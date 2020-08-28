Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Before and after satellite images show widespread destruction from Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura was the strongest storm to hit the Louisiana coastline in over 100 years, with winds of 150 mph. It later weakened quickly as it moved inland.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

New satellite images are giving a glimpse at the destruction that Hurricane Laura has waged across Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura roared through southwestern Louisiana early Wednesday morning, killing six and leaving behind a wide path of destruction. CNN has obtained new satellite images from Maxar Technologies that are showing just how destructive the storm was.

At the Lake Charles Regional Airport, it appears the Freeman Jet Center and aircraft hangars on the northern end of the airport have sustained significant damage.

A number of buildings have large portions of their roofs missing. It appears the debris has been scattered among the grounds and the runways.

Just under two miles to the northeast, homes in the neighborhood west of the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women appears to also have sustained significant damage.

On either side of Gauthier Road, debris litters the yards of homes and it appears that most of them have had extensive roof damage.

A mile southwest, a community of mobile homes along Flounder Drive and Tuna Lane appear to have also sustained damage as the Category 4 hurricane came through Lake Charles, Louisiana.

It appears that some homes along Tuna Lane had floodwaters from a nearby canal near their homes.

Almost nine miles away, the satellite images appear to show that Grand Lake High School dodged roofing damage. However, buildings nearby appear to have been nearly obliterated during the storm.

On either side of Louisiana Highway 384, the roofs of a number of the buildings near the high school are shredded or completely missing.

In Cameron Parish, just 15 miles south of Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish, satellite images show that floodwaters are still present in Cameron, Louisiana.

Portions of Louisiana Highway 27 appears to still be underwater, as are a majority of the roadways like Ruby Lane and Jimmy Savoie Road.

Floodwaters are still present along the coast, too. But what's even more striking is the effect that the storm surge had on the beach.

There used to be a clean line where sand met the beach in Creole, Louisiana. The geography has now changed, and there's entire chunks of the beach missing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 112794

Reported Deaths: 1990
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15068285
Mobile11731246
Montgomery7497156
Unassigned712880
Madison600841
Tuscaloosa489987
Baldwin416633
Shelby373238
Marshall343839
Lee300648
Morgan269822
Etowah256837
Calhoun221525
DeKalb201014
Elmore193542
Houston176214
Walker175867
Limestone157014
St. Clair156824
Russell15032
Franklin146524
Dallas139525
Cullman138611
Colbert136719
Lauderdale136422
Autauga128122
Jackson12386
Talladega122216
Escambia119320
Dale97536
Blount9687
Chilton96510
Tallapoosa91079
Coffee9095
Clarke90011
Chambers86238
Butler80936
Pike8027
Covington79622
Marion68128
Marengo62117
Barbour6167
Lowndes58824
Bullock52613
Hale51727
Bibb5135
Winston51211
Pickens50810
Washington49413
Wilcox47510
Perry4734
Randolph45011
Monroe4396
Conecuh43111
Lawrence4275
Sumter39319
Macon38016
Crenshaw37717
Geneva3652
Clay3336
Cherokee3319
Choctaw31512
Henry3103
Greene27314
Fayette2726
Lamar2662
Cleburne1914
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 147353

Reported Deaths: 1648
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26334374
Davidson23056250
Hamilton768969
Rutherford762067
Knox598851
Williamson421027
Sumner393983
Unassigned33034
Out of TN295325
Wilson271231
Bradley239816
Montgomery237728
Putnam222626
Sevier218111
Robertson177925
Blount177017
Maury164813
Washington16418
Madison161834
Hamblen160920
Trousdale15926
Sullivan152322
Tipton135614
Hardeman119422
Bedford107614
Gibson101313
Loudon9033
Dyer8879
Macon88515
Dickson8779
Fayette85110
Anderson8478
Lake8201
Henderson8056
Warren7807
Bledsoe7703
Carter77017
Obion7706
Weakley77011
Greene75911
Cumberland7478
McMinn74221
Jefferson7386
Coffee7256
Lawrence7219
Haywood71310
Lauderdale70012
Cheatham69710
Monroe65413
Hawkins64312
Hardin6429
Rhea6272
Cocke6197
Roane5972
Carroll5307
Smith5068
McNairy50310
Marshall4884
White4827
Franklin4444
Giles43314
DeKalb4275
Henry4244
Johnson3961
Lincoln3911
Overton3871
Crockett36413
Hickman3562
Chester3514
Claiborne3453
Polk31410
Campbell3112
Marion3086
Decatur2804
Wayne2712
Grainger2551
Benton2314
Unicoi2151
Union2111
Jackson1971
Cannon1870
Morgan1871
Fentress1800
Humphreys1573
Scott1542
Grundy1432
Meigs1422
Sequatchie1381
Lewis1201
Clay1030
Perry1000
Stewart910
Hancock892
Moore860
Houston790
Van Buren590
Pickett541

Most Popular Stories

Community Events