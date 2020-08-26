Clear

Plenty of coronavirus tests are available, but they're not being used

More than 2,200 inmates at San Quentin State Prison have become infected with Covid-19 since May, and they're not alone as jails and prisons across the United States struggle to contain the virus.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Curt Devine and Drew Griffin, CNN

While commercial labs across the country have pushed hard this year to scale up their coronavirus testing capacity, the number of tests they conduct each week has fallen over the last month.

Some of those major labs now report unused capacity, and one of the largest diagnostic companies has recently only been using about half of its total testing capabilities.

Though the dip in testing overlaps with an overall decrease in the rate of new coronavirus cases, some public health experts continue to say the US should do more testing to effectively trace the virus' spread.

Quest Diagnostics' figures show the company performed an average of about 86,000 tests per day over the last week, though its labs now have capacity to conduct about 165,000 tests per day.

"We continue to intend to scale up our capacity to 185,000 tests a day by Labor Day with further gains possible after that," Quest said in a statement.

LabCorp can run 200,000 tests per day but the company said in a statement that "volumes received are currently below that number."

Data from the American Clinical Laboratory Association, whose members include LabCorp, Quest and other commercial labs, show that weekly tests performed by ACLA labs have dropped from about 2.8 million the week ending July 26 to about 2.1 million the week ending August 23 -- about a 25% decrease.

ACLA labs on Monday performed about 180,000 tests, the lowest number since early June.

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

ACLA President Julie Khani said in a statement that demand for testing fluctuates but labs across the country are still developing new tests and methods "to make sure that our capacity can be utilized where it is most needed."

'A dramatic decrease'

The decline among commercial labs' testing in part reflects downward trends in national coronavirus testing. The average of new tests was about 706,000 for each day in August, whereas the daily average was about 744,000 in July, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Some public health experts describe the trend as alarming.

"You've got a clear need for more testing and yet a dramatic decrease," said Dr. Jonathan Quick, who directs the pandemic response for the Rockefeller Foundation, which has said the US should expand capacity to be able to perform 30 million tests per week by October.

Quick said that a decrease could in part be driven by some people deciding not to get tested due to long wait times for results in preceding weeks, among other factors, but he added, "I see the pattern and some of it from a public health point of view just doesn't make any sense."

Dr. William Morice, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, said that while his company's labs have most days been running at close to capacity, he believes there are multiple causes for the national dip in testing.

He cited the decline in the daily rate of new infections this month as one reason. "Clearly, when there is a drop in cases, there is going to be a drop in demand for testing," Morice said.

He also said changes in the rates of infection can have exponential effects on testing.

"As the community rate of infection starts to go down, not only do the number of people who are symptomatic and therefore need testing go down, but the number of their contacts that need testing goes down as well."

Change in guidelines

The unused testing capacity at some labs comes as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its Covid-19 testing guidelines. The agency no longer recommends testing for some people without symptoms, even if they've been in close contact with an infected person.

Although a reduction in testing could result in fewer infections detected, Dr. Ferric Fang, a University of Washington professor of laboratory medicine, said that a national decline in hospitalizations indicates that the number of new infections is truly falling.

He attributes this to the effectiveness of social distancing, mask wearing and other preventative measures in states with recent surges.

"With fewer people presenting with symptoms suggestive of infection, there will be a reduced demand for testing and fewer tests performed. That is a good thing," Fang said.

But David Grenache, president of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, described the decline in testing as "unusual and inconsistent" across the country.

He called that decline, "concerning given the importance of testing during a pandemic."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 112126

Reported Deaths: 1965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14729285
Mobile11573244
Montgomery7477155
Unassigned628878
Madison592641
Tuscaloosa482387
Baldwin410032
Shelby366238
Marshall343239
Lee294648
Morgan263822
Etowah255637
Calhoun217924
DeKalb199914
Elmore193842
Houston175514
Walker174667
St. Clair155524
Limestone154814
Russell15002
Franklin145624
Dallas141325
Cullman137912
Colbert135819
Lauderdale135322
Autauga128622
Talladega122516
Jackson12235
Escambia119120
Blount9676
Dale96536
Chilton95810
Tallapoosa92079
Coffee9075
Clarke89210
Chambers86338
Covington81222
Butler80436
Pike7857
Marion68128
Barbour6287
Marengo61617
Lowndes59124
Bullock52713
Hale51327
Bibb5116
Winston50811
Pickens50110
Washington48713
Perry4734
Wilcox47210
Monroe4496
Randolph44211
Conecuh42911
Lawrence4195
Sumter39219
Macon37316
Crenshaw36817
Geneva3592
Cherokee3349
Clay3176
Choctaw31412
Henry3103
Fayette2706
Greene26914
Lamar2642
Cleburne1884
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 145417

Reported Deaths: 1628
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26086370
Davidson22907249
Hamilton758669
Rutherford752367
Knox589151
Williamson416527
Sumner390383
Unassigned32945
Out of TN291623
Wilson267230
Bradley237016
Montgomery234528
Putnam217124
Sevier215711
Robertson177225
Blount175316
Washington16018
Maury159913
Trousdale15926
Madison159034
Hamblen158820
Sullivan149522
Tipton134913
Hardeman118322
Bedford106414
Gibson100513
Loudon8883
Macon88215
Dyer8669
Dickson8618
Anderson8418
Fayette82410
Lake8201
Henderson7966
Bledsoe7683
Obion7596
Weakley74911
Warren7457
Carter74316
Greene73811
McMinn72220
Jefferson7216
Lawrence7179
Cumberland7128
Haywood70510
Coffee7006
Cheatham69210
Lauderdale66912
Hawkins63612
Hardin6249
Monroe62112
Rhea6182
Cocke6126
Roane5872
Carroll5257
Smith5018
McNairy4938
Marshall4744
White4467
Giles43014
Franklin4274
DeKalb4245
Henry4124
Johnson3921
Lincoln3861
Overton3751
Crockett36213
Claiborne3463
Chester3434
Hickman3331
Polk30610
Campbell3042
Marion3005
Decatur2724
Wayne2662
Grainger2501
Benton2244
Unicoi2131
Union2101
Jackson1931
Cannon1860
Morgan1851
Fentress1610
Humphreys1553
Scott1542
Grundy1422
Sequatchie1381
Meigs1342
Lewis1171
Clay1030
Perry980
Stewart910
Hancock882
Moore850
Houston730
Van Buren570
Pickett501

Most Popular Stories

Community Events