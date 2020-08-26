Clear

Republicans' fake feminism might have worked

Article Image

During her 2020 GOP national convention speech, First Lady Melania Trump addressed the suffering many Americans feel during the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Jake Tapper says that made her unique compared to other speakers at the convention.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 2:00 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 2:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

If the first night of the Republican National Convention was about letting the Trump team's unhinged flag fly, night two was an attempt to leverage Trumpworld women to send a message of sanity and compassion. The scary thing is, it might have worked.

First Lady Melania Trump closed out the night with a long speech that was notable for its demonstration of basic human compassion and decency -- recognizing that there is still a pandemic going on and that it continues to kill Americans, while other speakers simply referred to Covid-19 in the past tense. "At least claimed to care about the suffering of others" is a startlingly low bar, and yet Melania Trump was one of the few convention speakers who managed to clear it.

The rest of the turn toward the soft and the gentle largely came from other women in Trump's orbit. A brief vignette about the women of the Trump administration highlighted the mothers who have served as press secretary (three in four years, plus Sean Spicer), as well as Ronna McDaniel, the self-described "housewife" who runs the Republican National Committee. The women's empowerment, independence and maternal status were all front and center. And their message was clear: Trump cares about women. Or, at the very least, you can now vote for Trump and have some defense when people call you sexist.

In the Trump administration's telling, his presidency has been excellent for women: It has "empowered" us, made us more money and put us in high-level positions. But these claims are far from the truth. The First Lady, who years ago parroted the racist claim that Barack Obama might not be a US citizen, used her convention dais to repeat her husband's flat-out lie that he had appointed a historic number of women to positions of power -- a line that the administration has been pushing for years, when in fact Trump has appointed fewer women than any president in recent history .

The convention put a feminist veneer over a party that has long been hostile to the rights of women, and a President who stands accused of sexual harassment (which he denies), has bragged about grabbing women's genitals, calls women he dislikes all manner of derogatory names and has boasted about refusing to so much as change a diaper because raising children is women's work.

Even the RNC's own segments about women were telling, as women were often presented as mothers first -- all three of Trump's female press secretaries were defined by their parental status, and Melania Trump referred to "mothers and parents" instead of "mothers and fathers." This stereotype that the convention played on -- that motherhood is a woman's highest calling -- is the same one that helps to keep women out of power and, too often, professionally and personally reliant on mediocre men like Trump.

As the carefully produced show put up imagery of suffragists marching for the vote, a right that was secured for women 100 years ago, a savvy viewer would hopefully realize that today's Republican Party -- a conservative, anti-feminist party -- is the heir to those who fought against them. The GOP even gave us proof in the form of Abby Johnson, a speaker at the RNC who is an anti-abortion advocate --- and who tweeted in May her belief that if a married woman disagrees with her husband on who to vote for, she should defer to his political choice.

It was quite a show. The Republican Party seems to understand that liberal ideas -- racial justice, women's rights, health care access, diversity, welcoming immigrants -- are actually pretty popular in the United States. But in practice they are also often antagonistic to these same ideals; GOP leaders functionally undercut them at every turn.

They and their voters understand that these are good values to have, and so they want to give the appearance of embracing them without actually having to live them. In the same way, the President who leads chants of "build the wall" used the White House to conduct a televised naturalization ceremony -- offensive enough in its egregious use of The People's' House for partisan campaign purposes, but telling in that this administration wants credit for doing the right thing for immigrants while actually causing them considerable harm.

The same President who has impeded women's most basic rights around the globe and is often a crass misogynist in his personal and public life also falsely claims to have done more for women than just about any other president in history. He relies on his wife and the tiny number of senior women in his administration to perform the fantasy for the public.

It is propaganda in the truest sense. It's incoherent and inconsistent. But it also may be exactly what voters want to hear to soothe whatever bits of a conscience they have left.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 110954

Reported Deaths: 1959
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14688285
Mobile11568244
Montgomery7463155
Unassigned594174
Madison592639
Tuscaloosa482186
Baldwin408332
Shelby365438
Marshall343639
Lee294047
Morgan262922
Etowah255137
Calhoun216823
DeKalb199614
Elmore193942
Houston175314
Walker174467
St. Clair156024
Limestone154114
Russell15072
Franklin145322
Dallas141425
Cullman138012
Colbert135019
Lauderdale133922
Autauga128622
Talladega123416
Jackson12175
Escambia119420
Dale96836
Chilton95310
Blount9466
Tallapoosa92179
Coffee9065
Clarke88710
Chambers87038
Covington82222
Butler80536
Pike7847
Marion67027
Barbour6337
Marengo61317
Lowndes58824
Bullock52713
Hale51426
Bibb5106
Winston50611
Pickens50110
Washington48413
Perry4724
Wilcox47110
Monroe4496
Randolph43911
Conecuh42511
Lawrence4115
Sumter39119
Macon37516
Crenshaw36717
Geneva3562
Cherokee3369
Clay3176
Henry3133
Choctaw31212
Fayette2706
Greene26814
Lamar2612
Cleburne1824
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 144604

Reported Deaths: 1588
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25976369
Davidson22816246
Hamilton749665
Rutherford748664
Knox585549
Williamson415727
Sumner388982
Unassigned32936
Out of TN292922
Wilson266430
Bradley235916
Montgomery233027
Sevier215411
Putnam214923
Robertson175125
Blount174415
Washington15977
Maury159311
Trousdale15926
Hamblen158018
Madison157131
Sullivan147422
Tipton133713
Hardeman117922
Bedford105714
Gibson99513
Macon88214
Loudon8793
Dyer8629
Dickson8518
Anderson8398
Fayette82010
Lake8201
Henderson7936
Bledsoe7683
Obion7575
Weakley7429
Warren7417
Carter73614
Greene73010
Jefferson7216
McMinn71720
Cumberland7098
Lawrence7038
Haywood70210
Coffee6956
Cheatham69410
Hawkins63712
Lauderdale63712
Hardin6208
Rhea6162
Monroe60810
Cocke6066
Roane5872
Carroll5166
Smith4978
McNairy4908
Marshall4724
White4357
Giles42814
Franklin4264
DeKalb4175
Henry4104
Johnson3871
Lincoln3861
Overton3601
Crockett35912
Claiborne3452
Chester3364
Hickman3311
Polk30510
Campbell3022
Marion3005
Decatur2724
Wayne2612
Grainger2491
Benton2233
Unicoi2121
Union2081
Jackson1891
Cannon1860
Morgan1841
Humphreys1553
Scott1532
Fentress1490
Grundy1422
Sequatchie1381
Meigs1342
Lewis1171
Clay1030
Perry980
Stewart890
Hancock882
Moore840
Houston730
Van Buren540
Pickett461

Most Popular Stories

Community Events