying the significance of the moment. Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, called the NBA walkouts absurd and silly, and Jared Kushner characterized them as "a night off from work." We're also learning more about two figures at the center of the crisis in Kenosha. Police say Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another during a protest, called a friend to say he "killed somebody" before shooting two others. Meanwhile, family members of the severely injured Blake say he is handcuffed to his hospital bed.

3. Coronavirus 

The White House announced the purchase of 150 million rapid Covid-19 tests with hopes that faster, wider testing will help keep schools and businesses open and running. New coronavirus cases are down about 12% nationwide over the last seven days, but the US is still averaging 900 deaths a day and could see 200,000 deaths overall by the middle of September. Hong Kong will start offering free tests to the city's 7.5 million residents next month to try to contain a third wave of the virus, and South Korea and Germany have tightened restrictions again. However, the UK government is telling people it's safe to return to work just a day after the country registered its highest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in months.

4. Election 2020

A federal judge is giving the Trump administration 10 days to answer questions and turn over evidence about recent controversial policy changes within the US Postal Service. The order is part of a lawsuit brought by a collection of states over mail slowdowns and the impact on the 2020 election. In Iowa, a state judge has sided with the Trump campaign and the Republican Party, which sued this month seeking to discard thousands of absentee ballot request forms in the state. As a result, more than 50,000 applications for absentee ballots now have to be invalidated and re-sent.

5. Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has resigned, citing the recurrence of a chronic disease he has battled for years. Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in the country's history. He first took office in 2006 but resigned in 2007 for health reasons. He was reelected in 2012 and has maintained political dominance since then, despite multiple scandals and plummeting popularity. Abe's right-leaning Liberal Democratic Party is still very strong, and since Japan's leader is chosen by parliamentarians, his party's next leader should have an easy path to becoming the next prime minister. Abe said he will stay in office until a successor is chosen.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Ruth Bader Ginsburg will receive this year's National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal

Another thing to add to her incredible list of achievements.

President Trump's Madame Tussauds statue will now greet New York visitors in a mask

Just when you thought those sculptures couldn't get any more realistic.

Amazon's new wearable health device can judge the tone of your voice 

Why pay for that feature when we already have in-laws and workplace rivals to do it for free?

Stressed zoo elephants will be given CBD oil to help them chill and stop fighting

They deserve to relax. 

FDA warns about hand sanitizer packaged to look like food or drinks

Please do not eat hand sanitizer! Don't let your children eat hand sanitizer! It is for hands! Only!

TODAY'S NUMBER

240

That's roughly how many people Delta has had to ban from its flights for not adhering to the carrier's mask policy.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We cannot protect our borders by violating people's rights."

European Commissioner Ylva Johansson, responding to allegations of violence against asylum-seekers across the EU. The pandemic has added another layer of pain and difficulty to Europe's already-dire migrant crisis.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Social distancing, but make it art 

The Dutch National Ballet crafted a dance for the pandemic era. It's evocative -- and definitely more graceful than our day-to-day experience. (Click here to view.)

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 112794

Reported Deaths: 1990
Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Reported Deaths: 1673
Most Popular Stories

Community Events